Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

FTG achieved a third sequential quarter of increased bookings as the aerospace industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Third quarter bookings are up 7% over Q2 2021 and up 28% over Q4 2020.

FTG increased net cash on the balance sheet to $17.1M, an increase of $2.3M in Q3 2021 again showing the cash generating nature of the business. Over the past 21 months, during the pandemic, FTG has generated $13M in Free Cash Flow, after investments in R&D and capital equipment.

FTG received forgiveness of USD 1.3M, being the residual of US Paycheck Protection Program funds received by our US operations as a result of FTG maintaining our workforce for the required period of time.

FTG was approved for an additional $0.7M in Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) in the quarter which we used to help maintain our workforce in the face of revenue reductions due to COVID-19.

Extended the existing $20M USD committed credit facility with our primary lender to July 2026 with improved financial terms.

Third Quarter Results : (three months ended September 3, 2021 compared with three months ended August 28, 2020)

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Sales $19,738,000 $24,364,000 Gross Margin 3,796,000 6,722,000 Gross Margin (%) 19.2% 27.6% Operating Earnings (1): 477,000 3,600,000 • R&D Investment 1,225,000 1,302,000 • R&D Tax Credits (159,000) (195,000) • Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss (423,000) 1,011,000 • Amortization of Intangibles 51,000 94,000 • Forgiveness of debt (1,668,000) - Net Earnings before Tax 1,451,000 1,388,000 • Income Tax 703,000 773,000 • Non-controlling Interests (26,000) (30,000) Net Earnings After Tax $774,000 $645,000 Earnings per share - basic $0.03 $0.03 - diluted $0.03 $0.03

Year-to-Date : (nine months ended September 3, 2021 compared with nine months ended August 28, 2020)

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Sales $59,038,000 $75,724,000 Gross Margin 12,886,000 19,356,000 Gross Margin (%) 21.8% 25.6% Operating Earnings (1): 6,685,000 8,155,000 • R&D Investment 4,112,000 3,966,000 • R&D Tax Credits (465,000) (570,000) • Foreign Exchange Loss 739,000 596,000 • Amortization of Intangibles 210,000 490,000 • Impairment of Intangibles - 1,145,000 • Forgiveness of debt (3,004,000) - Net Earnings before Tax 2,089,000 2,528,000 • Income Tax 1,779,000 2,544,000 • Non-controlling Interests (74,000) (98,000) Net Earnings After Tax $384,000 $82,000 Earnings per share - basic $0.01 $0.00 - diluted $0.01 $0.00

(1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.





Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in Q3 2021 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

Achieved a 1.06:1 book-to-bill ratio for Q3 2021. Increased bookings by 7% compared to Q2 2021, and by 28% compared to Q4 2020 as the Commercial aerospace industry moves into recovery.

FTG Aerospace Chatsworth has been awarded a $3.7M CAD after-market contract from the United States Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to provide electronic assemblies to retrofit airborne radar systems on various US defense aircraft.

Shipped first parts to a new customer for a bezel to be used on the new US T-7A trainer jet. Received first orders from a second customer for cockpit panels, also for the US trainer jet program.

The Averatek semi-additive circuit board manufacturing equipment in our Circuits Fredericksburg facility completed installation and was operational in Q2. Activities are underway with over 10 potential customers to develop this process to address future industry demands.

Subsequent to quarter end, FTG Circuits Chatsworth has been approved for USD 0.4M of funding from the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) program, which will be used to offset eligible employee compensation costs for a six-month period ending March 2022.

FTG Aerospace Chatsworth, which maintained an engineering office in Dallas-Fort Worth since the acquisition of Photo-Etch in 2016, will close this office by the end of 2021. Some employees will move to a work-from-home model, and some roles will move to the Chatsworth site in California. This will result in a $200K reduction in costs in 2022 and beyond.

Overall for FTG, sales decreased by $4.6M or 19% from $24.4M in Q3 2020 to $19.7M in Q3 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted commercial aerospace activity as well as the weaker US dollar has negatively impacted sales reported in Canadian currency. The average exchange rate for Q3 2021 was $1.25 as compared to $1.34 for Q3 2020. This represents approximately a $1.6M negative impact on sales in the quarter compared to Q3 last year. On a year-to-date basis, sales were $59.0M compared to $75.7M for the same period last year. The drop is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing on Simulator related orders and the year-to-date foreign exchange impact.

The Circuits Segment sales were down $2.6M or 17% from $15.7M in Q3 2020 to $13.1M in Q3 2021. All sites were down but the largest decline was seen in the Circuits Toronto plant which is more heavily exposed to the Commercial Aerospace market. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $38.1M as compared to $51.7M for the prior year period.

