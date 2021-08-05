U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,402.50
    +7.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,748.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,090.75
    +17.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.60
    +5.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.12
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.20
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.74
    -0.30 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3920
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.1720 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,867.62
    +1,065.22 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.45
    +34.68 (+3.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.51
    -7.35 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Fionet Platform being deployed for COVID-19 Testing at Tennis Canada’s 2021 "National Bank Open presented by Rogers" in Toronto

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Relay Medical Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation (“Fio”) together through their joint venture company, Fionet Rapid Response Group (“FRR”), announce the deployment of its Fionet Platform (“Fionet”) for rapid testing and real-time tracking of COVID-19 at the 2021 National Bank Open presented by Rogers tennis tournament in Toronto.

Leading the testing deployment is FRR’s previously announced partner, LifeLabs LP (“LifeLabs”), Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions. LifeLabs has deployed the Fionet system in advance of the tournament in preparation of testing athletes, officials, tournament employees and other attending personnel. Testing will commence on July 31 and will continue for the duration of the tournament.

“We are excited to build on our partnership with Fionet Rapid Response Group to support COVID-19 rapid testing at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “We are excited to deploy this digital, quality-controlled, and high throughput solution to support the safe return of the tournament in Toronto.”

FRR’s Fionet provides fast, scalable, quality-controlled testing and real-time digital results for electronic reporting in community-based or decentralized settings. It has been integrated into LifeLabs’ laboratory information system as a turnkey, end-to-end COVID-19 rapid diagnostic testing (RDT) program for testing and real-time tracking of COVID-19 at Aviva Centre in Toronto.

Through the alliance, LifeLabs and FRR can deploy testing into any setting the caliber of automated, quality-controlled testing and tracking previously available only in centralized lab facilities.

“Our Fionet Platform has proven itself in the field as a trusted solution for COVID-19 rapid testing and real-timing tracking,” said Dr Michael Greenberg, CEO, FRR. “By teaming up with LifeLabs for the prestigious 2021 National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto we are able to ensure the competitors, officials and all others involved with the tournament are working within a safe and protected environment. The tournament looks very competitive this year and I wish all the athletes the best of luck in their games.”

The 2021 National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto will feature the world’s best players on the ATP Tour, including reigning champion and World No. 3 Rafael Nadal, World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas as well as Canadian superstars Denis Shapovalov, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Milos Raonic and wildcard Vasek Pospisil. The event will take place at Aviva Centre in Toronto, Ontario from August 7-15, 2021. Originally scheduled to be played August 8–16, 2020 as part of the 2020 tennis season, the 2020 edition of the Canadian Open was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Relay or to subscribe to the Company’s mail list visit: https://www.relaymedical.com/news

About Fionet

The Fionet Platform is an end-to-end, rapid testing and tracking solution for community-based or decentralized settings. Combining a fast, handheld point-of-need device connected in real time to cloud data services, the Fionet Platform handles scheduling and registration via phone app at home, on-site check-in, rapid, on-the-spot antigen testing, data integration with other testing devices, result notification, public health notification as appropriate, and anonymized data and stats for dashboards for authorized stakeholders.

Website: www.fionetrapidresponse.com

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leader in laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions, leveraging innovative and personalized digital tools that empower customers to live their best life. Our dedicated and talented team of 6,000 employees supports 20 million lab visits and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests annually. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans.

Website: www.lifelabs.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel solutions in the diagnostics and AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

Contact:
Destine Lee
Media & Communications
Relay Medical Corp.
Office. 647-872-9982
TF. 1-844-247-6633
Media Inquiries: media@relaymedical.com
Investor Relations: investor.relations@relaymedical.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com



Recommended Stories

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Lost 32% in July

    Shares of the movie theater stock fell after shareholders rejected a dilution plan and as Disney's "Black Widow" played well with the streaming audience.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit is piling into before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings. The stock market is on track to register a strong earnings quarter as more firms release their second quarter […]

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Tesla Chairman Robyn Denholm Sells Shares Worth Over $22 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chairman Robyn Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the electric-vehicle maker for more than $22 million, according to a regulatory filing late Wednesday.Denholm, who recently testified in a Delaware court as part of a shareholder lawsuit over Tesla’s controversial 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, has served on Tesla’s board since August 2014.She became chair in November 2018 after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk was forced to relinquish the role as part of his settlement agre

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- are posting a tidy 2.3% gain as of 2:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday. In a note out this morning, Rosenblatt raised its price target on Nvidia stock 25% to $250 -- that's incidentally about 25% above where the stock trades today. Rosenblatt cites Nvidia's earnings power on "best-in-class AI" and its opportunities in next generation networking and data processing as well as autonomous driving software, and apparently believes even the company's 94-times-earnings valuation currently is not too much to pay for Nvidia stock.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Roku, Etsy Dive On Earnings; AMD, Robinhood Signal Meme Stock Shift

    Roku and Etsy beat earnings, but sold off late. In a mixed market, AMD and Robinhood soared, signaling a meme stock shift.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks With Big FDA Decisions in August

    The biotech sector is famously volatile. Medical and pharmaceutical research involved both high overheads and years-long lead times, a combination that requires investors to be patient and to count on time frames that can sometimes reach a decade or more. But once a biotech gets a new medication onto the market, meeting a need for a substantial patient base, it’s all win – a combination of finding the Holy Grail and hitting the Powerball. It doesn’t always happen that way, however – so investors

  • AMD Stock Is Rallying Again. Here’s Why This Time.

    Shares of the chip maker have advanced for six consecutive days, after strong earnings. But a threat to a rival may have pushed Wednesday's gains.

  • Florida Capital Gains Tax

    The goal of an investment — whether you place your money in stocks, a business or real estate — is generally to end up with more money than you started with. When you earn enough money from investments, you’ll have … Continue reading → The post Florida Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Why General Motors Stock Crashed Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings today, and the stock is reacting strongly. Revenue of $34.2 billion handily beat expectations of about $31 billion, but earnings per share came in short of estimates, which is what investors appear to be focusing on today. As of 12:50 p.m. EDT, GM shares were down 8.4% following the report.

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • High Dividend Paying Stocks

    Though dividends are thought to realm of conservative investors, they deserve a place in all portfolios. Here are some of the best bets.