Fire Alarm and Detection Market Report will Surpass USD 87.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.4% Till 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·7 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Fire Alarm and Detection Market are Hochiki Corporation, Carrier Global Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Channel Safety Systems Limited, Halma PLC, Fike Corporation, Haes Technologies Ltd, Napco Security Technologies Inc., Nittan Co. Ltd (Secom Co. Ltd.), NSC Sicherheitstechnik GmbH and Siemens AG. among other.

Pune India, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fire Alarm and Detection Market Size By Fire Alarm Type (Audible Alarms, Visual Alarms, and Manual Call-Points), By Fire Detectors Type (Heat Detectors, Flame Detectors, and Smoke Detectors), By Product (Fire Alarms and Fire Detectors), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the fire alarm and detection market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the fire alarm and detection market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the fire alarm type, fire detectors type, product, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global fire alarm and detection market are Hochiki Corporation, Carrier Global Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Channel Safety Systems Limited, Halma PLC, Fike Corporation, Haes Technologies Ltd, Napco Security Technologies Inc., Nittan Co. Ltd (Secom Co. Ltd.), NSC Sicherheitstechnik GmbH and Siemens AG. among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide fire alarm and detection market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Latest Development:

September 2022, Siemens introduced a new digital service portfolio of fire safety digital services, the first-in-market portfolio of digital and managed services that connects fire safety systems to the cloud, allowing businesses to transition from a reactive, compliance-led approach to total protection through intelligent safety. Continuous monitoring of detector soiling levels with Fire Protection Digital Services guarantees that all fire detectors are working properly, avoiding environmental and other external risk factors from compromising the performance of fire safety systems.

The fire alarm control unit (FACU), formerly known as the fire alarm control panel (FACP), contains the electronics that supervise and monitor the integrity of the fire alarm system's wiring and components. FACU takes alarm-initiating appliance signals, analyses them, and generates output signals that activate audio-visual devices. The panel gathers information from fire detection and reporting appliances, monitors their operational integrity, provides automatic control of tools, and communicates knowledge required to organise the facility for fire based on a specified sequence. The fire alarm control unit (FACU), formerly known as the fire alarm control panel (FACP), contains the electronics that supervise and monitor the integrity of the fire alarm system's wiring and components. FACU takes alarm-initiating appliance signals, analyses them, and generates output signals that activate audio-visual devices. The panel gathers information from fire detection and reporting appliances, monitors their operational integrity, provides automatic control of tools, and communicates knowledge required to organise the facility for fire based on a specified sequence.

Scope of Fire Alarm and Detection Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Fire Alarm Type, Fire Detectors Type, Product, and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Hochiki Corporation, Carrier Global Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Channel Safety Systems Limited, Halma PLC, Fike Corporation, Haes Technologies Ltd, Napco Security Technologies Inc., Nittan Co. Ltd (Secom Co. Ltd.), NSC Sicherheitstechnik GmbH and Siemens AG. among other

Segmentation Analysis

The audible alarms segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The fire alarm type segment is audible alarms, visual alarms, and manual call-points. The audible alarms segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Audible alarms emit loud noises in order to draw attention to a planned activity. In general, audio alarms are intended to alert people of potential dangers when visual warnings are insufficient. Potential threats include trucks backing up or gates closing.

The heat detectors segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The fire detectors type segment is heat detectors, flame detectors, and smoke detectors. The heat detectors segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Heat detectors are the best solution when the ambient temperature is high or varies rapidly. Garages, mechanical rooms, storage facilities, and commercial kitchens are among examples.

The fire detectors segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The product segment is fire alarms and fire detectors. The fire detectors segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. When establishing a fire detection system, the type of potential fire hazard, operating area, and degree of fire fighting must all be addressed. Furthermore, the law requires them to include a manual call to action point in order to trigger an alarm. These action points are used to manually activate an alarm that alerts bridge workers.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the fire alarm and detection include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major growth in forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is in development, with nations such as India and China likely to drive market expansion. Rapid urbanisation and industrialization in developing countries are predicted to increase demand for fire protection equipment. Furthermore, the presence of sensor manufacturing businesses as well as a high level of fire safety equipment production would help to growth throughout the forecast period.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's fire alarm and detection market size was valued at USD 3.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030. Regional governments are concentrating their efforts on enforcing fire safety standards based on national or state-defined goals. In Germany, for example, firefighter organisations are working on projects to increase the number of fire alarms and smoke detectors installed in residential areas.

  • China

China’s fire alarm and detection market size was valued at USD 3.58 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2030.
 In July 2021, China's National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) uncovered several weaknesses in the fire control systems of China's cultural heritage monuments. Over 140 faults in over 60 cultural areas were detected by the inspector. Old and damaged wires, which increased the risk of short circuits and fires, were among the electrical system safety hazards. To avert similar fire catastrophes at other cultural monuments, the Chinese government despatched firefighters and supplied fire suppression systems, promoting business expansion.

  • India

India's fire alarm and detection market size was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030.
The rise of India's overall economy, as well as its rising commercial sector and real estate business, drives demand for fire and safety equipment. For example, as part of the Center's efforts to position India as a fully integrated, globally competitive manufacturing and exporting hub for the industry, the Government of India disclosed a proposal in February 2021 to create major textile parks across the country. Seven massive textile parks would be created as part of the scheme during the next three years. So far, 59 textile parks have been approved under the integrated textile park concept.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the fire alarm and detection market is mainly driven by the rise in application.

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


