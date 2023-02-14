U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,125.90
    -11.39 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,070.78
    -175.15 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,876.17
    -15.62 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,932.22
    -8.93 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.87
    -1.27 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.90
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    -0.17 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7550
    +0.0380 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7850
    +0.3770 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,067.13
    +424.49 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.22
    +9.80 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,967.57
    +19.97 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Fintoch Holds a Financial Public Chain Launch in Vietnam as It Intensifies Publicity

Fintoch
·3 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / DeFi (Decentralized Finance) is booming under the advancement of blockchain technology. Even though the crypto market has been fluctuating recently due to controversial events, the fast-growing emerging DeFi platform Fintoch continues to conduct roadshows in major key cities in the Asia Pacific region. It has recently come to Ho Chi Minh City, the largest metropolis in Vietnam to organize a public chain launch, which not only interacts well with the developing local community but also strengthens its publicity efforts to make Fintoch Financial Public Chain into the community of Vietnam to achieve the ambitious goal of common prosperity for all.

Fintoch, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture
Fintoch, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

The Fintoch team shared positive news about the brand since its introduction the previous year at the public chain launch event in Ho Chi Minh City. In addition to the platform's rapidly rising user base, which is anticipated to surpass the target of 10 million users by the end of this year, it also addresses many problems with traditional centralized finance and improves transaction data traceability, creating a new market opportunity in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market. Fintoch's financial public chain is said to have begun internal testing at the end of last year, and it is envisaged that with constant input and development, the financial public chain would be publicly introduced in June 2023. The team is currently pursuing major Wall Street financial titans and it is projected to break down the barrier between the real and the imagined in the future, integrating online and offline to deliver the greatest real-time aid to all individuals and enterprises globally in need of funds. The future launch of the public chain will effectively decrease the financial threshold and inject impetus to drive the third world's inventive energy, achieving the prospect of Leapfrog development.

Speaking about the recent operation plan, William, the COO of Fintoch's global operation, stated that the first branches will be built in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, South Korea, Dubai, Japan and other countries in order to promote the development of the Asia-Pacific plan. The Fintoch App will also receive a brand-new version, which will enable multiple identity wallets in the future, eliminating the need for users to generate different wallet IDs. Smart contracts OTC merchant capabilities will also be available to all users and they may apply to become a merchant on the app.

Fintoch is a DeFi platform that offers peer-to-peer financial lending services, primarily offering financial services such as investment, borrowing and lending. On the other note, Fintoch is able to supervise and protect users' funds in real-time and around the clock through its proprietary "HyBriid" technology. The success of Fintoch has built a solid foundation for the financial public chain, and as the number of users grows, William has disclosed that the first super node will be up for bidding at the end of February 2023. The super node will be in charge of mining all Fintoch public chain coins, FTC, with a total issuance of around 840 million coins. In the future, there will be a super node subscription cash voucher campaign with a $10 million reward and users will be invited to participate.

Fintoch, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture
Fintoch, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

Finally, William stated that the Ho Chi Minh City roadshow was quite compelling, not just for listening to genuine input from Vietnamese users, but also for stimulating a lot of innovation. He is confident that, in time, the Vietnamese market will be the brightest new blockchain star in the Asia Pacific. Fintoch will continue to tour major cities in the future, allowing long-awaited people from all over the world to experience the allure of modern financial services up close and personal.

Fintoch, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture
Fintoch, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Teodora Walker
Email: help@fintoch.com
Website: https://www.fintoch.com/

SOURCE: Fintoch



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739282/Fintoch-Holds-a-Financial-Public-Chain-Launch-in-Vietnam-as-It-Intensifies-Publicity

Recommended Stories

  • Apple faces obstacles in move to boost India manufacturing - FT

    The Cupertino, California-based company has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict COVID-related restrictions dented supply chains across industries and as trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated. At a casings factory in southern India run by conglomerate Tata Group, only about half of the components from the production line are in good enough shape to be sent to Apple's supplier Foxconn, FT reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. This 50% 'yield' does not meet Apple's goal for zero defects, FT reported, adding that the company's process of expanding in India has been slow in part due to challenges in logistics, tariffs and infrastructure.

  • Oil falls with U.S. set to release more crude from Strategic Petroleum Reserve

    Oil prices fall Tuesday, after the U.S. said it would follow through with a plan to sell 26 million barrels of crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

  • Oil Prices Slide As White House, OPEC Give Markets A Stir

    Oil prices fell Tuesday as the White House prepared another Strategic Petroleum Reserve sale, and as OPEC hoisted its demand forecast.

