Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the first quarter 2022.



FTG achieved a fifth sequential quarter of increased bookings as the aerospace industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

First quarter bookings of $26.0M are up 10% over Q4 2021 and up 43% over Q1 2021 and is the best bookings quarter since Q4 2019.

FTG has maintained strong liquidity with net cash on the balance sheet of $16.2M, after investments in the quarter of $2.1M for capital expenditures and $1.4M for research and development.

Sales for Q1 2022 were $20.5M, which is an increase of 7.9% over Q1 2021.

First Quarter Results : (three months ended March 4, 2022 compared with three months ended March 5, 2021)

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Sales $20,461,000 $18,970,000 Gross Margin 4,242,000 3,662,000 Gross Margin (%) 20.7% 19.3% Operating Earnings (1): 1,016,000 686,000 • Net R&D Investment 1,392,000 1,382,000 • R&D Tax Credits (177,000) (127,000) • Foreign Exchange Loss 169,000 618,000 • Amortization of Intangibles 31,000 89,000 • Forgiveness of debt - (1,336,000) Net (Loss) Earnings before Tax (399,000) 60,000 • Income Tax 332,000 487,000 • Non-controlling Interests 2,000 (27,000) Net (Loss) Earnings After Tax ($733,000) ($400,000) (Loss) Earnings per share - basic ($0.03) ($0.02) - diluted ($0.03) ($0.02) Government Assistance included in the Periods: • Forgiveness of Debt - 1,336,000 • Other Government Subsidies 257,000 1,083,000 Total Government Assistance included in the Periods 257,000 2,419,000

(1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.





Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in Q1 2022 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

Achieved a 1.27:1 book-to-bill ratio for Q1 2022

Booked an order valued at $1.3M for Simulator products on a military program with delivery expected in the 2 nd half of 2022

Total backlog as of the end of Q1 2022 is $45.1M, which is up 26% from Q1 2021

Improved sales compared to Q1 2021 and sequentially from Q4 2021 despite numerous business disruptions including high COVID-related employee absence rate at all FTG sites, government-mandated production suspension in Tianjin during the Winter Olympics, winter storm at the Circuits Fredericksburg site and a fire at the Circuits Chatsworth facility

Overall for FTG, sales increased by $1.5M or 7.9% from $19.0M in Q1 2021 to $20.5M in Q1 2022. The increase in sales reflects a partial recovery of the commercial aerospace market. The market is improving for both domestic and international air travel as governments reduce travel restrictions.

The Circuits Segment sales in Q1 2022 were up $2.2M, or 18.3% versus Q1 2021. All sites were up but the largest percentage increases were at the Circuits Toronto and Tianjin sites, which have a high concentration of Commercial Aerospace customers. Shipments from the Circuits segment continued to be negatively impacted by COVID-related employee absences in all locations and a winter storm impacting the Circuits Fredericksburg site.

The Aerospace Segment sales in Q1 2022 decreased by $0.7M, or 10.1% versus Q1 2021. Lower sales were driven by a reduction in Simulator product revenue of $2.4M in Q1 2022. Excluding the Simulator product line, sales in the Aerospace segment increased by $1.7 million or 38.7% in Q1 2022 relative to Q1 2021, with increased shipments to commercial aerospace customers, primarily from the Toronto and Tianjin sites. The Chatsworth site also recorded increased sales, primarily to military customers. Shipments from the Aerospace segment continued to be negatively impacted by COVID-related employee absences in all locations and production suspension imposed in Tianjin during the Winter Olympics.

Gross margins in Q1 2022 were $4.2M or 20.7% compared to $3.7M or 19.3% in Q1 2021. The increase in gross margin is the result of increased operating leverage on higher sales volumes, operational improvements and reduced provisions for obsolete inventory. Government subsidies included in cost of sales for Q1 2022 were $0.3M as compared to $1.0M in Q1 2021.

Trailing twelve month (TTM) Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG was $9.1M.

The following table reconciles EBITDA(2) to the net earnings for the trailing 12 months as at March 4, 2022.

Trailing 12 Months Net earnings to equity holders of FTG (77,000) Add: Interest, accretion 534,000 Income taxes 2,253,000 Depreciation/Amortization &Stock Comp 6,346,000 EBITDA $9,056,000

(2) EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.





Net loss after tax at FTG in Q1 2022 was $0.7M or $0.03 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $0.4M or $0.02 per diluted share in Q1 2021. The impact of increased sales and gross margin in Q1 2022 was more than offset by reduced COVID-19 related government subsidies. In Q1 2022, government subsidies were limited to $0.3M from the US Department of Transportation AMJP program, whereas Q1 2021 included $2.4M of wage and rent subsidies in Canada and PPP loan forgiveness in the U.S. Excluding COVID-19 related government subsidies, net loss after tax from FTG’s operations improved by $1.5M in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021.

The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $0.3M in Q1 2022 compared to $0.6M in Q1 2021. The increase in sales was the most significant impact on the segment profitability offset by reduced subsidies from the US and Canadian governments. Q1 2022 included $0.3M of government subsidies whereas Q1 2021 included $1.3M. Excluding the effect of government subsidies, net earnings from the Circuits Segment increased by $0.7M.

The Aerospace Segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $0.1M in Q1 2022 compared to $0.3M in Q1 2021. Excluding the Simulator product line, increased sales contributed to increased segment profitability, however this was offset by reduced sales of Simulator products and reduced levels of subsidies from the US and Canadian governments. The Aerospace Segment received no government subsidy in Q1 2022 whereas Q1 2021 included $1.1M. Excluding the effect of government subsidies, net earnings from the Aerospace Segment increased by $0.9M.

