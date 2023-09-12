What Is Fintel Plc's (LON:FNTL) Share Price Doing?

While Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£2.19 and falling to the lows of UK£1.91. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fintel's current trading price of UK£2.10 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fintel’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Fintel Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Fintel is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £2.83, but it is currently trading at UK£2.10 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Fintel’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Fintel look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 32% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Fintel. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since FNTL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FNTL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FNTL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Fintel, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Fintel and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Fintel, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

