Firas A. Adeel, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CINCINNATI, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firas A. Adeel, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Nephrologist in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Mt. Auburn Nephrology Inc.

Firas A. Adeel, MD, has six years of experience and currently treats patients at Mt. Auburn Nephrology Inc. As a Nephrologist, Dr. Adeel treats patients suffering from kidney issues, including acute kidney failure, chronic kidney disease, kidney stones, and electrolyte, sodium, and potassium disorders. Dr. Adeel administers dialysis, advocates for home dialysis care, and oversees medical management for kidney transplant patients. He provides personalized treatment plans for his patients, often including medication, specific types of diets, kidney transplants, and dialysis treatments.

Mt. Auburn Nephrology Inc. opened its doors in 1993 and currently offers treatments at five offices in Mount Auburn, Montgomery, West Cincinnati, Anderson, and Deerfield. The practice also provides dialysis at ten locations around the Cincinnati area. With over a dozen highly trained physicians and medical professionals, Mt. Auburn Nephrology Inc. has been named "Cincinnati, OH's most trusted nephrology practice."

Dr. Adeel earned his MBBS degree at the Dow University of Health Sciences in Karachi, Pakistan, in 2015. He then completed an Internal Medicine residency at the University of Toledo in 2019, followed by a Fellowship in Nephrology completed at the University of Cincinnati in 2021. Dr. Adeel is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

Dr. Adeel is a member of the American Society of Nephrology and the National Kidney Foundation. He was honored for his exceptional work in Health News Today with a profile feature.

In his spare time, Dr. Adeel loves to spend time with his family, enjoys the great outdoors, reads non-fiction books, listens to music, and plays the bass.

Dr. Adeel would like to dedicate this honorable recognition In Loving Memory of his father, Mr. Adeel Shaukat, his mother, Mrs. Shahana Khan, and his wife of 6 years, Mrs. Tazeen Fapima.

