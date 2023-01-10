U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

Fire Cash Buyers: Trusted Real Estate Investor Offers Best Advice For Fire-Damaged Houses Despite Forecasted Housing Market Crash

Fire Cash Buyers
·4 min read

Norwalk, Connecticut, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fire Cash Buyers invests in fire-damaged houses, a profitable sub-niche of real estate that many investors overlook. With rising interest rates have dampened the robust housing market, sellers can review the company’s recently-published Market Analysis to anticipate the real estate bubble.

The markets are changing and its critical sellers know what's going on in the local market. Historically, there have been ups and downs in the market but it always recovered to some degree. The current dip in prices is no different—it is the result of the federal reserve raising interest rates. Yet, not many homeowners can wait, especially those with fire-damaged properties and other pressing concerns. They have to find a way to sell their houses for the most profit.

Fire Cash Buyers come highly recommended by a long line of satisfied clients who got their properties sold in days. Headed by Joel Efosa, the company’s team of reliable and trustworthy buyers operate in several states across the U.S.

As a local family-run business, reputation is everything, and Joel and his team are committed to the highest standards of quality and integrity. They deal with homeowners on a personal basis with no intermediaries involved in the sale—effectively removing any additional costs of services, repairs, and refurbishments borne by the homeowner—and neither are appraisals and bank services required.

There's always been a gap in the value chain concerning fire-damaged homes and few know how to manage the complexities—it’s dealing with city councils, insurance, and mortgage companies that is the company's forte.

Fire Cash Buyers has built a reputation for serving this niche market as many satisfied clients will attest to. Many owners of fire-damaged properties have had challenging experiences with city or county councils and those who have contacted Fire Cash Buyers realize how invaluable its services are when all issues are quickly resolved.

Against the current landscape of falling demand and a drop in home prices as reported by the National Association of Realtors, owners of fire-damaged houses face increasing difficulties in selling their properties especially in another housing market crash. While it is the general trend across the U.S., there are exceptions to the rule in certain localities. On a more positive note, there is every indication that the market is expected to recover in late 2023 or 2024 and is likely to see an overall price growth across the country of somewhere between 15% -25% over the next five years.

For more information on the market shift, market forecasts, and key factors that affect house pricing, visit https://www.firecashbuyers.com/markets

Regardless of whether the market recovers or not, Fire Cash Buyers understands the market deeply and what niches to exploit. For instance, knowing a certain location is suitable for short-term rental investors will allow the company to make a better price offer to owners of fire-damaged houses. The company is an investor, not an agent. It takes the risk off homeowners and bears the cost of flipping the damaged property through its network of commercial investors and real estate service providers.

Fire Cash Buyers readily shares such information with its clients to help them make critical decisions on the sale of their houses. Many of the company’ clients have expressed gratitude and appreciation for the reasonable cash price offers and the integrity on which Joel and his team built their reputation—a commitment to help homeowners find solutions for their problems going through a foreclosure or inability to sell the damaged property.

About the Company:

Fire Cash Buyers specializes in buying fire-damaged houses. As real estate investors, the company sees the opportunity to help desperate homeowners out of a difficult situation while restoring the property for commercial gains. The company has a proven track record of offering fair deals and settling all incumbrances with city or county authorities through professional negotiations.


Fire Cash Buyers provides owners of fire-damaged houses with a simple 3-step process to begin the process of selling their properties so they can begin a new chapter in their lives.

###

For more information about Fire Cash Buyers, contact the company here:

Fire Cash Buyers
Joel Efosa
joel@firecashbuyers.com
304 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06855

CONTACT: Joel Efosa


