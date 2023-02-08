U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,164.00
    +52.92 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,156.69
    +265.67 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,113.79
    +226.34 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,972.61
    +14.89 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.46
    +0.32 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    +0.0400 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8300
    -0.2420 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,245.58
    +433.99 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.33
    +10.37 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,559.87
    -125.60 (-0.45%)
     

How FinTechs Can Contribute to the World's Sustainability Goals: New Report by Elevandi

·3 min read

The report, jointly produced by McKinsey & Company, Elevandi and the Monetary Authority of Singapore draws on insights shared at the ESG track of the Singapore FinTech Festival 2022

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report - SFF 2022 Insights: Enlisting FinTech To Help Create a Sustainable Future - jointly produced by McKinsey & Company, Elevandi and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)— showcases how FinTechs can contribute towards a greener future.

A report by McKinsey &amp; Company, Elevandi and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
A report by McKinsey & Company, Elevandi and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Key insights from the report include:

  • The move to a net zero global economy by 2050 will require the greatest reallocation of capital since World War II, coupled with a massive influx of financial innovation.

  • Data remains crucial in supporting the innovation of FinTechs: Data collection and analysis are crucial factors in whether FinTech innovation can successfully support sustainability goals. Data is necessary to make informed decisions, evaluate market participants, and assess the success – or failures – of initiatives. Yet good data remains a scarce commodity.

  • FinTechs are already playing a role in driving the sustainability agenda. "FinTechs for Good", i.e. FinTechs that embed an ESG agenda into their core product portfolio, operations and mission, attracted $2.1bn in funding in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue. As sustainability efforts proliferate, a key challenge for all companies would be to demonstrate real impact, and self-protect against greenwashing.

  • Encouraged at least in part by increased concern for climate change, regulators around the world are taking a keen interest in sustainability claims by corporations, particularly their reporting activities.

The report draws from the environment, social, and governance (ESG) track of the Singapore FinTech Festival 2022 (SFF 2022) that took place between 2-4 November 2022, and includes insights from respectable leaders present at SFF 2022. These include Anthony Tan, Co-Founder & Group CEO at Grab, Eric Lim, Chief Sustainability Officer for United Overseas Bank, Helge Muenkel, Chief Sustainability Officer for DBS Bank, Mark FitzPatrick, CEO at Prudential, Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the UK Financial Conduct Authority, Ravi Menon, Managing Director of MAS, and Sonam Wangchuk, Founder of Himalayan Institute of Alternatives.

One of the most pressing issues highlighted was sustainability, particularly the critical need to prioritise efforts in this area, both by the FinTech sector and the rest of the world.

Commenting on the launch of the report, Pat Patel, Executive Director of Elevandi said, "Net zero is a massive mountain to climb, and reaching the critical sustainability goal will test society's capability and commitment. The McKinsey Global Institute has provided a steep estimate – that $275 trillion in capital spending between 2026 and 2050 would be needed[1].

At Elevandi, we firmly believe that an active dialogue and collaborative projects between the public and private sectors will make a difference. In the first half of 2023, we will continue to bring policymakers, and regulators together with corporates, startups and investors to progress frameworks and concrete initiatives. We'll be convening key global leaders in Rwanda[2] to focus on inclusive and sustainable FinTech projects and Switzerland[3] to focus on technology and data frameworks required to move the sustainability agenda forward."

Joydeep Sengupta, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company said, "Climate change is a major global challenge, and requires sizable investments to meet net zero commitments. The FinTech industry has the ability, and the opportunity, to rise to the occasion and contribute towards ESG, not only by addressing its gaps and problems but also by helping to lead the way. Drawing on research done by McKinsey and the proceedings of the ESG track of SFF 2022, this report provides insights into how FinTech has the potential to help us reach a sustainable future."

The "SFF 2022 Insights: Enlisting FinTech To Help Create a Sustainable Future" report is one of the seven reports Elevandi will be releasing with consultant partners, which include topics such as Web3 and digital assets, banking for business, balancing innovation and regulation, the future of FinTech in growth markets, and how FinTechs can become more resilient to volatile market conditions.

Read the full reports now on the Elevandi website. Up to 13 more reports will be released in Q1 2023 with insights from the roundtable discussions at the Elevandi Insights Forum at SFF 2022.

[1] McKinsey Global Institute, "The net-zero transition: What it would cost, what it could bring", McKinsey, 2022

[2] Inclusive FinTech Forum will be held from 20 to 22 June in Kigali, Rwanda

[3] Point Zero Forum will be held from 26 to 28 June in Zurich, Switzerland

About Elevandi
Elevandi is set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to foster an open dialogue between the public and private sectors to advance FinTech in the digital economy. Elevandi works closely with governments, founders, investors, and corporate leaders to drive collaboration, education, and new sources of value at industry and national levels. Elevandi's initiatives have convened over 350,000 people to drive the growth of FinTech through events, closed-door roundtables, investor programmes, educational initiatives, and research. Elevandi's flagship product is the Singapore FinTech Festival alongside fast-rising platforms, including the World FinTech Festival, Point Zero Forum, Elevandi Insights Forum, The Capital Meets Policy Dialogue, and the Inclusive FinTech Forum. Visit www.elevandi.io to learn more about Elevandi.

