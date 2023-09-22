Fintel (LON:FNTL) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.011

The board of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 10.0% on the 3rd of November to £0.011, up from last year's comparable payment of £0.01. This takes the annual payment to 1.7% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Fintel's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, Fintel's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 51.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Fintel's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Fintel has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 5 years was £0.0196 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.0325. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Fintel has been growing its earnings per share at 34% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like Fintel's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Fintel that you should be aware of before investing.

