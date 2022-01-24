U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.00
    +30.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,366.00
    +209.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,544.00
    +117.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.20
    +17.80 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.79
    +0.65 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.40
    +7.60 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8250
    +0.1700 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,155.30
    -281.17 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    812.34
    +569.66 (+234.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,557.35
    +35.09 (+0.13%)
     

Finvault Exchange OÜ, Finvault's Licensed Crypto Exchange In Estonia, Opens Its Waiting List To Customers Globally

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvault Exchange OÜ, the highly anticipated fintech, which is licensed and regulated by the Estonian FIU as a licensed crypto exchange is reshaping the way people and businesses save, invest, send and spend their money and digital wealth and has now officially opened its waiting list to customers. Users will initially benefit from high returns of up to 5% Annual Percentage Yield (APY), followed by a suite of industry leading features that will help them get more from their money, all powered by Decentralised Finance (DeFi).

Finvault Logo
Finvault Logo

Until now, signing up to Finvault's waiting list has been available through invite only but now everyone can register ahead of the soft launch in February. The first feature to be unlocked next month will allow users to start earning up to 5% APY on their savings.

Finvault is unlike other fintech's on the market as it is committed to getting the best financial outcomes for its customers, through the power of DeFi and being based on blockchain technology. Although people want the benefits and security that blockchain offers, until now many have not felt confident enough to understand or use it. Knowing that usability is key to combat this hesitancy, Finvault is demystifying DeFi and removing the steep learning curve by simplifying the user experience, creating a product that is easy, convenient and intuitive to use from the start.

"The future of payments is instant, on the blockchain and borderless. Finvault is disrupting the traditional banking rails through DeFi and leveraging global networks using blockchain. We are excited to shake up an entire industry by being the first one-stop-shop for everything money. It's promising to see an influx of sign ups as we continue to offer special rewards for early registrants. We are further aiming to grow our presence in Tallinn substantially to support Finvault Exchange's operations and to contribute to the local economy through job creation and knowledge transfer," said Punit Thakker, Co-Founder & CEO of Finvault.

Finvault has announced that they will be rewarding one hundred users with an original Non-Fungible Token (NFT) which will be picked at random from the first 10000 sign ups. These users will be eligible for their NFT and other first mover rewards that the team is currently planning, including cash incentives once they have been actively saving on Finvault for four weeks.

To sign up, users can now join the waiting list with their email address on their smartphone or desktop via the Finvault website. When the platform launches next month, users will be notified and prompted to activate their account with either their existing email or MetaMask account, depending on which option they choose. The first option will be for users who don't want to manage the complexity of handling crypto wallets themselves and want a streamlined 'digital banking like' experience. The second option will be for advanced users who are crypto enthusiasts, familiar with DeFi and want to control their own wallets and keys and interact with the Finvault DApp. They will also have access to all of the basic user features allowing them to actively manage their digital wealth and assets, all in one place and with full control.

With many more features to be rolled out in the coming months such as a 'Skyscanner for crypto' allowing users to purchase the cheapest cryptocurrency by comparing prices across many venues, instant global payments, an all-in-one multi-currency card, QR payments, merchant acceptance, bill payments, mobile recharge and much more, Finvault is only at the beginning of changing how people manage their finances.

About Finvault
We're building the world's best financial platform that makes your money work for you. Finvault is a first of its kind fintech that's giving customers and merchants full control of their money, all in one secure vault. We are not a bank, we are the new payment rails and we are on a mission to encourage mass DeFi adoption through education and our easy and convenient user experience. Whether you're an everyday smartphone user and want to transfer, send, and spend money while saving with the highest yield at up to a 5% annual return, a crypto enthusiast who wants to manage all your digital assets in one place or a business who wants to benefit from one-of-a-kind offers for merchants such as 0% MSF (Merchant Service Fee) and high yields, you can be part of the movement. As we are backed by blockchain, we are able to provide the highest security standards on the market. Gain control, gain rewards, gain security, gain confidence - this is just the start, we would love for you to join the journey.

Related links:
www.finvault.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finvault-exchange-ou-finvaults-licensed-crypto-exchange-in-estonia-opens-its-waiting-list-to-customers-globally-301465670.html

SOURCE Finvault

Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • Bitcoin Heads for Worst Week in 8 Months as Traders Lament 'Pikachu Pattern'

    The price was changing hands around $35,000, with analysts attributing the recent sell-off to expectations of a reversal of the Federal Reserve's easy-money policies. Gallows humor filled social-media sites as more than $1.5 billion of tradition positions were liquidated.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • Is Palantir Stock Built on Hype?

    As one of the most popular stocks with individual investors, is it product of hype, or is there something more?

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Large-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Veeva Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukrain

  • How Are You Taxed After Selling a Mutual Fund in an IRA?

    Learn about how mutual fund sales and other types of transactions are taxed within an IRA, and discover if a sale triggers an early withdrawal penalty.

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • China Lets In Most of the Australian Coal Stranded at Its Ports

    (Bloomberg) -- Most of the Australian coal used by steelmakers that was being held at Chinese ports in the wake of Beijing’s import ban has now been cleared, according to local research firm Fengkuang Coal Logistics, although there’s no sign that the halt on new shipments will be lifted.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orde

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?

  • Here's Why SoFi's Long-Awaited Bank Charter Will Make the Business Better

    After a difficult few months for the stock, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders got some welcome news recently when regulators approved the company's application to become a bank. Now, SoFi will be able to complete its previously announced acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and become a bank holding company. Following the news of the bank charter, SoFi's stock shot up.

  • Stock futures rise Sunday after Wall Street’s worst week since 2020

    The upcoming week will see a number of quarterly earnings reports from big-name companies and a meeting of the Federal Reserve.

  • Activist Investor Said to Push Peloton to Fire CEO, Seek Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is set to face calls from an activist investor to fire its chief executive officer and pursue a sale, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskBlackwells Capital LLC, which has a stak

  • Market Crash: 2 Stocks to Consider Buying

    Namely, many growth stocks have been crushed. Netflix, Roku, and Zoom Video Communications are all good examples of tocks that have taken especially big hits. On the contrary, when things go on sale investors should be on the lookout for buying opportunities.