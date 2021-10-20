U.S. markets open in 8 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,332.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,383.00
    -15.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.46
    -0.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.50
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1652
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.70
    -0.61 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3810
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5590
    +0.1990 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,971.09
    +1,510.71 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,482.07
    +18.72 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,308.68
    +93.16 (+0.32%)
     

FinVolution Group Raises Guidance for Full Year 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that based on its current assessment of operational and market conditions, the Company has raised its total transaction volume guidance for full year 2021 to a range of RMB130 billion to RMB135 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 102.8% to 110.6%. The guidance range announced earlier on March 11, 2021 was between RMB100 billion and RMB120 billion.

The raised guidance factored in recent changes in macro environment, coupled with the robust strategy execution in the first half of 2021, reflecting greater confidence in business trends and ability to gain further momentum as the Company continues to accelerate its initiatives in international expansion, facilitation for small business owners and continued investment into technology. Along with the successful execution of acquiring better quality borrowers, the percentage of loans facilitated at or below 24% per annum has further increased to 77% in September, 2021.

Mr. Feng Zhang, the Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution, commented, "By continuing to invest in state-of-the-art technology, enhance our sophisticated credit risk management framework and remain nimble and vigilant in our execution, we are well-positioned to support our borrowers and institutional funding partners with outstanding service and products in the unfolding Delta-variant environment of 2021. We remain committed to improving our customer experience, exploring new growth opportunities both domestically and abroad, and ultimately delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders."

The above forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current preliminary views and expectations on market and operational conditions, the regulatory and operating environment, as well as customer and institutional investor demands, all of which are subject to change.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to increase volume of loans facilitated through the Company's marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and FinVolution does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China and internationally connecting underserved borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had over 130.8 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.finvgroup.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
FinVolution Group
Head of Investor Relations
Jimmy Tan
Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200 Ext. 8601
Email: ir@xinye.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
Email: finv@tpg-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finvolution-group-raises-guidance-for-full-year-2021-301404158.html

SOURCE FinVolution Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • New Bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168K: Analyst

    Sean Farrell, Fundstrat Head of Digital Asset Strategy, discusses the potential effects of the first Bitcoin-linked ETF on the NYSE from ProShares.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 56% since peaking in February.

  • Is BlackBerry Stock A Buy? What Fundamentals, Fund Metrics, Chart Say

    Right now, short interest in BlackBerry stock — or total shares sold short on Wall Street — is no longer extreme.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • EV Charging Stock Plays: Why This Analyst Prefers ChargePoint Over Blink Charging

    The electric vehicle revolution that is expected to morph over the next two decades is likely to create several ancillary beneficiaries, and one such subsegment is EV charging infrastructure. Here's what a Stifel analyst has to say about two stocks in the space. The EV Charging Stock Analyst: Stephen Gengaro initiated coverage of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHPT) shares with a Buy rating and $29 price target. The analyst initiated coverage of Blink Charging Co. (NYSE: BLNK) with a Neutra

  • Why Coinbase Stock Kept Going Up Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) gained ground on Tuesday following new partnership announcements with Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and the NBA. For Facebook, Coinbase will be offering support for its Novi digital-payments platform, which runs on cryptocurrency Pax Dollar. According to CoinDesk, Coinbase has also secured a partnership with the NBA.

  • China New-Home Prices Fall; Sinic Defaults: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group investors remain in the dark about the property developer’s progress in negotiating stake sales to meet its looming debt obligations, as a grace period on some of its dollar notes enters its final days.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBe

  • 11 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best genomic stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now. Genomics is a branch of biology that studies the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes, […]

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Trades Near Its Latest Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.