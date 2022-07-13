Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Firan Technology Group Corporation

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

FTG achieved a sixth sequential quarter of increased bookings as the aerospace industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic

Second quarter bookings of $27.6M are up 6% over Q1 2022 and up 45% over Q2 2021 and is the best bookings quarter since Q4 2019

FTG has maintained strong liquidity with net cash on the balance sheet of $16.8M, after investments in the quarter of $0.4M for capital expenditures and $1.6M for research and development

Sales for Q2 2022 were $22.3M, which is an increase of 9.8% over Q2 2021 and an increase of 9.1% over Q1 2022

Second Quarter Results : (three months ended June 3, 2022 compared with three months ended June 4, 2021)

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Sales $22,318,000 $20,330,000 Gross Margin 5,624,000 5,428,000 Gross Margin (%) 25.2% 26.7% Operating Earnings (1): 2,142,000 2,518,000 • R&D Investment 1,640,000 1,505,000 • R&D Tax Credits (179,000) (179,000) • Foreign Exchange Loss 120,000 544,000 • Amortization of Intangibles 30,000 70,000 Net Earnings before Tax 531,000 578,000 • Income Tax 498,000 589,000 • Non-controlling Interests 19,000 (21,000) Net Earnings After Tax $14,000 $10,000 Earnings per share - basic $0.00 $0.00 - diluted $0.00 $0.00 Government Assistance included in the Periods: • Forgiveness of Debt - - • Other Government Subsidies 57,000 1,269,000 Total Government Assistance included in the Periods 57,000 1,269,000

Year-to-Date : (six months ended June 3, 2022 compared with six months ended June 4, 2021)

YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Sales $42,779,000 $39,300,000 Gross Margin 9,866,000 9,090,000 Gross Margin (%) 23.1% 23.1% Operating Earnings (1): 3,158,000 3,204,000 • R&D Investment 3,032,000 2,887,000 • R&D Tax Credits (356,000) (306,000) • Foreign Exchange Loss 289,000 1,162,000 • Amortization of Intangibles 61,000 159,000 • Forgiveness of debt - (1,336,000) Net Earnings before Tax 132,000 638,000 • Income Tax 830,000 1,076,000 • Non-controlling Interests 21,000 (48,000) Net (Loss) Earnings After Tax ($719,000) ($390,000) (Loss) Earnings per share - basic ($0.03) ($0.02) - diluted ($0.03) ($0.02) Government Assistance included in the Periods: • Forgiveness of Debt - 1,336,000 • Other Government Subsidies 314,000 2,352,000 Total Government Assistance included in the Periods 314,000 3,688,000

(1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.



Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in Q2 2022 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

Achieved a 1.24:1 book-to-bill ratio for Q2 2022

Booked a $1.4M order for military assemblies to be manufactured at the FTG Aerospace Chatsworth facility, with qualification parts to be delivered in late 2022 followed by production in 2023

Total backlog as of the end of Q2 2022 is $49.6M, up 45% from Q2 2021

As announced on June 30, 2022, FTG has been awarded up to $7.0M of funding from FedDev Ontario pursuant to the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI) program. This funding will be in the format of a repayable contribution against qualifying investments made by FTG prior to March 31, 2024. The funding will be repayable, without interest, commencing in 2025 through to 2030.

Overall for FTG, sales increased by $2.0M or 10% from $20.3M in Q2 2021 to $22.3M in Q2 2022. The sales growth is driven by increased demand from Commercial Aerospace customers as well as a 2.5% favourable foreign exchange impact. On a year-to-date basis, sales were $42.8M compared to $39.3M for the same period last year.

The Circuits Segment sales were up $2.5M or 19% from $13.0M in Q2 2021 to $15.5M in Q2 2022. Sales growth was most pronounced at Circuits Toronto and our JV in China, as both of these sites are primarily serving the Commercial Aerospace market. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $29.7M as compared to $25.0M for the prior year period.

For the Aerospace Segment, sales were down $0.5M or 7% from $7.3M in Q2 2021 to $6.8M in Q2 2022. The Aerospace segment continues to be challenged by the availability of electronic components. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $13.1M as compared to $14.3M for the prior year period. For Q2, simulator product sales were down $0.2M, and for the year-to-date they are down $2.7M. Simulator product quotation and booking activity is starting to recover in 2022.

Gross margins in Q2 2022 were $5.6M or 25.2% compared to $5.4M or 26.7% in Q2 2021. The increased sales volume in Q2 2022 contributed positively to the gross margin rate, while a $1.0M reduction in government subsidies as compared to Q2 2021 represented a reduction in the gross margin rate of 4.4%. On a year-to-date basis, gross margin was $9.9M or 23.1% as compared to $9.0M or 23.1% for the comparable prior year period. Government subsidies included in cost of sales for the year-to-date period in 2022 were $0.3M as compared to $2.1M in 2021. In FTG’s case, sales volumes have increased as government support has been withdrawn.

Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG was $8.8M, of which $2.1M was generated in Q2 2022.

The following table reconciles net earnings to EBITDA(2) for the trailing 12 months ended June 3, 2022.

Trailing 12 Months Net earnings to equity holders of FTG (73,000) Add: Interest, Accretion 482,000 Income taxes 2,162,000 Depreciation/Amortization/ Stock Comp. 6,242,000 EBITDA $8,813,000

(2) EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Net earnings after tax at FTG in Q2 2022 was $0.0M or $0.00 per diluted share compared to $0.0M or $0.00 per diluted share in Q2 2021. The increased sales and gross margin in Q2 2022 was offset by reduced COVID-19 related government subsidies. In Q2 2022, government subsidies were limited to $0.1M from the US Department of Transportation AMJP program, whereas Q2 2021 included $1.3M of wage and rent subsidies in Canada. Excluding COVID-19 related government subsidies, net earnings after tax from FTG’s operations improved by $1.2M pre-tax in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021.

For the year-to-date period, FTG incurred a net loss of $0.7M or $0.03 per share as compared to a net loss of $0.4M or $0.02 per share for the comparable period of 2021. During the year-to-date period in 2022, government subsidies included $0.3M from the US Department of Transportation AMJP program, whereas the comparable period in 2021 included $3.7M of wage and rent subsidies in Canada and PPP loan forgiveness in the U.S. Excluding COVID-19 related government subsidies, net loss after tax from FTG’s operations improved by $3.0M pre-tax in the year-to-date period in 2022 compared to 2021.

The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $0.8M in Q2 2022 compared to $1.1M in Q2 2021. The increase in sales was the most significant impact on the segment profitability offset by reduced subsidies from the US and Canadian governments. Q2 2022 included $0.1M of government subsidies whereas Q2 2021 included $0.7M. Excluding the effect of government subsidies, net earnings from the Circuits Segment increased by $0.4M.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in the quarter was $0.5M in Q2 2022 versus $0.4M in Q2 2021. The Aerospace Segment did not receive any government subsidies in Q2 2022 whereas Q2 2021 included $0.5M. Excluding the effect of government subsidies, net earnings from the Aerospace Segment increased by $0.6M.

As at June 3, 2022, the Corporation’s net working capital was $39.9M, compared to $40.0M at year-end in 2021.

Net cash at the end of Q2 2022 was $16.8M compared to net cash of $17.9M at the end of 2021.

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 8:30am (Eastern) to discuss the results of Q2 2022.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786, Conference ID 05645534, and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until August 14, 2022 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070, playback passcode: 645534 #.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO

Firan Technology Group Corporation

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x314

bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Jamie Crichton, Vice President and CFO

Firan Technology Group Corporation

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x264

jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) June 3, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,554 $ 20,196 Accounts receivable 15,959 16,014 Contract assets 455 818 Inventories 17,390 16,953 Income tax recoverable 141 1 Prepaid expenses and other 3,548 3,162 56,047 57,144 Non-current assets Plant and equipment, net 11,150 11,078 Right-of-use assets 9,710 10,098 Investment tax credits recoverable 28 327 Intangible and other assets, net 462 805 Total assets 77,397 79,452 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 12,424 $ 13,803 Provisions 986 545 Contract liabilities 549 335 Current portion of bank debt 926 935 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,311 1,553 16,196 17,171 Non-current liabilities Bank debt 823 1,327 Lease liabilities 9,057 9,123 Deferred tax payable 861 789 Total liabilities 26,937 28,410 Equity Retained earnings $ 18,604 $ 19,391 Accumulated other comprehensive income 776 478 19,380 19,869 Share capital Common Shares 21,832 21,881 Contributed surplus 8,343 8,352 Total equity attributable to FTG’s shareholders 49,555 50,102 Non-controlling interest 905 940 Total equity 50,460 51,042 Total liabilities and equity $ 77,397 $ 79,452