For the Aerospace Segment, sales were down $2.0M or 24% from $8.7M in Q3 2020 to $6.6M in Q3 2021. Simulator related sales were down $2.8M in Q3 2021, which was partially mitigated by the continued strength in military business, which is primarily executed at the FTG Chatsworth site. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $21.0M as compared to $24.0M for the prior year period.

Gross margins in Q3 2021 were $3.8M or 19.2% compared to $6.7M or 27.6% in Q3 2021. The lower sales impacted the overall margin. The CEWS added $0.7M to gross margin or 3.3 percentage points (Q3 2020 – $0.7M or 2.9 percentage points). On a year-to-date basis, gross margin was $12.9M or 21.8% as compared to $19.4M or 25.6% for the comparable prior year period. The decline in gross margin is due to the lower level of sales, partially offset by CEWS of $2.6M in 2021 as compared to $1.4M in 2020.

Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG was $11.3M. Lower sales, unfavourable foreign exchange impact and some operational challenges in Circuits Chatsworth, were partially offset by wage subsidies in Canada and the PPP forgiveness in the US.

The following table reconciles net earnings to EBITDA(2) for the quarter and the trailing 12 months ended September 3, 2021.

Trailing 12 Months Net earnings to equity holders of FTG 1,693,000 Add: Interest, accretion 640,000 Income taxes 2,619,000 Depreciation/Amortization Stock Comp./Impairment 6,380,000 EBITDA $11,332,000

(2) EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.





Net earnings after tax at FTG in Q3 2021 was $0.8M or $0.03 per diluted share compared to $0.6M or $0.03 per diluted share in Q3 2020. Revenues were reduced due to the decline in the Commercial Aerospace market as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the weaker US dollar. In Q3 2021, the average FX rate was 1.25 as compared to 1.34 in Q3 2020. The reduction in sales in Q3 2021 is offset by $1.6M of debt forgiveness, whereas Q3 2020 had no debt forgiveness. For the year-to-date period, FTG incurred a net earnings of $0.4M or $0.01 per share as compared to a net earnings of $0.1M or $0.00 per share for the comparable period of 2020. Apart from the reduction in sales, the 2021 year-to-date period included $3.0M of debt forgiveness, whereas the prior year period included $1.1M of impairment of intangible assets.

The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $1.6M in Q3 2021 compared to $1.1M in Q3 2020. Segment profitability was negatively impacted by lower sales and operational issues at the Chatsworth site. We are addressing the operational issues at Chatsworth through continuous improvement initiatives and investment in capital equipment. PPP debt forgiveness of $1.6M helped offset reduced sales and operational issues.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in the quarter was $0.3M in Q3 2021 versus $1.1M in Q3 2020. Segment profitability was negatively impacted by lower sales and the weaker US dollar.

As at September 3, 2021, the Corporation’s net working capital was $40.5M, compared to $39.4M at year-end in 2020.

Net cash at the end of Q3 2021 was $17.1M compared to net cash of $12.6M at the end of 2020.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) September 3, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 19,547 19,032 Accounts receivable 13,809 16,795 Contract assets 533 985 Inventories 17,598 19,304 Prepaid expenses and other 5,168 3,363 56,655 59,479 Non-current assets Plant and equipment, net 11,142 12,640 Right-of-use assets 10,806 12,130 Investment tax credits recoverable 539 1,359 Intangible and other assets, net 824 1,068 Total assets 79,966 86,676 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,715 13,904 Provisions 571 885 Contract liabilities 409 388 Current portion of bank debt 884 2,931 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,753 1,810 Income tax payable 830 155 16,162 20,073 Non-current liabilities Bank debt 1,543 3,464 Lease liabilities 9,588 10,659 Deferred tax payable 760 1,192 Total liabilities 28,053 35,388 Equity Retained earnings 19,519 19,135 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,291 958 20,810 20,093 Share capital Common Shares 21,881 21,881 Contributed surplus 8,329 8,303 Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders 51,020 50,277 Non-controlling interest 893 1,011 Total equity 51,913 51,288 Total liabilities and equity 79,966 86,676