As at March 4, 2022, the Corporation’s net working capital was $38.8M, compared to $40.0M at year-end in 2021.

FTG ended Q1 2022 with $16.2M in net cash as compared to $17.9M at the end of 2021. Capex investment was robust at $2.1M for the current quarter. This investment is part of our initiative to leverage our strong balance sheet to improve and grow across FTG.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) March 4, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,210 $ 20,196 Accounts receivable 14,352 16,014 Contract assets 848 818 Inventories 17,316 16,953 Income tax recoverable 96 1 Prepaid expenses and other 3,062 3,162 53,884 57,144 Non-current assets Plant and equipment, net 12,028 11,078 Right-of-use assets 9,715 10,098 Investment tax credits recoverable 248 327 Intangible and other assets, net 774 805 Total assets 76,649 79,452 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 11,996 $ 13,803 Provisions 610 545 Contract liabilities 156 335 Current portion of bank debt 936 935 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,420 1,553 15,118 17,171 Non-current liabilities Bank debt 1,072 1,327 Lease liabilities 8,914 9,123 Deferred tax payable 824 789 Total liabilities 25,928 28,410 Equity Retained earnings $ 18,658 $ 19,391 Accumulated other comprehensive income 891 478 19,549 19,869 Share capital Common Shares 21,881 21,881 Contributed surplus 8,345 8,352 Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders 49,775 50,102 Non-controlling interest 946 940 Total equity 50,721 51,042 Total liabilities and equity 76,649 79,452





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss Three months ended (Unaudited) March 4, March 5, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Sales $ 20,461 $ 18,970 Cost of sales Cost of sales 14,734 13,865 Depreciation of plant and equipment 1,128 1,077 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 357 366 Total cost of sales 16,219 15,308 Gross margin 4,242 3,662 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 3,018 2,691 Research and development costs 1,392 1,382 Recovery of investment tax credits (177 ) (127 ) Depreciation of plant and equipment 57 63 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 10 17 Amortization of intangible assets 31 89 Interest expense on bank debt, net 9 39 Accretion on lease liabilities 108 126 Stock based compensation 24 40 Foreign exchange loss 169 618 Forgiveness of debt - (1,336 ) Total expenses 4,641 3,602 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (399 ) 60 Current income tax expense 296 461 Deferred income tax expense 36 26 Total income tax expense 332 487 Net loss $ (731 ) $ (427 ) Attributable to: Non-controlling interest $ 2 $ (27 ) Equity holders of FTG $ (733 ) $ (400 ) Loss per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 )





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three months ended (Unaudited) March 4, March 5, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 Net loss $ (731 ) $ (427 ) Other comprehensive earnings (loss) to be reclassified to net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods: Change in foreign currency translation adjustments (60 ) (428 ) Net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges 637 1,060 Deferred income taxes on change in valuation of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges (160 ) (265 ) 417 367 Total comprehensive loss $ (314 ) $ (60 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of FTG $ (320 ) $ (22 ) Non-controlling interest $ 6 $ (38 )





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Three months ended March 4, 2022 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG Accumulated other Non- (Unaudited) Common Retained Contributed comprehensive

controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares earnings surplus income Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2021 $ 21,881 $ 19,391 $ 8,352 $ 478 $ 50,102 $ 940 $ 51,042 Net income (loss) - (733 ) - - (733 ) 2 (731 ) Stock-based compensation - - (7 ) - (7 ) - (7 ) Other comprehensive income - - - 413 413 4 417 Balance, March 4, 2022 $ 21,881 $ 18,658 $ 8,345 $ 891 $ 49,775 $ 946 $ 50,721 Three months ended March 5, 2021 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG Accumulated other Non- (Unaudited) Common Retained Contributed comprehensive controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares earnings surplus income Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2020 $ 21,881 $ 19,135 $ 8,303 $ 958 $ 50,277 $ 1,011 $ 51,288 Net loss - (400 ) - - (400 ) (27 ) (427 ) Stock-based compensation - - 40 - 40 - 40 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - 378 378 (11 ) 367 Balance, March 5, 2021 $ 21,881 $ 18,735 $ 8,343 $ 1,336 $ 50,295 $ 973 $ 51,268





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended (Unaudited) March 4, March 5, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following: Operating activities Net loss $ (731 ) $ (427 ) Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents: Stock-based compensation 24 40 Loss on disposal of plant and equipment - 1 Effect of exchange rates on U.S. dollar bank debt (30 ) (189 ) Depreciation of plant and equipment 1,185 1,140 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 367 383 Amortization of intangible assets 31 89 Amortization, other 6 12 Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes 236 231 Accretion on lease liabilities 108 126 Forgiveness of debt - (1,336 ) Net change in non-cash operating working capital (283 ) 330 913 400 Additions to plant and equipment (2,109 ) (378 ) Recovery of contract and other costs 3 10 Additions to deferred financing costs - (8 ) (2,106 ) (376 ) Net cash flow from operating and investing activities (1,193 ) 24 Financing activities Repayments of bank debt (231 ) (232 ) Lease liability payments (427 ) (452 ) (658 ) (684 ) Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow (135 ) (299 ) Net decrease in cash flow (1,986 ) (959 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 20,196 19,032 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 18,210 $ 18,073 Disclosure of cash payments Payment for interest $ 25 $ 42 Payments for income taxes $ 248 $ 197



