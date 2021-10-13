U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.80
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,377.81
    -0.53 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,571.63
    +105.71 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.97
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.61
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    +34.60 (+1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.59 (+2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0067 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2600
    -0.3300 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,560.46
    +1,790.52 (+3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.49
    +11.09 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Firan Technology Group Corporation
·16 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

  • FTG achieved a third sequential quarter of increased bookings as the aerospace industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Third quarter bookings are up 7% over Q2 2021 and up 28% over Q4 2020.

  • FTG increased net cash on the balance sheet to $17.1M, an increase of $2.3M in Q3 2021 again showing the cash generating nature of the business. Over the past 21 months, during the pandemic, FTG has generated $13M in Free Cash Flow, after investments in R&D and capital equipment.

  • FTG received forgiveness of USD 1.3M, being the residual of US Paycheck Protection Program funds received by our US operations as a result of FTG maintaining our workforce for the required period of time.

  • FTG was approved for an additional $0.7M in Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) in the quarter which we used to help maintain our workforce in the face of revenue reductions due to COVID-19.

  • Extended the existing $20M USD committed credit facility with our primary lender to July 2026 with improved financial terms.

Third Quarter Results: (three months ended September 3, 2021 compared with three months ended August 28, 2020)

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Sales

$19,738,000

$24,364,000

Gross Margin

3,796,000

6,722,000

Gross Margin (%)

19.2%

27.6%

Operating Earnings (1):

477,000

3,600,000

• R&D Investment

1,225,000

1,302,000

• R&D Tax Credits

(159,000)

(195,000)

• Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss

(423,000)

1,011,000

• Amortization of Intangibles

51,000

94,000

• Forgiveness of debt

(1,668,000)

-

Net Earnings before Tax

1,451,000

1,388,000

• Income Tax

703,000

773,000

• Non-controlling Interests

(26,000)

(30,000)

Net Earnings After Tax

$774,000

$645,000

Earnings per share

- basic

$0.03

$0.03

- diluted

$0.03

$0.03

Year-to-Date: (nine months ended September 3, 2021 compared with nine months ended August 28, 2020)

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Sales

$59,038,000

$75,724,000

Gross Margin

12,886,000

19,356,000

Gross Margin (%)

21.8%

25.6%

Operating Earnings (1):

6,685,000

8,155,000

• R&D Investment

4,112,000

3,966,000

• R&D Tax Credits

(465,000)

(570,000)

• Foreign Exchange Loss

739,000

596,000

• Amortization of Intangibles

210,000

490,000

• Impairment of Intangibles

-

1,145,000

• Forgiveness of debt

(3,004,000)

-

Net Earnings before Tax

2,089,000

2,528,000

• Income Tax

1,779,000

2,544,000

• Non-controlling Interests

(74,000)

(98,000)

Net Earnings After Tax

$384,000

$82,000

Earnings per share

- basic

$0.01

$0.00

- diluted

$0.01

$0.00

(1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.


Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in Q3 2021 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

  • Achieved a 1.06:1 book-to-bill ratio for Q3 2021. Increased bookings by 7% compared to Q2 2021, and by 28% compared to Q4 2020 as the Commercial aerospace industry moves into recovery.

  • FTG Aerospace Chatsworth has been awarded a $3.7M CAD after-market contract from the United States Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to provide electronic assemblies to retrofit airborne radar systems on various US defense aircraft.

  • Shipped first parts to a new customer for a bezel to be used on the new US T-7A trainer jet. Received first orders from a second customer for cockpit panels, also for the US trainer jet program.

  • The Averatek semi-additive circuit board manufacturing equipment in our Circuits Fredericksburg facility completed installation and was operational in Q2. Activities are underway with over 10 potential customers to develop this process to address future industry demands.

  • Subsequent to quarter end, FTG Circuits Chatsworth has been approved for USD 0.4M of funding from the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) program, which will be used to offset eligible employee compensation costs for a six-month period ending March 2022.

  • FTG Aerospace Chatsworth, which maintained an engineering office in Dallas-Fort Worth since the acquisition of Photo-Etch in 2016, will close this office by the end of 2021. Some employees will move to a work-from-home model, and some roles will move to the Chatsworth site in California. This will result in a $200K reduction in costs in 2022 and beyond.

