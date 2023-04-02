FinVolution Group's (NYSE:FINV) most bullish insider, Top Key Executive Shaofeng Gu must be pleased with the recent 4.5% gain

Key Insights

Significant insider control over FinVolution Group implies vested interests in company growth

The top 5 shareholders own 54% of the company

33% of FinVolution Group is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 42% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Clearly, insiders benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by US$51m last week.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of FinVolution Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About FinVolution Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

FinVolution Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see FinVolution Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in FinVolution Group. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Shaofeng Gu (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 29% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.7% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.2% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Jun Zhang is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders. In addition, we found that Tiezheng Li, the CEO has 2.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 54% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of FinVolution Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in FinVolution Group. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$505m stake in this US$1.2b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over FinVolution Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand FinVolution Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for FinVolution Group (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

