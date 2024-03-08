Fire contained at southeastern Berks chemical plant Arkema Inc.

Mar. 7—Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a fire at a chemical factory in Exeter Township Thursday evening.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m. for reports of a machine on fire at the Arkema Inc. facility, 1112 Lincoln Road.

Firefighters ran multiple lines to extinguish the flames.

The fire was reportedly contained about 7:25 p.m., with crews searching for smoldering remains in the building's ductwork.

Arkema is an international chemical and material producer with over 40 facilities in the U.S., according to the company's website. The company has several other sites in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Further information was unavailable Thursday.