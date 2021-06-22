U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,217.25
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,767.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,144.75
    +14.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.10
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.44
    -0.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1906
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0340 (+2.34%)
     

  • Vix

    17.89
    -2.81 (-13.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3904
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2810
    -0.0170 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,845.31
    -2,554.81 (-7.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    791.33
    -59.01 (-6.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.29
    +44.82 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,574.51
    +563.58 (+2.01%)
     

Fintech veteran Jitendra Gupta is ready for his new inning -- now he is going after banks in India

Manish Singh
·5 min read

For most people in India, having to engage with banks doesn't instill a sense of joy. Banks in the South Asian market are notorious for making unannounced spam calls to upsell customers loans and credit cards, even when they have been explicitly asked not to do so.

Moreover, when a customer does reach out to a bank with a query, it can take forever to get the job done. Take ICICI Bank, India’s third largest bank and until recently my only banking partner for over six years, for an example.

It is now in its third month in figuring out who exactly in its relationship with Amazon is supposed to re-issue me a credit card. I have moved on with my life, and it looks like they did, too, likely before they even looked at my query.

Small and medium-sized businesses aren’t a big fan of banks, either. If you operate an early-stage startup, it’s anyone’s guess if you will ever be able to convince a bank to issue you a corporate account. So of course, startups -- Razorpay and Open -- took it upon themselves to fix this experience.

For consumers, too, in recent years, scores of startups have arrived on the scene to improve this banking experience. Whether you are a teenager, or just out of college, or a working professional, or don’t have a credit score, there are firms that can get you a credit card and loan.

But even these services have a ceiling limit of some sort. And customers aren’t loyal to any startup.

“A customer’s relationship is always with the entity where they park their savings deposit,” said Jitendra Gupta, a high-profile entrepreneur who has spent a decade in the fintech world. Since these customers are not parking their money with fintech, “the startups have been unable to disrupt the bank. That’s the hard reality.”

So what’s the alternative? Gupta, who co-founded CitrusPay (sold to Naspers' PayU) and served as managing director of PayU, has been thinking about these challenges for more than two years.

“If you really want to change the banking industry, you cannot operate from the side. You have to fight from the centre, where they deposit their money. It’s a very time-consuming process and requires a lot of initial capital and experience with banks,” he told TechCrunch in an interview.

After more than a year and a half of raising about $24 million -- from Sequoia Capital India, 3one4 Capital, Amrish Rau, Kunal Shah, Kunal Bahl, Tanglin Venture Partners, Rainmatter and others -- Gupta is ready to launch what he believes will address a lot of the issues individuals face with their banks.

His new startup, called Jupiter, wants to bring “delight” to the banking experience, and it will launch in India on Thursday.

“We believe that a bank account should be a smart account, where it gives you insight, shares personalized tips and guides you through attaining some financial discipline,” he said.

A snapshot of the reach of banks and fintech startups in India. Data: CIBIL, Statista, BofA Global Research. Image: BofA

To be sure, Jupiter, too, will offer loans and other financial services to customers. But instead of making irrelevant calls to customers, it will assess which of its customers are running short on money and give the option to take a credit line from its app itself, he said. “The upsell doesn’t need to happen by way of spam. It needs to happen by way of contextualization and personalization."

"Jupiter has been built in a deep integration with the underlying bank, allowing the consumer to have a frictionless experience for all their banking needs," said Amrish Rau, chief executive of Pine Labs, co-founder of CitrusPay and longtime friend of Gupta.

The startup, which employs 115 people, has developed a number of products for customers joining on day one. The products include the ability to buy now and pay later on UPI, a feature first offered in the market by Jupiter, and a mutual fund portfolio analyzer. A debit card, in-app chat with a customer service agent, expense categorisation, finding the right card, determining the existing health insurance coverage, and more are ready to ship, the startup said.

Jupiter is currently working on providing zero mark-up on forex transactions, and frictionless two-factor authentication. The startup has published a public Trello page where it has outlined the features it is working on and when it expects to ship them, as well as features suggested by its beta-testing customers. "I want to establish full transparency in what we are working on to build trust with customers," said Gupta.

Jupiter will have its own customer relationship team that will engage with the startup’s users. The startup, which last month opened a waiting list for customers to sign up, had amassed more than 25,000 applications as of two weeks ago.

Even Jupiter, which one day wishes to disrupt the banking sector, currently has to partner with banks. Its partners are Federal Bank and Axis Bank.

I asked Gupta about the excitement his investors see in Jupiter. “Everyone believes, as you see with fintech giants such as Nubank globally, that we will become a full bank,” he said.

But for the time being, Gupta said he is not looking to partner with more banks. “I don’t want Jupiter to attract customers because they want to bank with Federal or Axis. I want them to come to Jupiter because they want to bank with Jupiter,” he said.

In the next 12 months, the startup hopes to serve more than 1 million customers.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran stores more oil on tankers as it counts days to enter markets

    Iran could quickly export millions of barrels of oil it is holding in storage if it reaches a deal with the United States on its nuclear programme and has been moving oil into place to prepare for an eventual restart, four traders and industrial sources said. The U.S. and Iran began in mid-June their sixth round of indirect talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018. Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran’s energy sector, leading refiners in many countries to shun Iranian crude and forcing Tehran to pump well below capacity.