Overall for FTG, sales decreased by $4.6M or 19% from $24.4M in Q3 2020 to $19.7M in Q3 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted commercial aerospace activity as well as the weaker US dollar has negatively impacted sales reported in Canadian currency. The average exchange rate for Q3 2021 was $1.25 as compared to $1.34 for Q3 2020. This represents approximately a $1.6M negative impact on sales in the quarter compared to Q3 last year. On a year-to-date basis, sales were $59.0M compared to $75.7M for the same period last year. The drop is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing on Simulator related orders and the year-to-date foreign exchange impact.

The Circuits Segment sales were down $2.6M or 17% from $15.7M in Q3 2020 to $13.1M in Q3 2021. All sites were down but the largest decline was seen in the Circuits Toronto plant which is more heavily exposed to the Commercial Aerospace market. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $38.1M as compared to $51.7M for the prior year period.

For the Aerospace Segment, sales were down $2.0M or 24% from $8.7M in Q3 2020 to $6.6M in Q3 2021. Simulator related sales were down $2.8M in Q3 2021, which was partially mitigated by the continued strength in military business, which is primarily executed at the FTG Chatsworth site. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $21.0M as compared to $24.0M for the prior year period.

Gross margins in Q3 2021 were $3.8M or 19.2% compared to $6.7M or 27.6% in Q3 2021. The lower sales impacted the overall margin. The CEWS added $0.7M to gross margin or 3.3 percentage points (Q3 2020 – $0.7M or 2.9 percentage points). On a year-to-date basis, gross margin was $12.9M or 21.8% as compared to $19.4M or 25.6% for the comparable prior year period. The decline in gross margin is due to the lower level of sales, partially offset by CEWS of $2.6M in 2021 as compared to $1.4M in 2020.

Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG was $11.3M. Lower sales, unfavourable foreign exchange impact and some operational challenges in Circuits Chatsworth, were partially offset by wage subsidies in Canada and the PPP forgiveness in the US.

The following table reconciles net earnings to EBITDA(2) for the quarter and the trailing 12 months ended September 3, 2021.

Trailing 12 Months

Net earnings to equity holders of FTG

1,693,000

Add:

Interest, accretion

640,000

Income taxes

2,619,000

Depreciation/Amortization Stock Comp./Impairment

6,380,000

EBITDA

$11,332,000

(2) EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.


Net earnings after tax at FTG in Q3 2021 was $0.8M or $0.03 per diluted share compared to $0.6M or $0.03 per diluted share in Q3 2020. Revenues were reduced due to the decline in the Commercial Aerospace market as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the weaker US dollar. In Q3 2021, the average FX rate was 1.25 as compared to 1.34 in Q3 2020. The reduction in sales in Q3 2021 is offset by $1.6M of debt forgiveness, whereas Q3 2020 had no debt forgiveness. For the year-to-date period, FTG incurred a net earnings of $0.4M or $0.01 per share as compared to a net earnings of $0.1M or $0.00 per share for the comparable period of 2020. Apart from the reduction in sales, the 2021 year-to-date period included $3.0M of debt forgiveness, whereas the prior year period included $1.1M of impairment of intangible assets.

The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $1.6M in Q3 2021 compared to $1.1M in Q3 2020. Segment profitability was negatively impacted by lower sales and operational issues at the Chatsworth site. We are addressing the operational issues at Chatsworth through continuous improvement initiatives and investment in capital equipment. PPP debt forgiveness of $1.6M helped offset reduced sales and operational issues.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in the quarter was $0.3M in Q3 2021 versus $1.1M in Q3 2020. Segment profitability was negatively impacted by lower sales and the weaker US dollar.

As at September 3, 2021, the Corporation’s net working capital was $40.5M, compared to $39.4M at year-end in 2020.

Net cash at the end of Q3 2021 was $17.1M compared to net cash of $12.6M at the end of 2020.

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 8:30am (Eastern) to discuss the results of Q3 2021.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 647-427-2311 or 1-866-521-4909 and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until November 14, 2021 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367, Conference ID 6469182.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x314
bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Jamie Crichton, Vice President and CFO
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x264
jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

September 3,

November 30,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

19,547

19,032

Accounts receivable

13,809

16,795

Contract assets

533

985

Inventories

17,598

19,304

Prepaid expenses and other

5,168

3,363

56,655

59,479

Non-current assets

Plant and equipment, net

11,142

12,640

Right-of-use assets

10,806

12,130

Investment tax credits recoverable

539

1,359

Intangible and other assets, net

824

1,068

Total assets

79,966

86,676

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

11,715

13,904

Provisions

571

885

Contract liabilities

409

388

Current portion of bank debt

884

2,931

Current portion of lease liabilities

1,753

1,810

Income tax payable

830

155

16,162

20,073

Non-current liabilities

Bank debt

1,543

3,464

Lease liabilities

9,588

10,659

Deferred tax payable

760

1,192

Total liabilities

28,053

35,388

Equity

Retained earnings

19,519

19,135

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,291

958

20,810

20,093

Share capital

Common Shares

21,881

21,881

Contributed surplus

8,329

8,303

Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders

51,020

50,277

Non-controlling interest

893

1,011

Total equity

51,913

51,288

Total liabilities and equity

79,966

86,676


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

(Unaudited)

