U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,858.75
    +3.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,463.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,919.75
    +4.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.95
    -0.58 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -9.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0639
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8320
    -0.0280 (-0.73%)
     

  • Vix

    21.65
    +0.78 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2077
    +0.0053 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8590
    +0.4300 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,666.34
    -161.67 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.55
    -7.13 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.00
    +57.99 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces the Signing of a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Holaday Circuits, a US Based Circuit Board Company

Firan Technology Group Corporation
·4 min read
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Firan Technology Group Corporation

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX:FTG), a leading provider of electronic products and avionic sub-systems for the aerospace and defense markets, announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Holaday Circuits, Inc. Holaday is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis. Holaday is a manufacturer of high technology circuit boards focused on the aerospace and defense markets. The closing of the acquisition is subject to approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and other customary closing conditions. The companies will shortly apply for CFIUS approval. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023.

FTG will acquire 100% of Holaday for cash consideration of approximately $24M CAD, subject to typical closing adjustments. There is also an earn out provision of up to $6M CAD based on future performance. Holaday had reported annual sales of over $40M CAD in its audited financial statements prior to the pandemic, dropping to $30M during the pandemic.

Wipfli Corporate Finance Advisors, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Messerli Kramer acted as legal counsel to Holaday in connection with the sale.

“FTG had identified Holaday as an ideal fit with our product and market focus. This acquisition, if completed, will complement FTG’s existing facilities, add new customers and expand our market share in the Aerospace and Defense market,” stated Brad Bourne, President and CEO, FTG Corporation. He added, “The team at Holaday has built a great business with a strong reputation in the industry for quality products and excellent operational performance and we are excited to have them as part of FTG. We intend to continue to operate the business in its current facility.”

Dennis Pulanco, Holaday’s Executive Vice President, commented, “With the passing of Marshall Lewis, my business partner for 40 years, it was time for an ownership change at Holaday. It was important to us that a new owner be aligned with our values, and I am pleased with the sale of Holaday to FTG, as I believe FTG will continue to build the business going forward to the benefit of Holaday’s customers, employees and other stakeholders.”

FTG also announces it has entered into a sale/leaseback agreement for the facility in Chatsworth California that was acquired earlier this year. The closing is subject to completion of due diligence and various closing conditions. Closing is expected in the first quarter of 2023 and proceeds would be approximately $8.5M CAD, less commissions and other expenses. The initial lease period will be through 2029, with two additional five-year options to extend the lease.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO                        
Tel: (416) 299-4000, ext. 314
Firan Technology Group Corporation
bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Jamie Crichton, Vice President and CFO
Tel: (416) 299-4000, ext. 264
Firan Technology Group Corporation
jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com


Recommended Stories

  • 'A perfect storm': It's anyone's guess when Tesla stock will stop tanking

    The bottom in Tesla's stock is still being searched for.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $9.66, expectations were $9.54. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Irene, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping […]

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

    Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today. In addition, year-end tax-loss selling may also be playing a part in declines for stocks with large year-to-date losses, which these three have in spades.

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Credit Market Cracks Widen as Distressed Debt Nears $650 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Multiple stress points are emerging in credit markets after years of excess, from banks stuck with piles of buyout debt, a pension blow-up in the UK and real-estate troubles in China and South Korea.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry Restriction

  • Warren Buffett: It's a Huge Structural Advantage Not to Have a Lot of Money

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has returned a staggering 3,641,614% since its inception in 1965. Those results speak for themselves. By comparison, the S&P 500 has returned 30,209% in the same time frame. A single dollar invested in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 would have turned into $36,714, while the same dollar invested into the S&P 500 would have returned just $303. But not even Buffett is immune to the law of large numbers. The bigger something gets, the harder it is for it to keep growi

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Starts Mass Production Of 3-Nanometer Chips

    Taiwan Semiconductor plans to start mass production of chips using its 3-nanometer process technology, and is celebrating the move.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Tesla Bounces After Leading Growth Sell-Off; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    Tesla bounced early after leading a growth sell-off with Moderna and Nvidia. Many industrial and energy plays are thriving

  • Dow 30 Stocks List: Ranked By 2022 Hedge Fund Bullishness Index

    In this article, we discuss the Dow 30 stocks and their rank according to the 2022 hedge fund bullishness index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, sometimes known as Dow Jones or just the Dow, is an indicator of 30 renowned American firms that are traded on NYSE and NASDAQ. One of the first and most […]

  • 5 things you really should not buy in 2023

    The recession drum beats on, interest rates are rising, and the stock market has taken a tumble, and yet retail sales have risen 6.5% in the last 12 months, trailing a 7.1% increase in the cost of living. The personal saving rate — meaning personal saving as a percentage of disposable income, or the share of income left after paying taxes and spending money — hit 2.4% in the third quarter from 3.4% in the prior quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Are people buying stocks during a bearish market, and/or have they run out of their pandemic-era savings?

  • Wall Street's 2022 stock market forecasts were way off. Here's what they see in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

  • 12 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best beaten down stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now. The US equity market has been very volatile since the start of 2022. The three leading indices […]

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • Best on the Street: Analysts Name Their Top Stock Picks for 2023

    As the year winds down, it’s time to check in with the Street’s analysts for their top picks heading into 2023. It’s an annual tradition, but a fun one, to take a look back at where we’ve been and a look ahead at where we’re going – and on Wall Street, the analysts add in the potential for profit, by recommending stocks that they see as winners in the new year. The professional stock analysts check every pick carefully, and for their Top Picks they’ll offer a consolidated view of performance tre

  • Gilead buys out rights to cancer therapy from Jounce for $67 million

    The amended licensing deal will bolster Jounce's cash resources in a challenging market for biotech companies. Shares of Jounce more than doubled to $1.68, while Gilead's shares fell marginally in after market trading. Gilead will now be solely responsible for all further development and commercialization of GS-1811 globally.