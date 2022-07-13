U.S. markets closed

Firan Technology Group Corporation ("FTG") Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Firan Technology Group Corporation
·15 min read
In this article:
  • FTGFF
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Firan Technology Group Corporation

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

  • FTG achieved a sixth sequential quarter of increased bookings as the aerospace industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Second quarter bookings of $27.6M are up 6% over Q1 2022 and up 45% over Q2 2021 and is the best bookings quarter since Q4 2019

  • FTG has maintained strong liquidity with net cash on the balance sheet of $16.8M, after investments in the quarter of $0.4M for capital expenditures and $1.6M for research and development

  • Sales for Q2 2022 were $22.3M, which is an increase of 9.8% over Q2 2021 and an increase of 9.1% over Q1 2022

Second Quarter Results: (three months ended June 3, 2022 compared with three months ended June 4, 2021)

 

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Sales

$22,318,000

$20,330,000

 

 

 

Gross Margin

5,624,000

5,428,000

Gross Margin (%)

25.2%

26.7%

 

 

 

Operating Earnings (1):

2,142,000

2,518,000

 

 

 

• R&D Investment

1,640,000

1,505,000

• R&D Tax Credits

(179,000)

(179,000)

• Foreign Exchange Loss

120,000

544,000

• Amortization of Intangibles

30,000

70,000

Net Earnings before Tax

531,000

578,000

 

 

 

• Income Tax

498,000

589,000

• Non-controlling Interests

19,000

(21,000)

Net Earnings After Tax

$14,000

$10,000

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

- basic

$0.00

$0.00

- diluted

$0.00

$0.00

 

 

 

Government Assistance included in the Periods:

 

 

• Forgiveness of Debt

-

-

• Other Government Subsidies

57,000

1,269,000

Total Government Assistance included in the Periods

57,000

1,269,000

 

 

 

Year-to-Date: (six months ended June 3, 2022 compared with six months ended June 4, 2021)

 

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Sales

$42,779,000

$39,300,000

 

 

 

Gross Margin

9,866,000

9,090,000

Gross Margin (%)

23.1%

23.1%

 

 

 

Operating Earnings (1):

3,158,000

3,204,000

 

 

 

• R&D Investment

3,032,000

2,887,000

• R&D Tax Credits

(356,000)

(306,000)

• Foreign Exchange Loss

289,000

1,162,000

• Amortization of Intangibles

61,000

159,000

• Forgiveness of debt

-

(1,336,000)

Net Earnings before Tax

132,000

638,000

 

 

 

• Income Tax

830,000

1,076,000

• Non-controlling Interests

21,000

(48,000)

Net (Loss) Earnings After Tax

($719,000)

($390,000)

 

 

 

(Loss) Earnings per share

 

 

- basic

($0.03)

($0.02)

- diluted

($0.03)

($0.02)

 

 

 

Government Assistance included in the Periods:

 

 

• Forgiveness of Debt

-

1,336,000

• Other Government Subsidies

314,000

2,352,000

Total Government Assistance included in the Periods

314,000

3,688,000

 

 

 

(1)   Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in Q2 2022 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

  • Achieved a 1.24:1 book-to-bill ratio for Q2 2022

  • Booked a $1.4M order for military assemblies to be manufactured at the FTG Aerospace Chatsworth facility, with qualification parts to be delivered in late 2022 followed by production in 2023

  • Total backlog as of the end of Q2 2022 is $49.6M, up 45% from Q2 2021

  • As announced on June 30, 2022, FTG has been awarded up to $7.0M of funding from FedDev Ontario pursuant to the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI) program. This funding will be in the format of a repayable contribution against qualifying investments made by FTG prior to March 31, 2024. The funding will be repayable, without interest, commencing in 2025 through to 2030.

Overall for FTG, sales increased by $2.0M or 10% from $20.3M in Q2 2021 to $22.3M in Q2 2022. The sales growth is driven by increased demand from Commercial Aerospace customers as well as a 2.5% favourable foreign exchange impact. On a year-to-date basis, sales were $42.8M compared to $39.3M for the same period last year.

The Circuits Segment sales were up $2.5M or 19% from $13.0M in Q2 2021 to $15.5M in Q2 2022. Sales growth was most pronounced at Circuits Toronto and our JV in China, as both of these sites are primarily serving the Commercial Aerospace market. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $29.7M as compared to $25.0M for the prior year period.