September 3,

August 28,

September 3,

August 28,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Sales

19,738

24,364

59,038

75,724

Cost of sales

Cost of sales

14,540

16,203

41,898

52,080

Depreciation of plant and equipment

1,028

1,048

3,142

3,111

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

374

391

1,112

1,177

Total cost of sales

15,942

17,642

46,152

56,368

Gross margin

3,796

6,722

12,886

19,356

Expenses

Selling, general and administrative

3,144

2,827

8,494

10,314

Research and development costs

1,225

1,302

4,112

3,966

Recovery of investment tax credits

(159

)

(195

)

(465

)

(570

)

Depreciation of plant and equipment

60

62

185

162

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

17

12

51

37

Amortization of intangible assets

51

94

210

490

Interest expense on bank debt, net

14

61

81

159

Accretion on lease liabilities

120

139

368

417

Stock based compensation

(36

)

21

26

112

Foreign exchange loss

(423

)

1,011

739

596

Forgiveness of debt

(1,668

)

-

(3,004

)

-

Impairment of intangible assets

-

-

-

1,145

Total expenses

2,345

5,334

10,797

16,828

Earnings before income taxes

1,451

1,388

2,089

2,528

Current income tax expense

670

734

1,685

2,429

Deferred income tax expense

33

39

94

115

Total income tax expense

703

773

1,779

2,544

Net earnings (loss)

748

615

310

(16

)

Attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

(26

)

(30

)

(74

)

(98

)

Equity holders of FTG

774

645

384

82

Earnings (loss) per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG

Basic

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.02

$

0.00

Diluted

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.02

$

0.00


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

(Unaudited)

September 3,

August 28,

September 3,

August 28,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net earnings (loss)

$

748

$

615

$

310

$

(16

)

Other comprehensive earnings (loss) to be reclassified to

net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods:

Change in foreign currency translation adjustments

$

862

$

(1,071

)

$

(645

)

$

(305

)

Net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments

designated as cash flow hedges

$

(2,511

)

$

4,117

$

1,246

$

3,257

Deferred income taxes on net gain (loss) on valuation of

derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges

$

628

$

(1,030

)

$

(312

)

$

(814

)

$

(1,021

)

$

2,016

$

289

$

2,138

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

(273

)

$

2,631

$

599

$

2,122

Attributable to:

Equity holders of FTG

$

(247

)

$

2,685

$

756

$

2,219

Non-controlling interest

$

(26

)

$

(54

)

$

(157

)

$

(97

)


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Nine months ended September 3, 2021

Attributed to the equity holders of FTG

Accumulated

other

Non-

(Unaudited)

Common

Preferred

Retained

Contributed

comprehensive

controlling

Total

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

shares

shares

earnings

surplus

income

Total

interest

equity

Balance, November 30, 2020

21,881

-

19,135

8,303

958

50,277

1,011

51,288

Net loss

-

-

384

-

-

384

(74

)

310

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

26

-

26

-

26

Other comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

-

333

333

(44

)

289

Balance, September 3, 2021

21,881

-

19,519

8,329

1,291

51,020

893

51,913

Nine months ended August 28, 2020

Attributed to the equity holders of FTG

Accumulated

other

Non-

(Unaudited)

Common

Preferred

Retained

Contributed

comprehensive

controlling

Total

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

shares

shares

earnings

surplus

loss

Total

interest

equity

Balance, November 30, 2019

$

19,323

$

2,218

$

17,745

$

8,933

$

(1,554

)

$

46,665

$

1,094

$

47,759

Net (loss)

-

-

82

-

-

82

(98

)

(16

)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

112

-

112

-

112

Transfer from contributed surplus to share capital for

PSU’s exercised

760

(760

)

-

-

-

-

Common shares repurchase and issue on exercise

of PSU's

(420

)

-

-

-

-

(420

)

-

(420

)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

-

2,137

2,137

1

2,138

Balance, August 28, 2020

$

19,663

$

2,218

$

17,827

$

8,285

$

583

$

48,576

$

997

$

49,573


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended

Nine months ended

(Unaudited)

