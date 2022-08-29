Finvi Partners with Prodigal to Deliver Conversation Intelligence to ARM and Healthcare RCM Industries

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigal, a pioneer in Consumer Finance Intelligence, and Finvi, a premier provider of workflow and payments solutions that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery in the accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare, and government markets, today announced their partnership.

The newly forged partnership couples Finvi's workflow and intelligence solutions with the actionable insights unlocked by Prodigal's consumer intent apps to provide shared customers with a more intelligent and seamless way to interact with consumers.

Prodigal and Finvi clients are already experiencing the performance premium.

"Prodigal's insights had an immediate material impact — they provided us with a more effective method to identify potential agent compliance issues, which improved the efficiency of our compliance team," said Chris Schumacher, Executive Vice President & CEO of Optio Solutions.

"Prodigal also identifies which consumers have the highest repayment intent. With the integration of that intelligence into the Finvi workflow platform, we can focus our frontline agents on the relationships most likely to drive ROI and improve margins. We are very pleased with Finvi and Prodigal's joint effort to deliver solutions that improve our business and help us exceed our clients' expectations," Schumacher said.

Consumer interactions provide invaluable insights about financial health and customer behavior that can help shape consumer experiences, yet both the data itself and the operationalization of services can represent an epicenter of inefficiency and compliance risk that can ultimately impact the consumer.

"Prodigal and Finvi's partnership brings the power of two performance-driven and consumer-centric solution providers together to drive effective, compliant, and positive interactions," said Shantanu Gangal, CEO of Prodigal. "Whenever we partner with like-minded organizations such as Finvi, we have an opportunity to bring more than the sum of our parts to our customers and theirs."

Story continues

Tim O'Brien, Finvi's CEO, said he expects the partnership will help Finvi clients meet the growing demand for conversation intelligence while also making it easier to reach compliance requirements and increase productivity within their organizations.

"As Finvi continues to grow, a core part of our strategy is to augment systems of record with systems of intelligence to best accelerate our ability to meet our clients' needs," O'Brien said. "We're excited to bring the power of conversation intelligence to even more of our clients and partners. The Prodigal-Finvi partnership strengthens our commitment to customers to deliver world-class technology solutions."

About Finvi

Formerly Ontario Systems, Finvi is a premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, government, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi allows its client partners to generate more revenue at reduced cost and fulfill their stated business outcomes by effectively engaging those who pay.

With offices in the states of Massachusetts, Indiana, New Mexico, Delaware, and Washington as well as employees across the country, Finvi continues to build upon 40 years of success using a distinctly human-centric approach to innovation and service. A recognized brand in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market, Finvi helps 600+ hospital networks—including 5 of the 15 largest systems in the U.S.—optimize cash collections and provide a single, satisfying patient financial experience. Finvi also serves 8 of the 10 largest ARM agencies in the United States as well as a number of financial institutions across the globe. Additionally, Finvi's workflow platforms power governmental agencies and court systems across the country at the federal, state, and municipal levels.

About Prodigal

Prodigal is a cloud-based Consumer Finance Intelligence solution that analyzes agent and customer conversations to enhance profits, experience, and compliance. Collection agencies, healthcare providers, and lenders depend on Prodigal to unlock insights that drive win-win financial outcomes. With decades of industry and data science expertise, Prodigal is ready to work with clients to optimize operations and quality assurance. Nearly one in five U.S. borrowers have already engaged with Prodigal during more than 200 million interactions.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Prodigal's global team is on a mission to build the intelligence layer that powers Consumer Finance. With the backing of domain experts, technology leaders, and top investors, including Accel, Menlo Ventures, and Y-Combinator, Prodigal is poised to become the next iconic vertical SaaS company. To learn more, visit www.ProdigalTech.com or follow @ProdigalTech.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Durishin

343390@email4pr.com

614-557-5815

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finvi-partners-with-prodigal-to-deliver-conversation-intelligence-to-arm-and-healthcare-rcm-industries-301613366.html

SOURCE Prodigal