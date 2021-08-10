U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,017.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,143.25
    +18.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.40
    +2.70 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.32
    +0.84 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3270
    +0.0100 (+0.76%)
     

  • Vix

    16.67
    +0.52 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4700
    +0.1650 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,867.46
    +77.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.64
    +73.31 (+6.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.68
    +0.38 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

FINXFLO Launches Aggregator Platform Enabling Users Access to Defi/Cefi under One KYC

·4 min read

Eliminating Barriers to Entry for Users Worldwide

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / FINXFLO, the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator, launched its platform this week. FINXFLO is a one-stop solution to global cryptocurrency markets and is designed to offer the most competitive aggregated rates and prices from the world's leading CeFi and DeFi protocols through one easy-to-use interface.

Digital asset price-tracking website, CoinMarketCap, tracks 384 of an estimated 504 cryptocurrency exchanges, with 18,998 different trade pairs. Navigating the sheer number of exchange options across blockchains can be overwhelming - especially for those making their entry into the space. Cryptocurrency veterans and newcomers share in the sentiment that navigating across exchanges can prove challenging, intimidating, and inconvenient.

With this in mind, FINXFLO set out to lower the barriers to entry, simplifying the most challenging aspects of cryptocurrency trading, providing a one-stop solution. FINXFLO has built a powerful interface that allows users to aggregate prices sourced from multiple exchanges seamlessly with one account, one wallet and one KYC with 1-2-4 trading views, low latency and data-rich analytics. This enables intelligent investment decisions across some of the most competitive aggregated global prices. Users' security is the utmost priority; FINXFLO works with world leading security protocols and custody providers to ensure all digital assets are secure.

"This is an incredible milestone for FINXFLO and our users, we're excited to welcome newcomers and veteran traders, from across the world into the platform. Whether you're investing $100 or $100 million, we want everyone to come into the market in a safe and secure manner," said James Gillingham, CEO of FINXFLO.

"The launch of FINXFLO will be a monumental checkpoint for the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem, setting a new standard, bringing fairness and levelling the playing field," continued Gillingham. "With more mainstream interest in the space, it is critical that we are primed to deliver an experience that can match their expectations. FINXFLO offers powerful analytics and a user-friendly interface that will not only attract new users, but also retain them."

Early customers have been delighted with the UX. 'I used to have many accounts on different exchanges just to find the best crypto prices, not anymore. Ever since I started trading on FINXFLO, I've never looked back. I love that I need to only complete one KYC, and have one account. The platform aggregates the prices for me and their 1-2-4 trading view helps me make quick trades easily. Absolutely no regrets signing up.' confirmed one early trader.

As institutional interest in cryptocurrency grows, FINXFLO represents one of the first institution-ready platforms with deep liquidity from blending 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms, low-latency trades, low fees and institutional-grade security and compliance. High frequency traders and market makers from many reputable institutions plan to participate at launch, including hedge fund, BKCoin Capital. 'With the deepest in-market liquidity and supported by world-leading custodians, we look forward to trading on FINXFLO with confidence and peace of mind,' BKCoin founding principal Kevin Kang shares.

Currently, users can trade BTC, ETH, USDC and USDT but they will have access to 14 new trading pairs in the next few days. Users can also look forward to new trading pairs added on a weekly basis.

In their mission to offer deepest in-market liquidity, FINXFLO recently added the liquidity providers: Kucoin, Blockfills, AscendEx, Huobi and LMAX, as well as the listing of the FXF token on PancakeSwap and JustSwap.

Besides offering competitive pricing and deep liquidity, FINXFLO has committed to adhere to the strictest global DeFi/CeFi regulatory standards. FINXFLO has invested heavily in a world-class Compliance team placing consumer protection and good conduct at the heart of their business, ensuring a safe and secure trading environment for all our users.

To reach its first-year goal of $1 billion spot trading volume, FINXFLO has a slew of roadmap features in the works. The future roadmap includes upgrading its feature sets, advanced trading view integration, mobile app, adding strategic partners and liquidity providers, cross-chain trading, and institutional expansion.

With the launch of the platform, users are encouraged to register and start trading.

To register on FINXFLO and begin trading within the platform, sign up on trade.finxflo.com.

Follow them on Twitter (www.twitter.com/finxflo) and join the conversation on Telegram (https://t.me/Finxflo_Community). Visit their website at www.finxflo.com.

About FINXFLO

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, FINXFLO is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product.

Media Contact

Company: FINXFLO
Contact: Rebecca Cheong
Telephone: +65 9769 9843
Email: marketing@finxflo.com
Website: https://www.finxflo.com/
Address: Level 12, Capital Tower, 168 Robinson Rd, Singapore 068912

SOURCE: FINXFLO



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658575/FINXFLO-Launches-Aggregator-Platform-Enabling-Users-Access-to-DefiCefi-under-One-KYC

Recommended Stories

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Nvidia Has Turned $10,000 Into $250,000. Here's Why It Can Do It Again

    If you had $10,000 to invest at the beginning of 2016 and bought shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) using that money, your initial investment would be worth just about $250,000 right now. Nvidia has beaten the broader market handsomely over the years thanks to its strong suite of products, which has helped it attract millions of customers and dominate a fast-growing space. As such, Nvidia can repeat -- or improve upon -- its terrific stock market performance once again in the coming years.

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 3D Systems Stock Surges After Earnings Crush Expectations

    In the second quarter, the 3D printing company's revenue also easily beat the Wall Street consensus estimate.

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    The Oracle of Omaha has a knack for picking out time-tested businesses that consistently outperform.

  • Vuzix (VUZI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Now I would like to turn the call over to Ed McGregor, director of investor relations at Vuzix. With us today are Vuzix's CEO, Paul Travers; and CFO, Grant Russell. Before I turn the call over to Paul, I would like to remind you that on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session.

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • 3 Key Takeaways From AbbVie's Second-Quarter Earnings

    One of those was pharma giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and the drugmaker's results were impressive. AbbVie recorded total revenue of roughly $14 billion, 19.3% higher than the year-ago period on an operational basis. Here are three key aspects of AbbVie's success during the second quarter.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • Analysts Just Made A Decent Upgrade To Their Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."