September 3,

August 28,

September 3,

August 28,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following:

Operating activities

Net income (loss)

$

748

$

615

$

310

$

(16

)

Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents:

Stock-based compensation

(36

)

21

26

112

Loss on disposal of plant and equipment

-

-

1

6

Effect of exchange rates on U.S. dollar bank debt

90

(415

)

(194

)

(217

)

Depreciation of plant and equipment

1,088

1,111

3,327

3,274

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

390

403

1,162

1,214

Amortization of intangible assets

51

94

210

490

Amortization, other

9

17

35

28

Impairment of intangible assets

-

-

-

1,145

Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes

155

950

201

1,555

Accretion on lease liabilities

120

139

368

417

Forgiveness of debt

(1,668

)

-

(3,004

)

-

Net change in non-cash operating working capital

708

434

2,578

3,030

1,655

3,369

5,020

11,038

Investing activities

Additions to plant and equipment

(956

)

(236

)

(1,951

)

(2,721

)

Recovery of contract and other costs

(2

)

11

20

60

Additions to deferred financing costs

(54

)

-

(62

)

-

(1,012

)

(225

)

(1,993

)

(2,661

)

Net cash flow from operating and investing activities

643

3,144

3,027

8,377

Financing activities

Proceeds from bank debt

-

-

-

3,309

Repayments of bank debt

(227

)

(514

)

(685

)

(1,552

)

Lease liability payments

(443

)

(448

)

(1,343

)

(1,360

)

Repurchase of common shares on exercise of PSU's

-

-

-

(420

)

(670

)

(962

)

(2,028

)

(23

)

Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow

515

(730

)

(484

)

(291

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash flow

488

1,452

515

8,063

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

19,059

14,258

19,032

7,647

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

19,547

$

15,710

$

19,547

$

15,710

Disclosure of cash payments

Payment for interest

$

31

$

46

$

102

$

155

Payments for income taxes

$

112

$

18

$

706

$

1,136


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • Why Sarepta Therapeutics Tumbled Today

    On the back of two pieces of news released after market hours on Tuesday, Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) stock fell by over 12% today. Investors were displeased with a company update about its fundamentals, and a new share issue. In separate press releases, Sarepta gave investors a glimpse of its upcoming third-quarter earnings release, and provided details of that share issue.

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About DatChat Stock?

    DatChat (NASDAQ: DATS), which develops a privacy-oriented messaging app, went public at $4.15 per share (and one warrant for an additional share) on Aug. 12. Let's see why DatChat has attracted so much attention. DatChat's Messenger and Private Social Network enable users to modify or delete the messages they've sent, hide encrypted messages, and set messages to be automatically deleted after a fixed time frame or a set number of views.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Wednesday

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have had positive momentum for more than a week now, and that has continued today. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Nio shares had gained 3%. Last week, Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD, which is one of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio holdings, announced plans to collaborate with a fleet-as-a-service solutions joint venture to deploy up to 5,000 new EVs to fleet managers in the U.S. And yesterday, news came that global EV leader Tesla had produced a record volume of electric vehicles at its Shanghai factory in September, with the majority of those sales remaining in China.

  • A Look Into the Ownership of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

    While it is evident that the world is heading toward replacing internal combustion, the war for its successor is raging on. One of the aspiring candidates is the hydrogen fuel cell system, developed by the companies such as Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) After soaring as high as US$75 earlier this year, the stock retraced to US$20, showing the ugly side of emerging technology volatility. Yet, the latest optimism seems to be turning the tide.

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • Why Okta Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) were moving higher today along with a number of high-growth tech stocks as interest rates fell in response to a higher-than-expected reading on the September consumer price index. Additionally, Okta held its annual Showcase event today, which generally features new product releases and other updates on the business. At the same time, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell 2.5% to 1.54%, showing that investors were betting that the Federal Reserve would take a conservative approach to raising rates as inflation remains higher than expected, above 5%.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.

  • Kyle Bass’s Disastrous Hong Kong Short Got Bannon-Linked Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- A recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case reveals how Kyle Bass’s bet against the Hong Kong dollar has fizzled: He’s lost big, ensnaring some investors who funded his short through what the regulator says was an illicit stock offering. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cat

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    Investors aren't impressed with the early-stage results from the biotech's lead cancer therapy candidate.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Health Are Up This Morning

    What happened Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were up about 2% today as of 12:55 p.m. EDT after ARK Invest's Cathie Wood bought more shares of the beaten-down virtual-care provider yesterday.