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) Three months ended

Nine months ended (Unaudited) September 3, August 28, September 3, August 28, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales 19,738 24,364 59,038 75,724 Cost of sales Cost of sales 14,540 16,203 41,898 52,080 Depreciation of plant and equipment 1,028 1,048 3,142 3,111 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 374 391 1,112 1,177 Total cost of sales 15,942 17,642 46,152 56,368 Gross margin 3,796 6,722 12,886 19,356 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 3,144 2,827 8,494 10,314 Research and development costs 1,225 1,302 4,112 3,966 Recovery of investment tax credits (159 ) (195 ) (465 ) (570 ) Depreciation of plant and equipment 60 62 185 162 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 17 12 51 37 Amortization of intangible assets 51 94 210 490 Interest expense on bank debt, net 14 61 81 159 Accretion on lease liabilities 120 139 368 417 Stock based compensation (36 ) 21 26 112 Foreign exchange loss (423 ) 1,011 739 596 Forgiveness of debt (1,668 ) - (3,004 ) - Impairment of intangible assets - - - 1,145 Total expenses 2,345 5,334 10,797 16,828 Earnings before income taxes 1,451 1,388 2,089 2,528 Current income tax expense 670 734 1,685 2,429 Deferred income tax expense 33 39 94 115 Total income tax expense 703 773 1,779 2,544 Net earnings (loss) 748 615 310 (16 ) Attributable to: Non-controlling interest (26 ) (30 ) (74 ) (98 ) Equity holders of FTG 774 645 384 82 Earnings (loss) per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.00





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three months ended

Nine months ended (Unaudited) September 3, August 28, September 3, August 28, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 748 $ 615 $ 310 $ (16 ) Other comprehensive earnings (loss) to be reclassified to net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods: Change in foreign currency translation adjustments $ 862 $ (1,071 ) $ (645 ) $ (305 ) Net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges $ (2,511 ) $ 4,117 $ 1,246 $ 3,257 Deferred income taxes on net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges $ 628 $ (1,030 ) $ (312 ) $ (814 ) $ (1,021 ) $ 2,016 $ 289 $ 2,138 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (273 ) $ 2,631 $ 599 $ 2,122 Attributable to: Equity holders of FTG $ (247 ) $ 2,685 $ 756 $ 2,219 Non-controlling interest $ (26 ) $ (54 ) $ (157 ) $ (97 )





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Nine months ended September 3, 2021 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG Accumulated other Non- (Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed comprehensive

controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus income Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2020 21,881 - 19,135 8,303 958 50,277 1,011 51,288 Net loss - - 384 - - 384 (74 ) 310 Stock-based compensation - - - 26 - 26 - 26 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - - 333 333 (44 ) 289 Balance, September 3, 2021 21,881 - 19,519 8,329 1,291 51,020 893 51,913 Nine months ended August 28, 2020 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG Accumulated other Non- (Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed comprehensive controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus loss Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2019 $ 19,323 $ 2,218 $ 17,745 $ 8,933 $ (1,554 ) $ 46,665 $ 1,094 $ 47,759 Net (loss) - - 82 - - 82 (98 ) (16 ) Stock-based compensation - - - 112 - 112 - 112 Transfer from contributed surplus to share capital for PSU’s exercised 760 (760 ) - - - - Common shares repurchase and issue on exercise of PSU's (420 ) - - - - (420 ) - (420 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - - 2,137 2,137 1 2,138 Balance, August 28, 2020 $ 19,663 $ 2,218 $ 17,827 $ 8,285 $ 583 $ 48,576 $ 997 $ 49,573





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended

Nine months ended (Unaudited) September 3, August 28, September 3, August 28, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following: Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 748 $ 615 $ 310 $ (16 ) Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents: Stock-based compensation (36 ) 21 26 112 Loss on disposal of plant and equipment - - 1 6 Effect of exchange rates on U.S. dollar bank debt 90 (415 ) (194 ) (217 ) Depreciation of plant and equipment 1,088 1,111 3,327 3,274 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 390 403 1,162 1,214 Amortization of intangible assets 51 94 210 490 Amortization, other 9 17 35 28 Impairment of intangible assets - - - 1,145 Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes 155 950 201 1,555 Accretion on lease liabilities 120 139 368 417 Forgiveness of debt (1,668 ) - (3,004 ) - Net change in non-cash operating working capital 708 434 2,578 3,030 1,655 3,369 5,020 11,038 Investing activities Additions to plant and equipment (956 ) (236 ) (1,951 ) (2,721 ) Recovery of contract and other costs (2 ) 11 20 60 Additions to deferred financing costs (54 ) - (62 ) - (1,012 ) (225 ) (1,993 ) (2,661 ) Net cash flow from operating and investing activities 643 3,144 3,027 8,377 Financing activities Proceeds from bank debt - - - 3,309 Repayments of bank debt (227 ) (514 ) (685 ) (1,552 ) Lease liability payments (443 ) (448 ) (1,343 ) (1,360 ) Repurchase of common shares on exercise of PSU's - - - (420 ) (670 ) (962 ) (2,028 ) (23 ) Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow 515 (730 ) (484 ) (291 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash flow 488 1,452 515 8,063 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 19,059 14,258 19,032 7,647 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 19,547 $ 15,710 $ 19,547 $ 15,710 Disclosure of cash payments Payment for interest $ 31 $ 46 $ 102 $ 155 Payments for income taxes $ 112 $ 18 $ 706 $ 1,136



