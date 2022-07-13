Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- FTGFF
TORONTO, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.
FTG achieved a sixth sequential quarter of increased bookings as the aerospace industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic
Second quarter bookings of $27.6M are up 6% over Q1 2022 and up 45% over Q2 2021 and is the best bookings quarter since Q4 2019
FTG has maintained strong liquidity with net cash on the balance sheet of $16.8M, after investments in the quarter of $0.4M for capital expenditures and $1.6M for research and development
Sales for Q2 2022 were $22.3M, which is an increase of 9.8% over Q2 2021 and an increase of 9.1% over Q1 2022
Second Quarter Results: (three months ended June 3, 2022 compared with three months ended June 4, 2021)
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Sales
$22,318,000
$20,330,000
Gross Margin
5,624,000
5,428,000
Gross Margin (%)
25.2%
26.7%
Operating Earnings (1):
2,142,000
2,518,000
• R&D Investment
1,640,000
1,505,000
• R&D Tax Credits
(179,000)
(179,000)
• Foreign Exchange Loss
120,000
544,000
• Amortization of Intangibles
30,000
70,000
Net Earnings before Tax
531,000
578,000
• Income Tax
498,000
589,000
• Non-controlling Interests
19,000
(21,000)
Net Earnings After Tax
$14,000
$10,000
Earnings per share
- basic
$0.00
$0.00
- diluted
$0.00
$0.00
Government Assistance included in the Periods:
• Forgiveness of Debt
-
-
• Other Government Subsidies
57,000
1,269,000
Total Government Assistance included in the Periods
57,000
1,269,000
Year-to-Date: (six months ended June 3, 2022 compared with six months ended June 4, 2021)
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Sales
$42,779,000
$39,300,000
Gross Margin
9,866,000
9,090,000
Gross Margin (%)
23.1%
23.1%
Operating Earnings (1):
3,158,000
3,204,000
• R&D Investment
3,032,000
2,887,000
• R&D Tax Credits
(356,000)
(306,000)
• Foreign Exchange Loss
289,000
1,162,000
• Amortization of Intangibles
61,000
159,000
• Forgiveness of debt
-
(1,336,000)
Net Earnings before Tax
132,000
638,000
• Income Tax
830,000
1,076,000
• Non-controlling Interests
21,000
(48,000)
Net (Loss) Earnings After Tax
($719,000)
($390,000)
(Loss) Earnings per share
- basic
($0.03)
($0.02)
- diluted
($0.03)
($0.02)
Government Assistance included in the Periods:
• Forgiveness of Debt
-
1,336,000
• Other Government Subsidies
314,000
2,352,000
Total Government Assistance included in the Periods
314,000
3,688,000
(1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.
Business Highlights
FTG accomplished many goals in Q2 2022 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:
Achieved a 1.24:1 book-to-bill ratio for Q2 2022
Booked a $1.4M order for military assemblies to be manufactured at the FTG Aerospace Chatsworth facility, with qualification parts to be delivered in late 2022 followed by production in 2023
Total backlog as of the end of Q2 2022 is $49.6M, up 45% from Q2 2021
As announced on June 30, 2022, FTG has been awarded up to $7.0M of funding from FedDev Ontario pursuant to the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI) program. This funding will be in the format of a repayable contribution against qualifying investments made by FTG prior to March 31, 2024. The funding will be repayable, without interest, commencing in 2025 through to 2030.
Overall for FTG, sales increased by $2.0M or 10% from $20.3M in Q2 2021 to $22.3M in Q2 2022. The sales growth is driven by increased demand from Commercial Aerospace customers as well as a 2.5% favourable foreign exchange impact. On a year-to-date basis, sales were $42.8M compared to $39.3M for the same period last year.
The Circuits Segment sales were up $2.5M or 19% from $13.0M in Q2 2021 to $15.5M in Q2 2022. Sales growth was most pronounced at Circuits Toronto and our JV in China, as both of these sites are primarily serving the Commercial Aerospace market. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $29.7M as compared to $25.0M for the prior year period.
For the Aerospace Segment, sales were down $0.5M or 7% from $7.3M in Q2 2021 to $6.8M in Q2 2022. The Aerospace segment continues to be challenged by the availability of electronic components. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $13.1M as compared to $14.3M for the prior year period. For Q2, simulator product sales were down $0.2M, and for the year-to-date they are down $2.7M. Simulator product quotation and booking activity is starting to recover in 2022.
Gross margins in Q2 2022 were $5.6M or 25.2% compared to $5.4M or 26.7% in Q2 2021. The increased sales volume in Q2 2022 contributed positively to the gross margin rate, while a $1.0M reduction in government subsidies as compared to Q2 2021 represented a reduction in the gross margin rate of 4.4%. On a year-to-date basis, gross margin was $9.9M or 23.1% as compared to $9.0M or 23.1% for the comparable prior year period. Government subsidies included in cost of sales for the year-to-date period in 2022 were $0.3M as compared to $2.1M in 2021. In FTG’s case, sales volumes have increased as government support has been withdrawn.
Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG was $8.8M, of which $2.1M was generated in Q2 2022.
The following table reconciles net earnings to EBITDA(2) for the trailing 12 months ended June 3, 2022.
Trailing 12 Months
Net earnings to equity holders of FTG
(73,000)
Add:
Interest, Accretion
482,000
Income taxes
2,162,000
Depreciation/Amortization/ Stock Comp.
6,242,000
EBITDA
$8,813,000
(2) EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.
Net earnings after tax at FTG in Q2 2022 was $0.0M or $0.00 per diluted share compared to $0.0M or $0.00 per diluted share in Q2 2021. The increased sales and gross margin in Q2 2022 was offset by reduced COVID-19 related government subsidies. In Q2 2022, government subsidies were limited to $0.1M from the US Department of Transportation AMJP program, whereas Q2 2021 included $1.3M of wage and rent subsidies in Canada. Excluding COVID-19 related government subsidies, net earnings after tax from FTG’s operations improved by $1.2M pre-tax in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021.
For the year-to-date period, FTG incurred a net loss of $0.7M or $0.03 per share as compared to a net loss of $0.4M or $0.02 per share for the comparable period of 2021. During the year-to-date period in 2022, government subsidies included $0.3M from the US Department of Transportation AMJP program, whereas the comparable period in 2021 included $3.7M of wage and rent subsidies in Canada and PPP loan forgiveness in the U.S. Excluding COVID-19 related government subsidies, net loss after tax from FTG’s operations improved by $3.0M pre-tax in the year-to-date period in 2022 compared to 2021.
The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $0.8M in Q2 2022 compared to $1.1M in Q2 2021. The increase in sales was the most significant impact on the segment profitability offset by reduced subsidies from the US and Canadian governments. Q2 2022 included $0.1M of government subsidies whereas Q2 2021 included $0.7M. Excluding the effect of government subsidies, net earnings from the Circuits Segment increased by $0.4M.
The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in the quarter was $0.5M in Q2 2022 versus $0.4M in Q2 2021. The Aerospace Segment did not receive any government subsidies in Q2 2022 whereas Q2 2021 included $0.5M. Excluding the effect of government subsidies, net earnings from the Aerospace Segment increased by $0.6M.
As at June 3, 2022, the Corporation’s net working capital was $39.9M, compared to $40.0M at year-end in 2021.
Net cash at the end of Q2 2022 was $16.8M compared to net cash of $17.9M at the end of 2021.
The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 8:30am (Eastern) to discuss the results of Q2 2022.
Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786, Conference ID 05645534, and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until August 14, 2022 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070, playback passcode: 645534 #.
ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:
FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.
FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, and Tianjin, China.
The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
For further information please contact:
Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x314
bradbourne@ftgcorp.com
Jamie Crichton, Vice President and CFO
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x264
jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com
Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com
FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
June 3,
November 30,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
18,554
$
20,196
Accounts receivable
15,959
16,014
Contract assets
455
818
Inventories
17,390
16,953
Income tax recoverable
141
1
Prepaid expenses and other
3,548
3,162
56,047
57,144
Non-current assets
Plant and equipment, net
11,150
11,078
Right-of-use assets
9,710
10,098
Investment tax credits recoverable
28
327
Intangible and other assets, net
462
805
Total assets
77,397
79,452
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
12,424
$
13,803
Provisions
986
545
Contract liabilities
549
335
Current portion of bank debt
926
935
Current portion of lease liabilities
1,311
1,553
16,196
17,171
Non-current liabilities
Bank debt
823
1,327
Lease liabilities
9,057
9,123
Deferred tax payable
861
789
Total liabilities
26,937
28,410
Equity
Retained earnings
$
18,604
$
19,391
Accumulated other comprehensive income
776
478
19,380
19,869
Share capital
Common Shares
21,832
21,881
Contributed surplus
8,343
8,352
Total equity attributable to FTG’s shareholders
49,555
50,102
Non-controlling interest
905
940
Total equity
50,460
51,042
Total liabilities and equity
$
77,397
$
79,452
FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)
Three months ended
Six months ended
(Unaudited)
June 3,
June 4,
June 3,
June 4,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales
$
22,318
$
20,330
$
42,779
$
39,300
Cost of sales
Cost of sales
15,370
13,493
30,104
27,358
Depreciation of plant and equipment
968
1,037
2,096
2,114
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
356
372
713
738
Total cost of sales
16,694
14,902
32,913
30,210
Gross margin
5,624
5,428
9,866
9,090
Expenses
Selling, general and administrative
3,259
2,659
6,277
