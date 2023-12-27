Firan Technology Group Corporation's (TSE:FTG) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 40% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Firan Technology Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Firan Technology Group is:

16% = CA$8.7m ÷ CA$56m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.16 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Firan Technology Group's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Firan Technology Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. However, we are curious as to how Firan Technology Group's decent returns still resulted in flat growth for Firan Technology Group in the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Firan Technology Group's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 27% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

TSX:FTG Past Earnings Growth December 27th 2023

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Firan Technology Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Firan Technology Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Firan Technology Group doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that the company is keeping all of its profits, which makes us wonder why it is retaining its earnings if it can't use them to grow its business. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Firan Technology Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