About the Singapore FinTech Festival
The Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) is organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Elevandi, in partnership with Constellar and in collaboration with The Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS). Since its inception in 2016, SFF has become the premier platform for the global FinTech community to engage, connect, and collaborate on issues relating to the confluence of financial services, public policy, and technology. Last year's edition brought together more than 62,000 participants from over 115 countries. The next Singapore FinTech Festival will be held from 14-17 November 2023. Visit www.fintechfestival.sg for more information.

 

logo
logo

SOURCE Elevandi

Recommended Stories

  • Signature Bank Lawsuit Alleges It 'Substantially Facilitated' FTX Fraud

    The recent class-action lawsuit has accused Signature Bank of helping the "now-bankrupt infamous FTX fraud."

  • Metlife's investment arm agrees to acquire Raven Capital Management

    The investment arm of insurance giant Metlife Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire Raven Capital Management, a U.S. private credit manager with $2.1 billion in assets under management. Raven would operate as a private credit division under Metlife Investment Management (MIM), Nancy Mueller Handal, MIM's global head of private fixed income and alternatives told Reuters. Raven Capital, which was founded in 2008 by former Merrill Lynch executive Josh Green, specializes in middle market asset-based financing as well as outright purchase of cash-yielding investments, such as music royalties, real estate, and even films.

  • Roofstock Onchain Sells Alabama Property Via NFT

    Digital real estate platform&nbsp;Roofstock announced last Friday that it sold a rental property in Alabama for $180,000 through a non-fungible token (NFT) enabled by its Web3 subsidiary, Roofstock onChain. Roofstock onChain Head of Web3 Initiatives Sanjay Raghavan discusses the details of the sale and the future of the real estate market.

  • Is it 2008 again? Here’s how far house prices will fall

    House prices are falling at exactly the same rate as they did during the financial crisis, new figures have shown.

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of start-up lithium miner -- and General Motors partner -- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) soared 8.1% through 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, after a federal district court in Nevada issued what the company called a "favorable ruling" in an appeal against a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ruling. As Reuters relates, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada instructed the BLM to consider whether Lithium Americas should be permitted to dump waste rock from its Thacker Pass lithium project at a location just south of the Oregon border. In short, Lithium Americas now has a green light to proceed with exploitation of what Lithium Americas calls "the largest known lithium resource in the U.S." It keeps the company on track to begin producing up to 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year by late 2026, and as much as 80,000 tons per year in a later Phase 2 of the project.

  • The CEO of Hilton says buying a Porsche was his worst financial decision ever: ‘It nearly broke me’

    Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta opens up about the impulse purchase that he regrets the most.

  • Column: Mike Pence, would-be president, has a plan to kill Social Security. It will cost you

    George W. Bush's Social Security privatization plan crashed and burned in 2005. Mike Pence wants to revive it, and you'll pay dearly.

  • Biden’s one-size-fits-all plan to protect renters comes 'at the expense' of mom-and-pop landlords — what to do if you still want to slice up a piece of the real estate pie

    Rule changes living rent-free in your mind? Perhaps it's time for a more passive approach.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond stock is crashing on share sale news

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the decline in stock for Bed Bath & Beyond amid share sale news.

  • Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Soared Today

    The wireless communication chip designer posted first-quarter results in the Goldilocks zone -- not too hot, not too cold -- and management saw better days coming in a few months.

  • Cathie Wood Speculates Tesla Could Soon Offer a Game-Changing Service

    The money manager sees great promise in Tesla's ability to come up with an autonomous taxi platform in the next few years.

  • Why ArcBest Stock Is Soaring Today

    A Canadian transportation and logistics specialist disclosed an investment in U.S. trucking company ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB), and some investors are betting it is a precursor to a buyout. Shares of ArcBest jumped as much as 20% on Tuesday morning after the stake was disclosed. ArcBest specializes in truckload and less-than-truckload freight transport, logistics, and brokerage operations, with a focus on the central United States.

  • CVS nears deal to buy Oak Street Health for $10.5 billion: Report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that CVS is close to acquiring Oak Street Health.

  • Hut 8 and US Bitcoin announce merger of equals to create a preeminent digital asset mining, hosting, managed infrastructure operations, and high performance computing organization

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), a large, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneer and high performance computing infrastructure provider, and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp ("USBTC"), builder and strategic operator of four Bitcoin mining centres across the United States, announced today that each of their Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement")

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • A Roth 401(k) Just Got a Lot More Attractive

    A Roth 401(k) is a solid option for retirement savers, especially those who don't anticipate finding themselves in a lower tax bracket when they retire. A Roth 401(k) works similarly to other retirement savings accounts - you put your money … Continue reading → The post A Roth 401(k) Just Got a Lot More Attractive appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Uber earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.

  • Enphase stock rallies 8% after Q4 earnings blow past expectations, guidance

    Enphase Energy Inc. stock jumps more than 8% in the extended session Tuesday after the maker of inverters for solar-power systems reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street views and upped its guidance for the current quarter.