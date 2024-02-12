Fire breaks out at a waterpark under construction at a popular Swedish amusement park

Smoke rises after a fire broke out at the Liseberg amusement park's new water world Oceana in Goteborg, Sweden, Monday Feb. 12, 2024. A fire raged through a water park attraction with several slides in the Nordic region’s largest fun fair with a huge plume of black smoke drifting over Goteborg, Sweden’s second largest city. Authorities, including the police and fire fighters, could not say whether there were any casualties. (Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A fire broke out Monday at a waterpark under construction at one of the Nordic region's biggest amusement parks, sending a huge plume of black smoke drifting over Goteberg, Sweden's second-largest city.

The blaze spread across several yet-to-be-opened waterslides at Liseberg park, and police and fire officials could not immediately say whether there were any casualties.

A nearby hotel and office facilities were evacuated, Swedish news agency TT said.

“We have no information that there should be any injuries. We are now in the process of ensuring that this is the case,” the head of communications at Liseberg, Mårten Westlund, told the daily Aftonbladet.

The fire broke out at Oceana water park, which had been scheduled to open this summer, TT said, adding that it cost 1.2 billion kronor ($10.6 million) to build.

Westlund said it started in the part of the complex ”where we have the four large slides.”

Liseberg, in downtown Goteborg, is a popular tourist destination in Sweden.