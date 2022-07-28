U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

FinVolution Group Publishes its Fourth Annual ESG Report

·4 min read
In this article:
  • FINV

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced it has released its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, the Company's fourth consecutive annual ESG report. It highlights FinVolution's ESG policies and accomplishments in 2021 as well as ongoing endeavors, underscoring its commitment to achieving sustainability and ESG goals.

"At FinVolution, upholding long-term commitments and responsibilities to our industry, environment and society are at the heart of our core values embedded across our business operations. We continue to make strides in improving our ESG management practices and advancing our ESG initiatives," said Mr. Feng Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution. "We were awarded a "low-risk" rating by Sustainalytics, a leading independent global provider in ESG research, ratings and data. In addition, we have become a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in June, a testament to our relentless efforts as a responsible corporate citizen on a global scale."

"Committed as always, we strive to make financial services better and more transparent. The 2021 ESG report is a snapshot of our efforts and initiatives, demonstrating our commitment to driving sustainability and enhancing value creation for our stakeholders. We will continue to reinforce our ESG engagement and responsibilities, leveraging FinVolution's innovative technology and differentiators in ways that improve and sustain communities for generations to come," concluded Mr. Zhang.

Key highlights from FinVolution's 2021 ESG report include the Company's initiatives with respect to:

  • ESG management;

  • Comprehensive risk management;

  • Information security & privacy protection;

  • Responsible operations;

  • Access to finance;

  • Employee care and training & development mechanisms; and

  • Contribution to industry development.

These disclosures highlight the Company's strategy to grow and innovate in a responsible and sustainable manner. The ESG report has been prepared in compliance with the core option of the Global Reporting Initiative's Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) and in accordance with MSCI ESG Rating Methodology. For more information regarding GRI Standard and MSCI ESG Rating Methodology, please visit:

https://www.globalreporting.org
https://www.msci.com

To download FinVolution ESG reports, please visit:
http://ir.finvgroup.com

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China, connecting underserved borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed strong innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary, cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had over 145.3 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit http://ir.finvgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to increase the volume of loans facilitated through the Company's marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and FinVolution does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
FinVolution Group
Head of Investor Relations
Jimmy Tan
Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200- Ext 8601
E-mail: ir@xinye.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com 

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.  
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finvolution-group-publishes-its-fourth-annual-esg-report-301595020.html

SOURCE FinVolution Group

