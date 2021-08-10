FINXFLO Launches Aggregator Platform Enabling Users Access to Defi/Cefi under One KYC

Eliminating Barriers to Entry for Users Worldwide

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / FINXFLO, the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator, launched its platform this week. FINXFLO is a one-stop solution to global cryptocurrency markets and is designed to offer the most competitive aggregated rates and prices from the world's leading CeFi and DeFi protocols through one easy-to-use interface.

Digital asset price-tracking website, CoinMarketCap , tracks 384 of an estimated 504 cryptocurrency exchanges, with 18,998 different trade pairs. Navigating the sheer number of exchange options across blockchains can be overwhelming - especially for those making their entry into the space. Cryptocurrency veterans and newcomers share in the sentiment that navigating across exchanges can prove challenging, intimidating, and inconvenient.

With this in mind, FINXFLO set out to lower the barriers to entry, simplifying the most challenging aspects of cryptocurrency trading, providing a one-stop solution. FINXFLO has built a powerful interface that allows users to aggregate prices sourced from multiple exchanges seamlessly with one account, one wallet and one KYC with 1-2-4 trading views, low latency and data-rich analytics. This enables intelligent investment decisions across some of the most competitive aggregated global prices. Users' security is the utmost priority; FINXFLO works with world leading security protocols and custody providers to ensure all digital assets are secure.

"This is an incredible milestone for FINXFLO and our users, we're excited to welcome newcomers and veteran traders, from across the world into the platform. Whether you're investing $100 or $100 million, we want everyone to come into the market in a safe and secure manner," said James Gillingham, CEO of FINXFLO.

"The launch of FINXFLO will be a monumental checkpoint for the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem, setting a new standard, bringing fairness and levelling the playing field," continued Gillingham. "With more mainstream interest in the space, it is critical that we are primed to deliver an experience that can match their expectations. FINXFLO offers powerful analytics and a user-friendly interface that will not only attract new users, but also retain them."

Early customers have been delighted with the UX. 'I used to have many accounts on different exchanges just to find the best crypto prices, not anymore. Ever since I started trading on FINXFLO, I've never looked back. I love that I need to only complete one KYC, and have one account. The platform aggregates the prices for me and their 1-2-4 trading view helps me make quick trades easily. Absolutely no regrets signing up.' confirmed one early trader.

As institutional interest in cryptocurrency grows, FINXFLO represents one of the first institution-ready platforms with deep liquidity from blending 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms, low-latency trades, low fees and institutional-grade security and compliance. High frequency traders and market makers from many reputable institutions plan to participate at launch, including hedge fund, BKCoin Capital. 'With the deepest in-market liquidity and supported by world-leading custodians, we look forward to trading on FINXFLO with confidence and peace of mind,' BKCoin founding principal Kevin Kang shares.

Currently, users can trade BTC, ETH, USDC and USDT but they will have access to 14 new trading pairs in the next few days. Users can also look forward to new trading pairs added on a weekly basis.

In their mission to offer deepest in-market liquidity, FINXFLO recently added the liquidity providers: Kucoin, Blockfills, AscendEx, Huobi and LMAX, as well as the listing of the FXF token on PancakeSwap and JustSwap.

Besides offering competitive pricing and deep liquidity, FINXFLO has committed to adhere to the strictest global DeFi/CeFi regulatory standards. FINXFLO has invested heavily in a world-class Compliance team placing consumer protection and good conduct at the heart of their business, ensuring a safe and secure trading environment for all our users.

To reach its first-year goal of $1 billion spot trading volume, FINXFLO has a slew of roadmap features in the works. The future roadmap includes upgrading its feature sets, advanced trading view integration, mobile app, adding strategic partners and liquidity providers, cross-chain trading, and institutional expansion.

With the launch of the platform, users are encouraged to register and start trading.

