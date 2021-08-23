FinVolution Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

-Total Transaction Volume breaks record high to RMB33.4 billion-

-Further international expansion with rapid growth in total number of new borrowers-

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



For the Three Months Ended YoY Change

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Total No. of New Individual

Borrowers[3] ('000) 197 1,183 500.5% New Individual Borrowers China's

Mainland ('000) 169 812 380.5% New Individual Borrowers

International ('000) 28 371 1,225.0% No. of Small Business Owners served

in China's Mainland ('000) 31 408 1,216.1%







Total Transaction Volume[4] 13.2 33.4 153.0% Transaction Volume China's Mainland

(RMB in billion) 13.1 32.5 148.1% Transaction Volume International

(RMB in billion) 0.05 0.94 1,780.0%

Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Growing global user base with total no. of new borrowers reaching record high

Total cumulative registered users [1] reached 130.8 million as of June 30, 2021.

Total number of unique borrowers [2] was 3.7 million as of June 30, 2021.

Total number of new borrowers[3] was 1.18 million, an increase of 500.5% compared to the same period of 2020.

Total transaction volume and outstanding loan balances both reaching new record highs

Total transaction volume reached RMB33.4 billion, an increase of 153.0% compared to the same period of 2020.

Transaction volume facilitated for total new borrowers [5] was RMB7.1 billion, an increase of 610.0% compared to the same period of 2020.

Total outstanding principal of loans reached RMB39.4 billion, an increase of 86.7% compared to the same period of 2020.

Small business owner's loans scaling up with steady growth

Transaction volume facilitated for small business owners was RMB6.2 billion, representing 18.6% of total transaction volume.

Numbers of small business owners served in the quarter exceeded 408.0 thousand, an increase of 1,216.1% compared to the same period of 2020.

International expansion continues to accelerate with new geographic presence

Number of new borrowers acquired in the international markets reached 371.0 thousands, an increase of 1,225.0% compared to the same period of 2020.

Transaction volume facilitated for the international markets was RMB940.0 million, an increase of 1,780.0% compared to the same period of 2020.

Pilot testing operations took off in Vietnam.

More operational highlights

90 day+ delinquency ratio [6] reached a new historical low to 1.01% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 7.13% in the same period of 2020.

Average loan size [7] was RMB4,403 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3,867 in the same period of 2020.

Average loan tenor[8] was 8.1 months for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Sustainable growth with progressive improvement

Net revenue was RMB2,384.1 million (US$369.3 million) for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 31.7% from RMB1,810.5 million compared to the same period of 2020.

Operating profit was RMB704.7 million (US$109.1million) for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 24.2% from the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income [9] , which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB726.1 million (US$112.5million) for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 26.1% from the same period of 2020.

Diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.11 (US$0.33) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.42 (US$0.07), an increase of 40.7% in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.17 (US$0.34) and Non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.43 (US$0.07), an increase of 42.8% in the same period of 2020.

[1] On a cumulative basis, total number of users registered on the Company's platforms as of June 30, 2021. [2] Represents the total number of borrowers whose transactions were facilitated on the Company's platforms during the period presented. [3] Represents the total number of new borrowers on the Company's platforms during the period presented. [4] Represents total transaction volume facilitated on the Company's platforms during the period presented. [5] Represents transaction volume facilitated for total number of new borrowers on the Company's platforms during the period presented. [6] "90 day+ delinquency ratio" refers to the outstanding principal balance of on- and-off balance sheet loans that were 90 to 179 calendar past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on-off balance sheet loans on the Company's platform as of a specific date. Loans that originated outside China's Mainland is not included in the calculation. [7] Represents the average loan size on the Company's platform in China's Mainland during the period presented. [8] Represents the average loan tenor period on the Company's platform in China's Mainland during the period presented. [9] Please refer to "UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results" for reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP adjusted operating income.