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy paper faces closure "within days" after assets freeze, adviser warns

    Hong Kong's Apple Daily will close within days because the pro-democracy newspaper's assets have been frozen under China's national security law, an adviser to the company's imprisoned founder Jimmy Lai told media Sunday night.Why it matters: It's the latest blow to the democratic movement in the Asian financial hub, as Beijing continues to crack down on dissent under the law, which landed Lai and other pro-democracy leaders in jail and led to the arrest last week of five senior Apple Daily exec

  • Bitcoin Forms ‘Death Cross’ as Selloff Shows No Sign of Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- After a slew of news related to renewed crackdowns from China triggered a Bitcoin selloff, chartists and analysts are turning to a sinister-sounding technical signal.The original cryptocurrency has formed a death cross, meaning its average price over the last 50 days fell below that of its 200-day moving average. The indicator is typically seen as a closely-watched technical measure that could offer a hint at more pain to come.Many analysts had anticipated the coin, amid a recent

  • Was ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry right about crypto and meme stocks facing ‘mother of all crashes’?

    Crypto markets face heavy selling pressure Monday, with the sector facing a bearish breakdown of trend.

  • It’s Official. GE Set the Date for Its Reverse Stock Split.

    Investors have known about the plan for months, but on Friday, GE said it will take place on July 30, after the market closes.

  • A new round of surprise tax refunds is coming this week. Will you get one?

    If you qualify, you won't have to do anything to get your payment.

  • 10 Best Investments of Billionaire Peter Thiel

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best investments of billionaire Peter Thiel. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Thiel’s history and performance, go directly to the 5 Best Investments of Billionaire Peter Thiel. Peter Thiel, the German-American entrepreneur who is one of the most successful investors in the United States with […]

  • GE Announces Date of 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split, Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

    The multinational conglomerate General Electric Company (GE) announced the date for its 1-for-8 reverse stock split to be effective post-close of trading on July 30. The shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 2. Shares closed down 1.7% at $12.78 on June 18. Over the years, GE has gradually divested several businesses, including nearly all of GE Capital, without making any related alterations to reduce the share count. (See GE stock chart on TipRanks) Carolina Dybeck Happe,

  • Exxon Prepares to Cull U.S. White-Collar Ranks by Up to 10%

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to reduce headcount at its U.S. offices by between 5% and 10% annually for the next three to five years by using its performance-evaluation system to suss out low performers, according to people familiar with the matter.The cuts will target the lowest-rated employees relative to peers, and for that reason will not be characterized as layoffs, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. While such workers are typ

  • 10 Best Copper Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best copper stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Copper Stocks to Buy Now. Copper is on track to become the new gold as the gap between supply and demand widens. According to a […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    We’re halfway through the year, and while the markets have been volatile, investors are having a good time so far. The S&P 500 has gained 11% year-to-date, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ has gained 9%. With the Fed keeping interest rates at historic lows, stocks are offering better rates of return – and they are keeping ahead of inflation, as well. But while the overall markets are up, individual stock performance can and will vary. Which means that in the midst of a general rising trend, it’s still

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Cliff Asness

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cliff Asness. You can skip our detailed analysis of Asness’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Cliff Asness. Cliff Asness, hedge fund […]

  •  Inflation could be heaven or hell for banks: analyst

    Mike Mayo, Wells Fargo Senior Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the outlook for big banks, weigh in on broader markets amid the pandemic and discuss the outlook for the Fed’s monetary policy.

  • You’re probably sabotaging yourself when it comes to finances. How to spot it — and stop it

    Behavioral finance means learning how to be your own best friend -- instead of your own worst enemy -- when it comes to money

  • Tiny Texas Oil Driller Hyped on Reddit Surges 130% in a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Tiny oil company Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. saw its shares more than double in a week after it became the latest stock touted on Reddit as a possible short squeeze.The Plano, Texas-based company jumped as much as 74% to $10.88 a share on Monday before paring some gains. Torchlight, which has a market capitalization of about $1.2 billion, is the second-biggest gainer on the Nasdaq this year. At the end of the first quarter, its market value was about $266 million.In December,

  • AT&T vs.Verizon: Which Telecommunication Stock Is A Better Pick?

    The telecommunications industry in the United States is currently going through a change, as telecommunication giants like AT&T and Verizon divest their non-core assets. These companies are increasingly focusing on the deployment of 5G networks. Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, we will compare two telecommunication companies, At&T and Verizon, and see how Wall Street analysts feel about these stocks. AT&T (S&P 500 :T) AT&T is a global provider of telecommunications, media and technology

  • Tesla to hold AI Day in "about a month" for hiring - Musk

    Will go over progress with Tesla AI software & hardware, both training & inference. His latest plan to promote Tesla's technology comes amid the hiccups faced in the company's path to achieve full self-driving technology. Musk had during an earnings call in January said he was "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself with reliability in excess of human this year."

  • Why Cisco Stock Could Double From Here

    Cisco is well-positioned to benefit from an expected acceleration in enterprise tech spending. Evercore ISI research analyst Amit Daryanani sees shares reaching $100.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Tiger Cub Rob Citrone

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to Tiger Cub Rob Citrone. You can skip our detailed analysis of Citrone’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, and go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Tiger Cub Rob Citrone. Rob Citrone is […]

  • The ‘Death Cross’ Comes for Bitcoin

    Amazon’s Prime Day is here, Americans are 65% vaccinated, FTSE Russell rebalances, and other news to start your day.