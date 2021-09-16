Fiore Gold Files Amended Gold Rock Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF)(FSE:2FO) ("Fiore" or the "Company") announces the filing of an amended NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Amended Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Gold Rock Project, White Pine County, Nevada, USA" dated September 3, 2021 (the "Technical Report"). The revisions in the amended report focused on clarifications to address specific comments from the BCSC as part of a technical disclosure review and did not lead to any changes in the mineral resources, economics, conclusions nor recommendations. The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at fioregold.com.

Corporate Strategy

Our corporate strategy is to grow Fiore Gold into a 150,000 ounce per year gold producer focused on stable jurisdictions. To achieve this, we intend to:

grow gold production at the Pan Mine while also growing the reserve and resource base;

advance exploration and development of the nearby Gold Rock project; and

acquire additional production or near-production assets to complement our existing operations.