Mr. Feng Zhang, the Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution, commented, "We are thrilled to be reporting another set of record-breaking operational and financial results in the second quarter. As we harness our technological capabilities effectively to acquire new better quality borrowers and constantly increase our acquisition channels, our total number of new better quality borrowers acquired globally once again crossed the one million mark to a new record high of 1.18 million this quarter, an increase of 500.5% year over year and 17.7% quarter over quarter."

"Another clear indication that we are resuming high quality growth is our total transaction volume for the quarter reached a new record high to RMB33.4 billion , a 153.0% jump year over year and a sequential increase of 24.6%."

"Growth momentum for our small business owners segment remained robust with transaction volume increasing 40.9% sequentially to RMB6.2 billion in the second quarter. Notably, the total number of small business owners served in the second quarter of 2021 exceeded 408 thousand, compared to just 220 thousand in total for the full year 2020."

"Our pilot testing operations in Vietnam, marks the fourth country in our global roadmap in addition to our international presence in Indonesia, Philippines, and Singapore. Leveraging our technologies and digitization capabilities to create long term value for our stakeholders, we are confident in our ability to maintain our position as the leading fintech platform in China while capturing tremendous growth opportunities globally," concluded Mr. Zhang.

Mr. Jiayuan Xu, the Chief Financial Officer of FinVolution, commented, "With continued improvement across multiple operating metrics in the second quarter, we delivered a non-GAAP operating profit of RMB726.1 million, an increase of 26.1% year-over-year and a sequential increase of 8.2%, further validating the viability of our business model. Our robust balance sheet with RMB4.9 billion in unrestricted cash and short term investments, coupled with strong technology capabilities positions us well to explore opportunities both in domestic and international markets," concluded Mr. Xu.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 31.7% to RMB2,384.1 million (US$369.3 million) from RMB1,810.5 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in transaction volume and partially offset by the decrease in guarantee income as a result of improved asset quality.

Loan facilitation service fees increased by 135.3% to RMB952.4 million (US$147.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB404.7 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in transaction volume which was partially offset by the decrease in average rate of transaction fees.

Post-facilitation service fees increased by 95.6 % to RMB299.6 million (US$46.4 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB153.2 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in outstanding loans serviced by the Company and the rolling impact of deferred transaction fees.

Guarantee income was RMB665.7 million (US$103.1 million) for the second quarter of 2021 compared to RMB821.2 million in the same period of 2020, as a result of improved asset quality. The fair value of quality assurance commitment upon loan origination is released as guarantee income systematically over the term of the loans subject to quality assurance commitment. As we transitioned our business towards quality borrowers, the fair value of quality assurance commitment upon loan origination decreased due to better asset quality which results in the decrease in guarantee income.

Net interest income decreased by 7.4% to RMB308.5 million (US$47.8 million) for the second quarter of 2021, from RMB333.2 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the reduction in the outstanding loan balances of consolidated trusts partially offset by the higher transaction volume originated in the international markets.

Other revenue increased by 60.8% to RMB157.9 million (US$24.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB98.2 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to increase in customer referral fees to other third-party platforms.

Origination and servicing expenses increased by 67.1% to RMB455.0 million (US$70.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB272.3 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in employees expenditures and fees paid to third party service providers.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 609.4% to RMB473.2 million (US$73.3 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB66.7 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in online customer acquisition expenses as a result of increased efforts in acquiring new borrowers on the Company's platform.

Research and development expenses increased by 25.4% to RMB104.6 million (US$16.2 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB83.4 million in the same period of 2020, due to increased investments in technology development.

General and administrative expenses increased by 23.6% to RMB126.1 million (US$19.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021 compared to RMB102.0 million in the same period of 2020, due to increased expenditures in employees benefits.

Provision for accounts receivables and other receivables increased by 104.3% to RMB47.4 million (US$7.3 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB23.2 million in the same period of 2020 as a result of increase in outstanding loan balances partially offset by improved credit quality.

Provision for loans receivables was RMB81.9 million (US$12.7 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB119.8 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to improved asset quality as well as the decrease in loan receivables during the quarter.

