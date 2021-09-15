Fiore Gold Files Amended Pan Mine Technical Report

U.S. markets closed

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF)(FSE:2FO) ("Fiore" or the "Company") announces the filing of an amended technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Updated Technical Report on Resources and Reserves, Pan Gold Project White Pine County, Nevada" dated September 8, 2021 (the "Technical Report"). The revisions in the amended report focused on clarifications to address specific comments from the BCSC as part of a technical disclosure review and did not lead to any changes in the statement of resources, reserves or economics, nor in the conclusions and recommendations. The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at fioregold.com.

Corporate Strategy

Our corporate strategy is to grow Fiore Gold into a 150,000 ounce per year gold producer focused on stable jurisdictions. To achieve this, we intend to:

  • grow gold production at the Pan Mine while also growing the reserve and resource base;

  • advance exploration and development of the nearby Gold Rock project; and

  • acquire additional production or near-production assets to complement our existing operations.

On behalf of FIORE GOLD LTD.

"Tim Warman"
Chief Executive Officer

Contact Us:
info@fioregold.com
1 (416) 639-1426 Ext. 1
www.fioregold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements within the Pan Technical Report with respect to future operations, expected production, expected costs, expected financial results and future performance, our corporate strategy and other statements, estimates or expectations. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "expected," "budgeted," "targets," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "scheduled," "estimates," "aims," "will," "believes," "projects" and similar expressions (including negative variations) which by their nature refer to future events. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Fiore Gold's control. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, as well as a number of assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company concerning, among other things, anticipated geological formations, potential mineralization, future plans for exploration and/or development, potential future production, ability to obtain permits for future operations, drilling exposure, and exploration budgets and timing of expenditures, all of which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievement of Fiore Gold to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward looking statements include, but not limited to, risks related to the Pan Mine performance; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including government restrictions impacting our operations, risks the pandemic poses to our work-force, impacts the virus may have on ability to obtain services and materials from our suppliers and contractors; risks related to the company's limited operating history; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current or future exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; increases in market prices of mining consumables; possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results, test results and the estimation of gold resources and reserves; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the possibility that capital and operating costs may be higher than currently estimated; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work programs; availability of financing; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities; the possibility that required permits may not be obtained on a timely manner or at all; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in countries in which Fiore Gold operates, and other factors identified in Fiore Gold's filings with Canadian securities authorities under its profile at www.sedar.com respecting the risks affecting Fiore and its business. Although Fiore has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Fiore disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

