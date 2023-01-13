U.S. markets closed

FinWise Bancorp to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

FinWise Bank
·1 min read
FinWise Bank
FinWise Bank

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), the parent company of FinWise Bank, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and host a call after the market close on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

A webcast will be available on the Company’s website at FinWise Earnings Call Live Webcast.

The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:30 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at Investor Relations | FinWise Bancorp (gcs-web.com) for six months following the call.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bank is a Utah state-chartered bank and a wholly-owned subsidiary of FinWise Bancorp, a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise leverages strategic relationships with third-party loan origination platforms, proprietary loan analytics technology, and a seasoned management team to efficiently deliver innovative lending solutions to small businesses and individuals. FinWise also currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. For more information on FinWise Bank, visit www.finwise.bank.

Contacts:
investors@finwisebank.com
media@finwisebank.com