Credit losses for quality assurance commitment were RMB391.1 million (US$60.6 million) for the second quarter of 2021 compared to RMB575.8 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to improved asset quality partially offset by the increase in outstanding loan balances.

Operating profit increased by 24.2% to RMB704.7 million (US$109.1 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB567.2 million in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB726.1 million (US$112.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 26.1% from RMB575.9 million in the same period of 2020.

Other income decreased by 24.8% to RMB25.8 million (US$4.0 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB34.3 million in the same period of 2020, mainly due to the decrease in government subsidies.

Income tax expenses were RMB110.1 million (US$17.0 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB147.5 million in the same period of 2020, mainly due to change in preferential tax rate for certain qualified subsidiaries which is partially offset by the increase in pre-tax profit.

Net profit was RMB620.4 million (US$96.1 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB454.0 million in the same period of 2020.

Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB626.4 million (US$97.0 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB456.7 million in the same period of 2020.

Diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.11 (US$0.33) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.42 (US$0.07), an increase of 40.7% year over year. Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.17 (US$0.34) and Non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.43 (US$0.07), an increase of 42.8% year over year. Each ADS represents five ordinary shares of the Company.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB2,801.8 million (US$434.0 million) and short-term investments mainly in wealth management products of RMB2,056.0 million (US$318.4 million).

The following table provides the delinquency rates for all outstanding loans on the Company's platform in China's Mainland as of the respective dates indicated.

As of 15-29

days 30-59

days 60-89

days 90-119

days 120-149

days 150-179

days March 31, 2019 0.80% 1.61% 1.45% 1.29% 1.31% 1.20% June 30, 2019 0.86% 1.42% 1.37% 1.19% 1.26% 1.21% September 30, 2019 0.90% 1.50% 1.35% 1.31% 1.17% 1.20% December 31, 2019 1.34% 2.40% 1.86% 1.76% 1.62% 1.53% March 31, 2020 1.34% 3.03% 2.33% 2.44% 2.64% 2.17% June 30, 2020 0.71% 1.36% 1.70% 2.00% 2.75% 2.38% September 30,2020 0.46% 0.72% 0.74% 0.90% 1.07% 1.43% December 31, 2020 0.35% 0.55% 0.48% 0.52% 0.49% 0.55% March 31, 2021 0.29% 0.52% 0.43% 0.39% 0.38% 0.36% June 30, 2021 0.30% 0.45% 0.39% 0.32% 0.36% 0.33%

The following chart and table display the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage in China's Mainland for all loan products facilitated through the Company's online platform as of June 30, 2021:

Click here to view the chart.

Business Outlook

With the COVID-19 recent resurgence in China and other regions around the world, the Company will continue to closely monitor the situation of the pandemic and remain vigilant in its business operations. As such, the Company holds a cautious view on its operations and anticipates steady growth in its transaction volume for the third quarter of 2021, which is expected to be in the range of RMB35.0 billion to RMB37.0 billion.

The above forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current preliminary views and expectations on market and operational conditions, the regulatory and operating environment, as well as customer and institutional investor demands, all of which are subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 23, 2021 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 23, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): 1-888-346-8982 Canada (toll free): 1-855-669-9657 International: 1-412-902-4272 Hong Kong, China (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong, China: 852-3018-4992 Mainland, China: 400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "FinVolution Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.finvgroup.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until August 30, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free): 1-877-344-7529 Canada (toll free): 1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 10159520

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had over 130.8 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



As of December 31,

As of June 30,

2020

2021

RMB

RMB USD Assets







Cash and cash equivalents 2,632,174

2,801,844 433,950 Restricted cash 3,484,227

3,931,316 608,883 Short-term investments 1,970,958

2,056,029 318,438 Investments 950,515

979,747 151,743 Quality assurance receivable, net of credit loss allowance for

quality assurance receivable of RMB223,514 and

RMB245,492 as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021,

respectively 1,121,554

1,052,037 162,940 Intangible assets 98,947

98,947 15,325 Property, equipment and software, net 93,876

84,608 13,104 Loans receivable, net of credit loss allowance for loans receivable

of RMB382,012 and RMB322,489 as of December 31, 2020

and June 30, 2021, respectively 2,354,882

1,087,851 168,488 Accounts receivable, net of credit loss allowance for accounts

receivable of RMB188,725 and RMB245,139 as of December

31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively 863,906

1,460,083 226,138 Deferred tax assets 155,758

229,186 35,496 Right of use assets 54,968

43,168 6,686 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,050,009

1,323,931 205,051 Goodwill 50,411

50,411 7,808 Total assets 14,882,185

15,199,158 2,354,050 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Payable to platform customers 103,453