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) Three months ended Six months ended (Unaudited) June 3, June 4, June 3, June 4, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 22,318 $ 20,330 $ 42,779 $ 39,300 Cost of sales Cost of sales 15,370 13,493 30,104 27,358 Depreciation of plant and equipment 968 1,037 2,096 2,114 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 356 372 713 738 Total cost of sales 16,694 14,902 32,913 30,210 Gross margin 5,624 5,428 9,866 9,090 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 3,259 2,659 6,277 5,350 Research and development costs 1,640 1,505 3,032 2,887 Recovery of investment tax credits (179 ) (179 ) (356 ) (306 ) Depreciation of plant and equipment 56 62 113 125 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 12 17 22 34 Amortization of intangible assets 30 70 61 159 Interest expense (income) (12 ) 28 (3 ) 67 Accretion on lease liabilities 110 122 218 248 Stock based compensation 57 22 81 62 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 120 544 289 1,162 Forgiveness of debt - - - (1,336 ) Total expenses 5,093 4,850 9,734 8,452 Earnings before income taxes 531 578 132 638 Current income tax expense 462 554 758 1,015 Deferred income tax expense 36 35 72 61 Total income tax expense 498 589 830 1,076 Net earnings (loss) 33 (11 ) (698 ) (438 ) Attributable to: Non-controlling interest $ 19 $ (21 ) $ 21 $ (48 ) Equity holders of FTG 14 10 (719 ) (390 ) Earnings (loss) per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 )





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three months ended Six months ended (Unaudited) June 3, June 4, June 3, June 4, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) $ 33 $ (11 ) $ (697 ) $ (438 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods: Change in foreign currency translation adjustments (474 ) (1,079 ) (534 ) (1,507 ) Net gain on valuation of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges 398 2,697 1,035 3,757 Deferred income taxes on net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges (99 ) (675 ) (259 ) (940 ) $ (175 ) $ 943 $ 242 $ 1,310 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (142 ) $ 932 $ (455 ) $ 872 Attributable to: Equity holders of FTG $ (101 ) $ 946 $ (420 ) $ 924 Non-controlling interest $ (41 ) $ (14 ) $ (35 ) $ (52 )





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Six months ended June 3, 2022 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG

Accumulated other Non- (Unaudited) Common Retained Contributed comprehensive

controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares earnings surplus income Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2021 $ 21,881 $ 19,391 $ 8,352 $ 478 $ 50,102 $ 940 $ 51,042 Net income (loss) - (719 ) - - (719 ) 21 (698 ) Stock-based compensation - - (9 ) - (9 ) - (9 ) Repurchase and cancellation of shares (49 ) (68 ) - - (117 ) - (117 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - 298 298 (56 ) 242 Balance, June 3, 2022 $ 21,832 $ 18,604 $ 8,343 $ 776 $ 49,555 $ 905 $ 50,460 Six months ended June 4, 2021 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG Accumulated other Non- (Unaudited) Common Retained Contributed comprehensive controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares earnings surplus income Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2020 $ 21,881 $ 19,135 $ 8,303 $ 958 $ 50,277 $ 1,011 $ 51,288 Net income (loss) - (390 ) - - (390 ) (48 ) (438 ) Stock-based compensation - - 62 - 62 - 62 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - 1,392 1,392 (82 ) 1,310 Balance, June 4, 2021 $ 21,881 $ 18,745 $ 8,365 $ 2,350 $ 51,341 $ 881 $ 52,222





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended Six months ended (Unaudited) June 3, June 4, June 3, June 4, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following: Operating activities Net earnings (loss) $ 33 $ (11 ) $ (698 ) $ (438 ) Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents: Stock-based compensation 57 22 81 62 Loss on disposal of plant and equipment (10 ) - (10 ) 1 Effect of exchange rates on U.S. dollar bank debt (33 ) (95 ) (63 ) (284 ) Depreciation of plant and equipment 1,024 1,099 2,209 2,239 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 368 389 735 772 Amortization of intangible assets 30 70 61 159 Amortization, other 10 13 16 25 Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes 439 (26 ) 675 46 Accretion on lease liabilities 110 122 218 248 Forgiveness of debt - - - (1,336 ) Net change in non-cash operating working capital (703 ) 1,381 (986 ) 1,870 1,325 2,964 2,238 3,364 Investing activities Additions to plant and equipment (449 ) (617 ) (2,558 ) (995 ) Recovery of contract and other costs 274 12 277 22 Additions to deferred financing costs (4 ) - (4 ) (8 ) (179 ) (605 ) (2,285 ) (981 ) Net cash flow from operating and investing activities 1,146 2,359 (47 ) 2,383 Financing activities Repayments of bank debt (231 ) (226 ) (462 ) (458 ) Lease liability payments (396 ) (447 ) (823 ) (899 ) Repurchase and cancellation of shares (117 ) - (117 ) - (744 ) (673 ) (1,402 ) (1,357 ) Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow (58 ) (700 ) (193 ) (999 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash flow 344 986 (1,642 ) 27 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 18,210 18,073 20,196 19,032 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 18,554 $ 19,059 $ 18,554 $ 19,059 Disclosure of cash payments Payment for interest $ 22 $ 29 $ 47 $ 71 Payments for income taxes $ 228 $ 397 $ 476 $ 594



