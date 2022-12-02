U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,071.70
    -4.87 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,429.88
    +34.87 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,461.50
    -20.95 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.84
    +11.16 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.19
    -1.03 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.53 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    -0.0230 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2296
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2710
    -1.0350 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,019.48
    +85.67 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.33
    +2.91 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    -2.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

FINWARD BANCORP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDEND

Finward Bancorp
·3 min read

MUNSTER, Ind., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finward Bancorp ("Finward"), the parent company for Peoples Bank, today announced that on November 29, 2022, the Board of Directors of Finward declared a dividend of $0.31 per share payable on January 6, 2023, with a record date of December 28, 2022.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 29 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area. Finward Bancorp’s common stock is quoted on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank’s products and services, and Finward Bancorp’s investor relations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth, and operating strategies of Finward.  For these statements, Finward claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this communication should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Finward, including the information in the filings Finward makes with the SEC.  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: difficulties and delays in integrating Finward’s and Royal Financial’s businesses or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; business disruption following the merger; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer acceptance of Finward’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success, and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent, and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.  Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Finward’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet website (www.sec.gov).  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Finward or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.  Except as required by law, Finward does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statement is made.

In addition to the above factors, we also caution that the actual amounts and timing of any future common stock dividends or share repurchases will be subject to various factors, including our capital position, financial performance, capital impacts of strategic initiatives, market conditions, and regulatory and accounting considerations, as well as any other factors that our Board of Directors deems relevant in making such a determination. Therefore, there can be no assurance that we will repurchase shares or pay any dividends to holders of our common stock, or as to the amount of any such repurchases or dividends.

CONTACT: INVESTOR RELATIONS (219) 853-7575


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Popped Friday

    A muted reaction after record monthly deliveries were announced yesterday has turned into a surge today.

  • Why Cracker Barrel Stock Crumbled on Friday

    Shares of restaurant company Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) crumbled on Friday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal 2023 and lowered expectations for the rest of the year. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Cracker Barrel stock was down 11%. Cracker Barrel is a tale of two lines: the top and bottom.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Recent regulatory filings show that billionaire Steve Cohen has bought big into high-yield dividend stocks. Cohen has built a reputation for success, and his

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a Trending Stock

    ZIM (ZIM) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Can AT&T Double Your Money in 2023?

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) has been dead money for years. Its share price is down 25% over the past decade. But AT&T's recent success in getting out of the entertainment business and growing its wireless business could change the stock's trajectory.

  • Why Costco Stock Was Down on Friday

    What happened Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) investors were in the red on Friday. The retailer's stock fell 2% by 3 p.m. ET compared with a 0.6% decline in the S&P 500. That drop pushed the stock down further in 2022, although shares are modestly outperforming the market's 13% loss so far this year.

  • Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Lumen (LUMN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Boeing Stock Surges On Report of 787 Dreamliner Order By United Airlines

    Boeing could be close to a major win over rival Airbus amid reports of a big 787 Dreamliner order by United Airlines.

  • Zscaler stock dives despite earnings beat as outlook disappoints

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Zscaler following first-quarter earnings.

  • Why Spectrum Brands Stock Was Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) were surging 21.9% higher at 11:07 a.m. ET Friday morning after the consumer and home products company announced it was another step closer to selling off its hardware and home improvement (HHI) business for $4.3 billion. While the development could be a good one for Spectrum, it's still an amazing jump in the share price. Over a year ago, Spectrum Brands had announced its intention to sell the HHI business to Assa Abloy (OTC: ASAZY), a Swedish conglomerate.

  • Axsome Therapeutics Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    With shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) skyrocketing 87% so far this year, the biotech's shareholders are doubtlessly pleased. Thanks to a pair of newly approved products, growth is finally on the way -- with revenue set to go from practically $0 to more than $100 million in the course of a year.

  • Why Nio Stock Exploded This Week

    Nio is growing rapidly, as its latest delivery numbers suggest, but this week's epic rally was driven almost entirely by one macroeconomic trigger. For that matter, Nio's CEO William Li also had some big things to say this week, including his belief that Nio will give German luxury carmaker BMW a run for its money. Because Nio is a Chinese company, its stock price has been all over the place in recent months as China grappled with surging COVID-19 cases and put large regions, including important manufacturing hubs, under strict lockdowns.

  • AMC stock halted after experiencing heavy trading volume

    Trading was halted for AMC after the stock saw heavy volume on Thursday afternoon.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Aurora Cannabis In 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) is one of the most popular marijuana companies in Canada. Below, I'll look at how much a $1,000 investment in Aurora four years ago would be worth today and how the stock's returns compare with some of its peers. Today Aurora trades on the Nasdaq, but its first major U.S. exchange listing was on the NYSE.

  • 11 Best Commodity Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best commodity stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more commodity stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best Commodity Stocks To Buy Now. Commodities are often split into broad categories like hard and soft commodities. Natural resources are included in hard commodities […]

  • Bears are Losing Control Over Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now

    Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

    There are plenty of attractive stocks that offer high dividend yields and are ripe for the picking as we roll into the end of the year. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December that especially stand out. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) offers a juicy dividend yield of over 9.7%.

  • My 3 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

    Fast-growing businesses and healthy opportunities for expansion could give these stocks a nice shot in the arm next year.

  • Costco stock drops following weak November sales data

    Shares of Costco fell after November data revealed a drop in sales.

  • Here's Why Valero (VLO) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Valero's (VLO) premium refining operations are resilient even when the business operating environment is carbon-constrained.