For the Aerospace Segment, sales were down $0.5M or 7% from $7.3M in Q2 2021 to $6.8M in Q2 2022. The Aerospace segment continues to be challenged by the availability of electronic components. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $13.1M as compared to $14.3M for the prior year period. For Q2, simulator product sales were down $0.2M, and for the year-to-date they are down $2.7M. Simulator product quotation and booking activity is starting to recover in 2022.

Gross margins in Q2 2022 were $5.6M or 25.2% compared to $5.4M or 26.7% in Q2 2021. The increased sales volume in Q2 2022 contributed positively to the gross margin rate, while a $1.0M reduction in government subsidies as compared to Q2 2021 represented a reduction in the gross margin rate of 4.4%. On a year-to-date basis, gross margin was $9.9M or 23.1% as compared to $9.0M or 23.1% for the comparable prior year period. Government subsidies included in cost of sales for the year-to-date period in 2022 were $0.3M as compared to $2.1M in 2021. In FTG’s case, sales volumes have increased as government support has been withdrawn.

Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG was $8.8M, of which $2.1M was generated in Q2 2022.

The following table reconciles net earnings to EBITDA(2) for the trailing 12 months ended June 3, 2022.

 

Trailing 12 Months

 

 

Net earnings to equity holders of FTG

(73,000)

Add:

 

Interest, Accretion

482,000

Income taxes

2,162,000

Depreciation/Amortization/ Stock Comp.

6,242,000

 

 

EBITDA

$8,813,000

 

 

(2)   EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Net earnings after tax at FTG in Q2 2022 was $0.0M or $0.00 per diluted share compared to $0.0M or $0.00 per diluted share in Q2 2021. The increased sales and gross margin in Q2 2022 was offset by reduced COVID-19 related government subsidies. In Q2 2022, government subsidies were limited to $0.1M from the US Department of Transportation AMJP program, whereas Q2 2021 included $1.3M of wage and rent subsidies in Canada. Excluding COVID-19 related government subsidies, net earnings after tax from FTG’s operations improved by $1.2M pre-tax in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021.

For the year-to-date period, FTG incurred a net loss of $0.7M or $0.03 per share as compared to a net loss of $0.4M or $0.02 per share for the comparable period of 2021. During the year-to-date period in 2022, government subsidies included $0.3M from the US Department of Transportation AMJP program, whereas the comparable period in 2021 included $3.7M of wage and rent subsidies in Canada and PPP loan forgiveness in the U.S. Excluding COVID-19 related government subsidies, net loss after tax from FTG’s operations improved by $3.0M pre-tax in the year-to-date period in 2022 compared to 2021.

The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $0.8M in Q2 2022 compared to $1.1M in Q2 2021. The increase in sales was the most significant impact on the segment profitability offset by reduced subsidies from the US and Canadian governments. Q2 2022 included $0.1M of government subsidies whereas Q2 2021 included $0.7M. Excluding the effect of government subsidies, net earnings from the Circuits Segment increased by $0.4M.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in the quarter was $0.5M in Q2 2022 versus $0.4M in Q2 2021. The Aerospace Segment did not receive any government subsidies in Q2 2022 whereas Q2 2021 included $0.5M. Excluding the effect of government subsidies, net earnings from the Aerospace Segment increased by $0.6M.

As at June 3, 2022, the Corporation’s net working capital was $39.9M, compared to $40.0M at year-end in 2021.

Net cash at the end of Q2 2022 was $16.8M compared to net cash of $17.9M at the end of 2021.

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 8:30am (Eastern) to discuss the results of Q2 2022.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786, Conference ID 05645534, and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until August 14, 2022 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070, playback passcode: 645534 #.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x314
bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Jamie Crichton, Vice President and CFO
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x264
jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

 

 

 

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

June 3,

November 30,

 

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

18,554

$

20,196

 

Accounts receivable

 

15,959

 

16,014

 

Contract assets

 

455

 

818

 

Inventories

 

 

17,390

 

16,953

 

Income tax recoverable

 

141

 

1

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

3,548

 

3,162

 

 

 

 

 

56,047

 

57,144

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Plant and equipment, net

 

11,150

 

11,078

 

Right-of-use assets

 

9,710

 

