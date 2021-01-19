U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Fintech startup Vise brings on Andrew Fong (formerly Dropbox) as CTO

Jordan Crook
·2 min read

Vise, a fintech firm that focuses on helping financial advisors rather than automating them out of existence, has today announced that its bringing on Andrew Fong as its Chief Technology Officer.

Fong hails from Dropbox, where he served as VP of Infrastructure Engineering. He actually started out as a Site Reliability Engineer at Dropbox back in 2012 climbing the ranks to Engineering Director, and then Senior Director of Engineering - Head of Infrastructure before becoming to vice president.

Before Dropbox, Fong was an engineer at YouTube and Aol.

Vise brought on Fong to scale up its technical team following its most recent fundraise, a $45 million in Series B led by Sequoia Capital. In total, Vise has raised $63 million since launching on the TC Disrupt stage in 2019.

You can check out the video of their demo here.

Vise uses AI to support financial advisors in their relationships with clients, giving them the ability to justify and explain (with data) the reason for making this or that investment, as well as the ability to customize a portfolio quickly.

Top of mind for Fong is scaling up the engineering department from 20 people to 75 by the end of the year, and Fong explained that diversity, equity and inclusion must be front and center in that endeavor.

"Vise is in the early stages of building out its engineering organization," Fong told TechCrunch. "It's imperative that we weave in DEI as a first principle to our recruiting at this stage and ensure we are maturing our processes with DEI in mind."

At Dropbox, Fong started out as a team leader building a team of 40 and by the time he left, led a team of more than 250 people. He explained that he learned a lot during that 8+ year period, and made a lot of mistakes, and was eager to see how that knowledge could be reapplied at a different firm.

"What would it be like to do this again with the knowledge I have now?" asked Fong. "What things would I do differently? How would I improve upon it? How can I actually take that knowledge and leverage it in a way that helps others in the industry or my peers at Vise? Can I provide a perspective that they don't necessarily have today?"

Fong was first connected with Vise while he was still at Dropbox. He spoke to Vise cofounder Runik Mehrotra on an explanatory call, and remembers feeling like no matter where his path took him, he wanted to stay connected to Mehrotra and Vise.

"This is somebody that just has something about him," he said of Mehrotra. "There's just like an 'it' factor that made me feel like I wanted to work with him."

Fong says that recruiting during COVID, with extremely limited face-to-face contact, is one of the biggest challenges ahead for both himself and Vise in general.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 10%; Here’s What You Need to Know

