FINXFLO Introduces Zero Trading Fees

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FINXFLO, the cryptocurrency trading platform that aggregates deep in-market liquidity to provide best available prices, is pleased to announce Zero Trading Fees for users.

  • Shift to Zero Trading Fees model, strategic focus on user experience

  • Innovation mindset to support evolving market needs and user growth

  • Revenue model to reflect product development and business sustainability

This announcement strengthens our commitment to the cryptocurrency trading community, and positively impacts the user experience as it delivers on serving best available prices. The Zero Trading Fees model is designed to increase user acquisition and gain market share of a fast-growing population of cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

FINXFLO puts the trading community at the heart of our business. As community feedback and user relationships play an increasingly critical role in product development, the business will evolve its current revenue model to charge a spread on orders, aka the difference between the bid (sell) and ask (buy) prices. We will pause our Rebate Program in the meantime.

With a global network of liquidity providers, FINXFLO is confident that cryptocurrency traders will benefit even more from Zero Trading Fees, some of the deepest in-market liquidity, and highly competitive, best available prices.

Zero Trading Fees will be available from Jan 20, Thursday, for a limited time, applicable across all trading volume. To continue enjoying Zero Trading Fees, users will have to stake a minimum amount of FXF tokens when platform staking becomes available soon. More details will be announced.

"We hear the community's sentiments and understand that a competitive trading fee model is preferred, so we respond with Zero Trading Fees. We hope this move will be received positively by traders and encourage them to make more transactions in the coming week," said James Gillingham, CEO of FINXFLO.

About FINXFLO

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, FINXFLO is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders. Using only one account with one KYC, our users tap into liquidity from CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product.

FINXFLO is a cryptocurrency brokerage aimed at sophisticated investors. Cryptocurrency is a high-risk asset class and may not be suitable for retail investors. You should seek appropriately licensed and independent financial advice before making any investment decisions with respect to investing in cryptocurrencies. FINXFLO's Risk & Execution disclosures can be found at www.finxflo.com/disclosure.

Website: https://www.finxflo.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finxflo-introduces-zero-trading-fees-301464092.html

SOURCE FINXFLO

