Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.31

The board of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 5th of October, with investors receiving $0.31 per share. The dividend yield will be 6.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Finward Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 40%, which means that Finward Bancorp would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

EPS is set to fall by 20.8% over the next 12 months. But assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the future payout ratio could be 53%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think would be feasible on an earnings basis.

Finward Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.76 total annually to $1.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.0% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Finward Bancorp hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Finward Bancorp (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Finward Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.