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • 3 Oil Stocks Exposed to Natural-Gas Plunge

    Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks lower gas prices will cut into free cash flow for Coterra, Ovintiv, and Devon Energy.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Ford ramps up EV spending with $3.5B battery plant in Michigan

    Ford announced big spending plans today in its home state of Michigan, with a new battery plant. As part of the company’s $50 billion global investment in electrification, Ford will build a $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Marshall, Michigan.

  • Coca-Cola CEO Gives Upbeat Earnings Outlook, Says Price Increases Are Coming

    The soft-drinks company said comparable adjusted earnings will be 4% to 5% higher than the $2.48 per share reported in 2022.

  • The U.S. Blacklisted More Chinese Companies. The Big Ones Aren’t On the List.

    Tensions with China are brewing as the U.S. added six more entities to its blacklist amid alleged spy balloon concerns. Is there a risk for Alibaba and other large internet companies? Here’s what we know: Earlier this month, the U.S. military shot down a high-altitude balloon from China that was flying over South Carolina.

  • Record 3,000-Mile Voyage for Canadian Gas Offers Relief for Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- A stream of natural gas that’s being unleashed from British Columbia’s vast reservoirs is blazing a record-setting path through global markets, providing hope for Canada’s beleaguered drillers and relief for energy-hungry economies around the world.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial O

  • Once-Hot EV Metals Fragile as China Warning Follows Goldman

    (Bloomberg) -- Battery-metals prices are set to retreat from highs this year as surging supplies trigger gluts, a leading Chinese industry group warned following a similar note of caution from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons

  • Further Gains Look Likely for Steel Dynamics

    Steel Dynamics has been in a strong rally from early 2020 and further gains look likely. Let's check out the condition of the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of STLD, below, I can see that prices broke out on the upside from a seven month triangle formation in October.

  • Apple's Indian Expansion Hit By Infrastructure and Logistics Woes, Still Experts See Exports Crossing $1T By 2028

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) hit stumbling blocks to unwind its dependence on a China-centered supply chain strategy, following months of Covid-19 disruption that led to it reporting its first decline in quarterly revenues in three and a half years earlier this month. The iPhone maker sent product designers and engineers from California and China to factories in southern India, to train locals and help establish production, Financial Times reports. At a casings factory in Hosur run by Tata Group, ju

  • Coca-Cola Earnings Match Forecasts As Demand Outpaces Price Hikes

    "We are keeping consumers at the center of our innovation and marketing investments, while also leveraging our expertise in revenue growth management," said CEO James Quincey.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Toyota founder's son, who led global growth, dies at 97

    Shoichiro Toyoda, who as a son of the company’s founder oversaw Toyota’s expansion into international markets has died. Toyoda, the company's honorary chairman, died Tuesday of heart failure, Toyota Motor Corp. said in a statement. Shoichiro was the eldest son of Kiichiro Toyoda, who founded Toyota in 1937.

  • Analysis-Gazprom's export revenue may fall by 50% in 2023

    Lost European sales could halve the export revenues of Russia's Gazprom this year, meaning a steep reduction in tax income for the state, according to analysts, export data and Reuters calculations. Exports made by Gazprom, one of the country's largest taxpayers, shrank after President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine triggered Western sanctions and as some supplies of gas to Europe from Russia declined. According to Reuters calculations, based on export duties and volumes, Gazprom's revenues from overseas sales may have declined in January to $3.4 billion from $6.3 billion in the year-earlier period following a fall in gas supplies to Europe.

  • 3 Silver Mining Stocks to Bet on Amid Industry Challenges

    Despite the ongoing downtrend in silver prices weighing on the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Silver industry, FNLPF, BVN and VZLA are likely to gain from solid growth projects, efforts to improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

  • They're Draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Again, and More

    The U.S. is selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that's affecting oil prices, and we also look at moves being made at Amazon and Ford. The Biden administration plans to sell another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and that news is weighing on oil prices. Next week brings the February Flash PMI data from S&P Global (SPGI), which could either support or conflict with Bank of America's findings we mentioned earlier.

  • Strength Seen in Select Energy Services (WTTR): Can Its 7.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Select Energy Services (WTTR) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.