89,928 13,928 Deferred guarantee income[1] 1,259,396

1,190,874 184,443 Expected credit losses for quality assurance commitment[1] 2,390,501

2,760,757 427,587 Payroll and welfare payable 220,989

165,318 25,604 Taxes payable 154,398

81,150 12,569 Funds payable to investors of consolidated trusts 1,661,841

677,784 104,974 Contract liability 3,447

2,522 391 Deferred tax liabilities 103,548

117,290 18,166 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 510,986

705,898 109,330 Leasing liabilities 43,296

30,111 4,664 Total liabilities 6,451,855

5,821,632 901,656 Commitments and contingencies







FinVolution Group Shareholders' equity







Ordinary shares 103

103 16 Additional paid-in capital 5,659,990

5,657,451 876,228 Treasury stock (401,621)

(345,627) (53,531) Statutory reserves 458,058

458,058 70,944 Accumulated other comprehensive income (5,142)

(7,018) (1,087) Retained Earnings 2,651,918

3,551,102 549,996 Total FinVolution Group shareholders' equity 8,363,306

9,314,069 1,442,566 Non-controlling interest 67,024

63,457 9,828 Total shareholders' equity 8,430,330

9,377,526 1,452,394 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 14,882,185

15,199,158 2,354,050

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

RMB

RMB USD

RMB

RMB USD



















Operating revenue:

















Loan facilitation service fees 404,742

952,405 147,509

779,274

1,714,030 265,469 Post-facilitation service fees 153,155

299,613 46,404

335,860

526,044 81,474 Guarantee income 821,175

665,706 103,105

1,971,455

1,324,887 205,199 Net interest income 333,157

308,499 47,780

648,115

588,917 91,212 Other Revenue 98,223

157,877 24,452

182,058

343,115 53,142 Net revenue 1,810,452

2,384,100 369,250

3,916,762

4,496,993 696,496 Operating expenses:

















Origination and servicing expenses (272,315)

(455,004) (70,471)

(521,810)

(868,058) (134,445) Sales and marketing expenses (66,743)

(473,194) (73,289)

(157,949)

(807,410) (125,052) Research and development expenses (83,394)

(104,647) (16,208)

(170,953)

(198,431) (30,733) General and administrative expenses (102,025)

(126,129) (19,534)

(198,380)

(238,754) (36,978) Provision for accounts receivable and other receivable (23,248)

(47,440) (7,348)

(56,396)

(87,228) (13,510) Provision for loans receivable (119,776)

(81,894) (12,684)

(415,712)

(100,717) (15,599) Credit losses for quality assurance commitment[1] (575,782)

(391,116) (60,576)

(1,372,621)

(835,992) (129,479) Total operating expenses (1,243,283)

(1,679,424) (260,110)

(2,893,821)

(3,136,590) (485,796) Operating profit 567,169

704,676 109,140

1,022,941

1,360,403 210,700 Other income, net 34,321

25,831 4,001

88,079

68,528 10,614 Profit before income tax expense 601,490

730,507 113,141

1,111,020

1,428,931 221,314 Income tax expenses (147,479)

(110,074) (17,048)

(236,647)

(215,745) (33,415) Net profit 454,011

620,433 96,093

874,373

1,213,186 187,899 Net profit attributable to non-controlling ,interest

shareholders (2,696)

(5,950) (921)

(1,723)