5,350
Research and development costs
1,640
1,505
3,032
2,887
Recovery of investment tax credits
(179
)
(179
)
(356
)
(306
)
Depreciation of plant and equipment
56
62
113
125
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
12
17
22
34
Amortization of intangible assets
30
70
61
159
Interest expense (income)
(12
)
28
(3
)
67
Accretion on lease liabilities
110
122
218
248
Stock based compensation
57
22
81
62
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
120
544
289
1,162
Forgiveness of debt
-
-
-
(1,336
)
Total expenses
5,093
4,850
9,734
8,452
Earnings before income taxes
531
578
132
638
Current income tax expense
462
554
758
1,015
Deferred income tax expense
36
35
72
61
Total income tax expense
498
589
830
1,076
Net earnings (loss)
33
(11
)
(698
)
(438
)
Attributable to:
Non-controlling interest
$
19
$
(21
)
$
21
$
(48
)
Equity holders of FTG
14
10
(719
)
(390
)
Earnings (loss) per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG
Basic
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.02
)
Diluted
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.02
)
FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Three months ended
Six months ended
(Unaudited)
June 3,
June 4,
June 3,
June 4,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net earnings (loss)
$
33
$
(11
)
$
(697
)
$
(438
)
Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to
net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods:
Change in foreign currency translation adjustments
(474
)
(1,079
)
(534
)
(1,507
)
Net gain on valuation of derivative financial instruments
designated as cash flow hedges
398
2,697
1,035
3,757
Deferred income taxes on net gain (loss) on valuation of
derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges
(99
)
(675
)
(259
)
(940
)
$
(175
)
$
943
$
242
$
1,310
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
(142
)
$
932
$
(455
)
$
872
Attributable to:
Equity holders of FTG
$
(101
)
$
946
$
(420
)
$
924
Non-controlling interest
$
(41
)
$
(14
)
$
(35
)
$
(52
)
FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Six months ended June 3, 2022
Attributed to the equity holders of FTG
Accumulated
other
Non-
(Unaudited)
Common
Retained
Contributed
comprehensive
controlling
Total
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
shares
earnings
surplus
income
Total
interest
equity
Balance, November 30, 2021
$
21,881
$
19,391
$
8,352
$
478
$
50,102
$
940
$
51,042
Net income (loss)
-
(719
)
-
-
(719
)
21
(698
)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
(9
)
-
(9
)
-
(9
)
Repurchase and cancellation of shares
(49
)
(68
)
-
-
(117
)
-
(117
)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
298
298
(56
)
242
Balance, June 3, 2022
$
21,832
$
18,604
$
8,343
$
776
$
49,555
$
905
$
50,460
Six months ended June 4, 2021
Attributed to the equity holders of FTG
Accumulated
other
Non-
(Unaudited)
Common
Retained
Contributed
comprehensive
controlling
Total
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
shares
earnings
surplus
income
Total
interest
equity
Balance, November 30, 2020
$
21,881
$
19,135
$
8,303
$
958
$
50,277
$
1,011
$
51,288
Net income (loss)
-
(390
)
-
-
(390
)
(48
)
(438
)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
62
-
62
-
62
Other comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
1,392
1,392
(82
)
1,310
Balance, June 4, 2021
$
21,881
$
18,745
$
8,365
$
2,350
$
51,341
$
881
$
52,222
FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three months ended
Six months ended
(Unaudited)
June 3,
June 4,
June 3,
June 4,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following:
Operating activities
Net earnings (loss)
$
33
$
(11
)
$
(698
)
$
(438
)
Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents:
Stock-based compensation
57
22
81
62
Loss on disposal of plant and equipment
(10
)
-
(10
)
1
Effect of exchange rates on U.S. dollar bank debt
(33
)
(95
)
(63
)
(284
)
Depreciation of plant and equipment
1,024
1,099
2,209
2,239
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
368
389
735
772
Amortization of intangible assets
30
70
61
159
Amortization, other
10
13
16
25
Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes
439
(26
)
675
46
Accretion on lease liabilities
110
122
218
248
Forgiveness of debt
-
-
-
(1,336
)
Net change in non-cash operating working capital
(703
)
1,381
(986
)
1,870
1,325
2,964
2,238
3,364
Investing activities
Additions to plant and equipment
(449
)
(617
)
(2,558
)
(995
)
Recovery of contract and other costs
274
12
277
22
Additions to deferred financing costs
(4
)
-
(4
)
(8
)
(179
)
(605
)
(2,285
)
(981
)
Net cash flow from operating and investing activities
1,146
2,359
(47
)
2,383
Financing activities
Repayments of bank debt
(231
)
(226
)
(462
)
(458
)
Lease liability payments
(396
)
(447
)
(823
)
(899
)
Repurchase and cancellation of shares
(117
)
-
(117
)
-
(744
)
(673
)
(1,402
)
(1,357
)
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow
(58
)
(700
)
(193
)
(999
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash flow
344
986
(1,642
)
27
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
18,210
18,073
20,196
19,032
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
18,554
$
19,059
$
18,554
$
19,059
Disclosure of cash payments
Payment for interest
$
22
$
29
$
47
$
71
Payments for income taxes
$
228
$
397
$
476
$
594