    Stock markets are up and holding near record high levels, a condition that would usually make life difficult for dividend investors. High market values normally lead to lower dividend yields – but even in today’s climate, it’s still possible to find a high-yielding dividend payer. You need to look carefully, however. The market story of the past year has been unusual, to say the least. Last winter saw the steepest and deepest recession in market history – but it was followed by a fast recovery that is only now slowing. Many companies pulled back on their dividends at the height of the corona panic, but now they are finding that yields are too low to attract investors, and are looking to start increasing payments again. In short, the valuation balance of the stock market is out of whack, and equities are still trying to regain it. It’s leaving a murky picture for investors as they try to navigate these muddy waters. Wall Street’s analysts and the TipRanks database together can bring some sense to the seemingly patternless situation. The analysts review the stocks, and explain how they are fitting in; the TipRanks data provides an objective context, and you can decide if these 10% dividend yields are right for your portfolio. Ready Capital Corporation (RC) We will start with a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the commercial market segment. Ready Capital buys up commercial real estate loans, and securities backed by them, as well as originating, financing, and managing such loans. The company’s portfolio also includes multi-family dwellings. Ready Capital reported solid results in its last quarterly statement, for 3Q20. Earnings came in at 63 cents per share. This result beat expectations by 75% and grew 133% year-over-year. The company finished Q3 with over $221 million in available cash and liquidity. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Ready Capital closed loans totaling $225 million for projects in 11 states. The projects include refinancing, redevelopment, and renovations. Fourth quarter full results will be reported in March. The extent of Ready Capital’s confidence can be seen in the company’s recent announcement that it will merge with Anworth Mortgage in a deal that will create a $1 billion combined entity. In the meantime, investors should note that Ready Capital announced its 4Q20 dividend, and the payment was increased for the second time in a row. The company had slashed the dividend in the second quarter, when COVID hit, as a precaution against depressed earnings, but has been raising the payment as the pandemic fears begin to ease. The current dividend of 35 cents per share will be paid out at the end of this month; it annualizes to $1.40 and gives a sky-high yield of 12%. Covering the stock from Raymond James, 5-star analyst Stephen Laws writes, “Recent results have benefited from non-interest income and strength in the loan origination segment, and we expect elevated contributions to continue near-term. This outlook gives us increased confidence around dividend sustainability, which we believe warrants a higher valuation multiple.” Laws sees the company’s merger with Anworth as a net-positive, and referring to the combination, says, “[We] expect RC to redeploy capital currently invested in the ANH portfolio into new investments in RC's targeted asset classes.” In line with his comments, Laws rates RC shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $14.25 price target. His target implies an upside of 23% over the next 12 months. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here) There are two recent reviews of Ready Capital and both are Buys, giving the stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Shares in this REIT are selling for $11.57 while the average price target stands at $13.63, indicating room for ~18% upside growth in the coming year. (See RC stock analysis on TipRanks) Nustar Energy LP (NS) The energy and liquid chemical markets may not seem like natural partners, but they do see a lot of overlap. Crude oil and natural gas are highly hazardous to transport and store, an important attribute they share with industrial chemicals and products like ammonia and asphalt. Nustar Energy is an important midstream player in the oil industry, with more than 10,000 miles of pipeline, along 73 terminal and storage facilities. The relatively low oil prices of the past two years have cut into the top and bottom lines of the energy sector – and that is without accounting for the COVID pandemic’s hit to the demand side. These factors are visible in Nustar’s revenues, which fell off in the first half of 2019 and have remained low since. The 3Q20 number, at $362 million, stands near the median value of the last six quarters. Through all of this, Nustar has maintained its commitment to a solid dividend payout for investors. In a nod to the pandemic troubles, the company reduced its dividend earlier this year by one-third, citing the need to keep the payment sustainable. The current payment, last sent out in November, is 40 cents per share. At that rate, it annualizes to $1.60 and gives a yield of 10%. Barclays analyst Theresa Chen sees Nustar as a solid portfolio addition, writing, “We think NS offers unique offensive and defensive characteristics that position the stock well vs. midstream peers. NS benefits from a resilient refined products footprint, exposure to core acreage in the Permian basin, a foothold in the burgeoning renewable fuels value chain, as well as strategic Corpus Christi export assets… we think NS is a compelling investment idea over the next 12 months.” Chen sets a $20 price target on the stock, backing her Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and suggesting ~27% upside for the year. (To watch Chen’s track record, click here) Interestingly, in contrast to Chen's bullish stance, the Street is lukewarm at present regarding the midstream company's prospects. Based on 6 analysts tracked by TipRanks in the last 3 months, 2 rate NS a Buy, 3 suggest Hold, and one recommends Sell. The 12-month average price target stands at $16.40, marking ~5% upside from current levels. (See NS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Ready to Run Higher