(3,567) (552) Net profit attributable to FinVolution Group 456,707

626,383 97,014

876,096

1,216,753 188,451 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (1,580)

(16,472) (2,551)

2,262

(1,876) (291) Total comprehensive income attributable

to FinVolution Group 455,127

609,911 94,463

878,358

1,214,877 188,160 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share

















Basic 1,513,856,060

1,422,064,339 1,422,064,339

1,518,587,011

1,413,726,359 1,413,726,359 Diluted 1,521,505,807

1,487,138,052 1,487,138,052

1,530,774,525

1,481,517,231 1,481,517,231 Net profit per share attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders

















Basic 0.30

0.44 0.07

0.58

0.86 0.13 Diluted 0.30

0.42 0.07

0.57

0.82 0.13 Net profit per ADS attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders (one ADS equal five ordinary shares)

















Basic 1.51

2.20 0.34

2.88

4.30 0.67 Diluted 1.50

2.11 0.33

2.86

4.11 0.64

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD

Net cash provided by operating

activities 1,250,622

119,460

18,501

667,210

274,351

42,492

Net cash provided by/(used in)

investing activities 46,622

980,789

151,905

(213,853)

1,675,628

259,522

Net cash used in financing activities (1,002,044)

(455,120)

(70,489)

(1,432,830)

(1,324,557)

(205,148)

Effect of exchange rate changes on

cash and cash equivalents 3,792

(18,286)

(2,832)

6,864

(8,663)

(1,343)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash

equivalent and restricted cash 298,992

626,843

97,085

(972,609)

616,759

95,523

Cash, cash equivalent and restricted

cash at beginning of period 4,739,144

6,106,317

945,748

6,010,745

6,116,401

947,310

Cash, cash equivalent and restricted

cash at end of period 5,038,136

6,733,160

1,042,833

5,038,136

6,733,160

1,042,833









































FinVolution Group UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

RMB

RMB USD

RMB

RMB USD



















Net Revenues 1,810,452

2,384,100 369,250

3,916,762

4,496,993 696,496 Less: total operating expenses (1,243,283)

(1,679,424) (260,110)

(2,893,821)

(3,136,590) (485,796) Operating Income 567,169

704,676 109,140

1,022,941

1,360,403 210,700 Add: share-based compensation expenses 8,708

21,413 3,317

16,729

36,852 5,708 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 575,877

726,089 112,457

1,039,670

1,397,255 216,408



















Operating Margin 31.3%

29.6% 29.6%

26.1%

30.3% 30.3% Non-GAAP operating margin 31.8%

30.5% 30.5%

26.5%

31.1% 31.1%



















Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 575,877

726,089 112,457

1,039,670

1,397,255 216,408 Add: other income, net 34,321

25,831 4,001

88,079

68,528 10,614 Less: income tax expenses (147,479)

(110,074) (17,048)

(236,647)

(215,745) (33,415) Less: tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (1,635)

(3,847) (597)

(2,648)

(6,922) (1,072) Non-GAAP net profit 461,084

637,999 98,813

888,454

1,243,116 192,535 Net profit attributable to non-controlling ,interest

shareholders (2,696)

(5,950) (921)

(1,723)

(3,567) (552) Non-GAAP net profit attributable to FinVolution

Group 463,780

643,949 99,734

890,177

1,246,683 193,087



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share

















Basic 1,513,856,060

1,422,064,339 1,422,064,339

1,518,587,011

1,413,726,359 1,413,726,359 Diluted 1,521,505,807

1,487,138,052 1,487,138,052

1,530,774,525

1,481,517,231 1,481,517,231



















Non-GAAP net profit per share attributable to

FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders

















Basic 0.31

0.45 0.07

0.59

0.88 0.14 Diluted 0.30

0.43 0.07

0.58

0.84 0.13



















Non-GAAP net profit per ADS attributable to

FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders (one

ADS equal five ordinary shares)

















Basic 1.53

2.26 0.35

2.93

4.41 0.68 Diluted 1.52

2.17 0.34

2.91

4.21 0.65