10,098

 

Investment tax credits recoverable

 

28

 

327

 

Intangible and other assets, net

 

462

 

805

 

Total assets

 

 

77,397

 

79,452

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

12,424

$

13,803

 

Provisions

 

 

986

 

545

 

Contract liabilities

 

549

 

335

 

Current portion of bank debt

 

926

 

935

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

1,311

 

1,553

 

 

 

 

 

16,196

 

17,171

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Bank debt

 

 

823

 

1,327

 

Lease liabilities

 

9,057

 

9,123

 

Deferred tax payable

 

861

 

789

 

Total liabilities

 

26,937

 

28,410

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Retained earnings

$

18,604

$

19,391

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

776

 

478

 

 

 

 

 

19,380

 

19,869

 

Share capital

 

 

 

Common Shares

 

21,832

 

21,881

 

Contributed surplus

 

8,343

 

8,352

 

Total equity attributable to FTG’s shareholders

 

49,555

 

50,102

 

Non-controlling interest

 

905

 

940

 

Total equity

 

50,460

 

51,042

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

77,397

$

79,452

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

(Unaudited)

June 3,

 

June 4,

 

June 3,

 

June 4,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

$

22,318

 

 

$

20,330

 

 

$

42,779

 

 

$

39,300

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

15,370

 

 

 

13,493

 

 

 

30,104

 

 

 

27,358

 

Depreciation of plant and equipment

 

968

 

 

 

1,037

 

 

 

2,096

 

 

 

2,114

 

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

 

356

 

 

 

372

 

 

 

713

 

 

 

738

 

Total cost of sales

 

16,694

 

 

 

14,902

 

 

 

32,913

 

 

 

30,210

 

Gross margin

 

5,624

 

 

 

5,428

 

 

 

9,866

 

 

 

9,090

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

3,259

 

 

 

2,659

 

 

 

6,277

 

 

 

5,350

 

Research and development costs

 

1,640

 

 

 

1,505

 

 

 

3,032

 

 

 

2,887

 

Recovery of investment tax credits

 

(179

)

 

 

(179

)

 

 

(356

)

 

 

(306

)

Depreciation of plant and equipment

 

56

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

125

 

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

 

12

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

34

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

30

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

159

 

Interest expense (income)

 

(12

)

 

 

28

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

67

 

Accretion on lease liabilities

 

110

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

218

 

 

 

248

 

Stock based compensation

 

57

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

62

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

 

120

 

 

 

544

 

 

 

289

 

 

 

1,162

 

Forgiveness of debt

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,336

)

Total expenses

 

5,093

 

 

 

4,850

 

 

 

9,734

 

 

 

8,452

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

531

 

 

 

578

 

 

 

132

 

 

 

638

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current income tax expense

 

462

 

 

 

554

 

 

 

758

 

 

 

1,015

 

Deferred income tax expense

 

36

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

72

 

 

 

61

 

Total income tax expense

 

498

 

 

 

589

 

 

 

830

 

 

 

1,076

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss)

 

33

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(698

)

 

 

(438

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlling interest

$

19

 

 

$

(21

)

 

$

21

 

 

$

(48

)

Equity holders of FTG

 

14

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

(719

)

 

 

(390

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.00

 

 

$

0.00

 

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.02

)

Diluted

$

0.00

 

 

$

0.00

 

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

(Unaudited)

 

June 3,

 

June 4,

 

June 3,

 

June 4,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss)

 

$

33

 

 

$

(11

)

 

$

(697

)

 

$

(438

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

(474

)

 

 

(1,079

)

 

 

(534

)

 

 

(1,507

)

 

Net gain on valuation of derivative financial instruments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

designated as cash flow hedges

 

 

398

 

 

 

2,697

 

 

 

1,035

 

 

 

3,757

 

 

Deferred income taxes on net gain (loss) on valuation of

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges

 

 

(99

)

 

 

(675

)

 

 

(259

)

 

 

(940

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(175

)

 

$

943

 

 

$

242

 

 

$

1,310

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

(142

)

 

$

932

 

 

$

(455

)

 

$

872

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity holders of FTG

 

$

(101

)

 

$

946

 

 

$

(420

)

 

$

924

 

Non-controlling interest

 

$

(41

)

 

$

(14

)

 

$

(35

)

 