    What can you make of the market’s standard disclaimer, ‘past performance cannot guarantee future returns.' Should you avoid every stock that has shown enormous growth in recent months? Or should you ignore it, and focus on the fast-appreciating equities? The savvy investor takes a smart middle path, treating stocks as individuals and evaluating them case by case. Past performance is no guarantee, but it can be an indicator, especially consistent, long-term performance. But that is only one part of the growth stock picture. Investors should also look for Wall Street’s view – are the analysts impressed by the stock? And in addition to that, how does the upside potential look like? Now we have useful profile for monster growth stocks: gangbusters gains, Buy ratings from the Wall Street analyst corps, and considerable upside for the coming year. Three stocks in the TipRanks database are flagging all those signs of strong forward growth. Here are the details. OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) The ongoing health crisis has had a heady impact on our digital world, accelerating the move to put records and information online. OptimizeRx operates a digital platform that facilitates communication between the various branches of the health care environment – doctors, pharmacies, patients – at the point of care. The value of this service is clear from the stock’s massive gains in recent months: over the past 52 weeks, OPRX shares are up 277%. It’s not just share gains that are high. Since 3Q19, the company has reported top-line revenue gains in every quarter. The most recent, 3Q20, saw revenues of $10.52 million, a record for the company. The year-over-year gain was 110%; for the first 9 months of 2020, the company’s revenues were $26.9 million – another record, and up 56% from the same period in 2019. In other metrics, OptimizeRx reported having $12 million in cash on hand at the end of Q3, and reported that it had closed two additional enterprise deals in the quarter, bringing the total value of annualized recurring revenue to $21 million. Roth Capital analyst Rick Baldry is impressed by OprimizeRx’s rapid growth, and is not shy about saying so. “Given its RFP pipeline doubled yr/yr in 3Q20, we believe OPRX could accelerate organic growth to 100% in 2020… [We] note that OPRX's RFP pipeline growth may not fully reflect its growth potential in 2021 given its recent machine-learning platform extension announcement (and related data partnership with Komodo Health which tracks 320M patients annually) was hidden from prospects while R&D and patents were pursued," Baldry opined. Overall, the 5-star analyst summed up, "Given we expect both material upside to current forecasts, OPRX is our 2021 Top Pick.” In line with these bullish comments, Baldry rates OPRX a Buy, and his $70 price target implies an upside potential of 77% for the next 12 months. (To watch Baldry’s track record, click here) Wall Street clearly agrees with Baldry, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 3 recent analyst reviews. The shares are selling for $39.54, and their $53.33 average price target suggests room for ~35% growth this year. (See OPRX stock analysis on TipRanks) The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Next up is a furniture company, known for its modular seating systems and beanbag seats. Lovesac offers customers an easily customizable seating arrangement capable of fitting any room, home, or style – and easily adaptable to owners’ changing moods. The company has been named one of the fasted growing furniture makers of the past decade, and reported $165.9 million in total revenue for fiscal 2019. Lovesac’s growing revenues were clear in 3Q20, when the company reported net sales growth of 43.5% year-over-year, to $74.7 million. Net income switched from a $6.7 million loss in the year-ago quarter to a $2.5 million profit in this year’s Q3. Gross margins improved 10% yoy to 55.3%. That strong sales and financial performance drove a share appreciation of 283% over the past 52 weeks. Covering LOVE for BTIG, analyst Camilo Lyon says, “LOVE is leveraging the current COVID-19 crisis and the work from home environment as consumers shift their purchases to home-related goods. The company has successfully shifted its resources to support online sales, even redeploying its full-time associates to interacting with customers online through instant messaging and product demos on social media.” Lyon believes the company’s moves are successfully positioning it to thrive in a post-COVID world, modeling "27% annual revenue growth for the next two years as brand awareness grows, new customers come to the brand, and new product introductions give existing customers more reasons to shop the brand.” To this end, Lyon puts a Buy rating on LOVE, while his $62 price target implies room for 26% upside growth in 2021. (To watch Lyon’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 4 recent reviews on LOVE and all are Buys, making for a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. LOVE's share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the $56.75 average target, leaving room for 16% upside from the $48.88 current trading price. (See LOVE stock analysis on TipRanks) Kirkland’s (KIRK) The ongoing corona crisis has done more than just push white-collar workers into remote office and telecommuting situations. By forcing large numbers of people to stay home, the pandemic – and the government response – has made potential home furnishings customers take a long look at their living quarters. Lovesac, above, is not the only company that has benefitted; Kirkland’s, a diversified home décor and furnishings retailer with over 380 stores in 35 states plus a vigorous online presence, is another. Kirkland’s, like the other stocks on this list, has shown strong earnings growth and share appreciation in the past year. The company’s most recent quarterly results, for 3Q20, revealed top-line revenue of $146.6 million, just over the analyst forecast and up slightly year-over-year. Earnings showed a stronger gain. Q3 EPS was 66 cents per share, far better than the 53-cent loss recorded in 3Q19. Share appreciation has paralleled these gains, to say the least. KIRK is up a whopping 1500% in the past 12 months, an enormous gain that reflects the company’s success in adapting to the increased importance of online sales. The strong growth here has attracted notice from Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin. “[Kirkland’s] continues to fire on all cylinders… While the company is likely benefitting from some industry tailwinds, it’s clear that strategic initiatives to improve margins have sustainability while investments in an improved E-commerce platform (up 50% in Q3) should help offset store closures… we … note that KIRK generally has a stronger balance sheet with a better FCF yield (mid-teens) than its peer group,” Hamblin wrote. Accordingly, Hamblin rates KIRK stock a Buy and sets a $32 price target, implying a one-year upside of 65% from the share price of $19.38. (To watch Hamblin’s track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and KIRK is one of those. Hamblin's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See KIRK stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