$

(52

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

 

 

 

 

 

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended June 3, 2022

Attributed to the equity holders of FTG

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

other

 

Non-

 

(Unaudited)

Common

Retained

Contributed

comprehensive

 

controlling

Total

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

shares

earnings

surplus

income

Total

interest

equity

Balance, November 30, 2021

$

21,881

 

$

19,391

 

$

8,352

 

$

478

$

50,102

 

$

940

 

$

51,042

 

Net income (loss)

 

-

 

 

(719

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

(719

)

 

21

 

 

(698

)

Stock-based compensation

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(9

)

 

-

 

(9

)

 

-

 

 

(9

)

Repurchase and cancellation of shares

 

(49

)

 

(68

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

(117

)

 

-

 

 

(117

)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

298

 

298

 

 

(56

)

 

242

 

Balance, June 3, 2022

$

21,832

 

$

18,604

 

$

8,343

 

$

776

$

49,555

 

$

905

 

$

50,460

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended June 4, 2021

Attributed to the equity holders of FTG

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

other

 

Non-

 

(Unaudited)

Common

Retained

Contributed

comprehensive

 

controlling

Total

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

shares

earnings

surplus

income

Total

interest

equity

Balance, November 30, 2020

$

21,881

 

$

19,135

 

$

8,303

 

$

958

$

50,277

 

$

1,011

 

$

51,288

 

Net income (loss)

 

-

 

 

(390

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

(390

)

 

(48

)

 

(438

)

Stock-based compensation

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

62

 

 

-

 

62

 

 

-

 

 

62

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,392

 

1,392

 

 

(82

)

 

1,310

 

Balance, June 4, 2021

$

21,881

 

$

18,745

 

$

8,365

 

$

2,350

$

51,341

 

$

881

 

$

52,222

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

(Unaudited)

June 3,

 

June 4,

 

June 3,

 

June 4,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss)

$

33

 

 

$

(11

)

 

$

(698

)

 

$

(438

)

Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

57

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

62

 

Loss on disposal of plant and equipment

 

(10

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

1

 

Effect of exchange rates on U.S. dollar bank debt

 

(33

)

 

 

(95

)

 

 

(63

)

 

 

(284

)

Depreciation of plant and equipment

 

1,024

 

 

 

1,099

 

 

 

2,209

 

 

 

2,239

 

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

 

368

 

 

 

389

 

 

 

735

 

 

 

772

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

30

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

159

 

Amortization, other

 

10

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

25

 

Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes

 

439

 

 

 

(26

)

 

 

675

 

 

 

46

 

Accretion on lease liabilities

 

110

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

218

 

 

 

248

 

Forgiveness of debt

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,336

)

Net change in non-cash operating working capital

 

(703

)

 

 

1,381

 

 

 

(986

)

 

 

1,870

 

 

 

 

1,325

 

 

 

2,964

 

 

 

2,238

 

 

 

3,364

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to plant and equipment

 

(449

)

 

 

(617

)

 

 

(2,558

)

 

 

(995

)

Recovery of contract and other costs

 

274

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

277

 

 

 

22

 

Additions to deferred financing costs

 

(4

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

(179

)

 

 

(605

)

 

 

(2,285

)

 

 

(981

)

Net cash flow from operating and investing activities

 

1,146

 

 

 

2,359

 

 

 

(47

)

 

 

2,383

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayments of bank debt

 

(231

)

 

 

(226

)

 

 

(462

)

 

 

(458

)

Lease liability payments

 

(396

)

 

 

(447

)

 

 

(823

)

 

 

(899

)

Repurchase and cancellation of shares

 

(117

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(117

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(744

)

 

 

(673

)

 

 

(1,402

)

 

 

(1,357

)

Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow

 

(58

)

 

 

(700

)

 

 

(193

)

 

 

(999

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash flow

 

344

 

 

 

986

 

 

 

(1,642

)

 

 

27

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

 

18,210

 

 

 

18,073

 

 

 

20,196

 

 

 

19,032

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

18,554

 

 

$

19,059

 

 

$

18,554

 

 

$

19,059

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Disclosure of cash payments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment for interest

$

22

 

 

$

29

 

 

$

47

 

 

$

71

 

Payments for income taxes

$

228

 

 

$

397

 

 

$

476

 

 

$

594

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


