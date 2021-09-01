U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,532.69
    +10.01 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,365.53
    +4.80 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,368.62
    +109.38 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.35
    +6.57 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.22
    -0.28 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.10
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.27 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1858
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9800
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,565.11
    +226.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,238.08
    +24.92 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Fire up CrunchMatch today and start networking with TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 attendees

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

You read that right, folks. CrunchMatch, our AI-powered platform that simplifies finding and connecting with the people on your must-meet list, is now open for business. TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 takes place on September 21-23, but why wait to get your network mojo working?

Granted, networking can sometimes feel like a contact sport, especially at a global event with more than 10,000 attendees. But CrunchMatch brings measured calm and efficiency to the game — and you get a three-week head start, to boot.

Shameless marketing plug: Buy your Disrupt 2021 pass now and hop on board the opportunity express.

With CrunchMatch you can access the entire Disrupt attendee list and start searching for opportunities — no matter what kind of connection you need to drive your business forward. Find founders or investors? Check. Cultivate new customers? Check. Meet mentors, marketers and manufacturers? Check, check and check.

Based on the info you provided during registration, CrunchMatch searches for suitable candidates and sends out invitations so you can line up RSVPs in advance (you retain control over who you meet — it’s not SkyNet). Set up 1:1 video meetings, pitch investors, demo products or interview prospective employees.

Here’s how two founders describe their experience using CrunchMatch:

CrunchMatch made it easy to set up short networking sessions, and I used it to meet with founders in adjacent areas like climate or B2B SaaS. I met interesting people I wouldn't necessarily have connected with otherwise. — Ashley Barrington, founder, MarketPearl.

The CrunchMatch networking platform is such a smart, useful tool. It lets you see who’s there, find the right people and reach out for a meeting. I scheduled five or six appointments in one day. The meetings were small, intimate and very informative. — Felicia Jackson, inventor and founder of CPRWrap.

You know who else is on the Disrupt attendee list? Media outlets. Yeah, this is a great opportunity to pitch your startup to an accredited tech journalist. They’re hunting for great stories. Why not help them tell yours?

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 takes place on September 21-23, and the CrunchMatch networking platform is waiting for you with its AI arms wide open. Save time, increase productivity and use these next three weeks to super-charge your Disrupt experience.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • 'Here comes the worst month of the year': Strategist

    "Here comes the worst month of year," warns one market strategist. “Although this bull market has laughed at nearly all the worry signs in 2021, let’s not forget that September is historically the worst month of the year for stocks,” says LPL Financial chief market strategist Ryan Detrick.

  • PlantX Announces Launch of Its Redesigned Canadian Website on Shopify Platform

    PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned Canadian website www.PlantX.ca, powered by Shopify. The new website offers a refreshed and modern design, simplified navigation and upgraded search tools and functionality to improve overall user experience and brand impact.

  • Banksy NFT buyer duped in £244k 'hack'

    The buyer thought he was buying Banksy's first NFT and told the BBC he feels 'burned' by the dupe.

  • Why Facebook Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock rose a modest 2.3% in 3 p.m. EDT trading Monday. What sent Facebook shares up so much? This morning, Facebook announced it will begin asking Instagram users for their birthdays (Facebook owns Instagram).

  • LeAnn Rimes Shares Stunning New Bikini Photos For Her 39th Birthday

    She looks as radiant as EVER!!! 🤩

  • Tiger Global in talks to make Apna India's fastest unicorn

    Apna, a 21-month-old startup that is helping millions of blue- and gray-collar workers in India upskill themselves, find communities and land jobs, is inching closer to becoming the fastest tech firm in the world's second-largest internet market to become a unicorn. Tiger Global is in advanced stages of talks to lead a $100 million round in Apna, according to four sources familiar with the matter. If the round materializes, Apna will become the youngest Indian startup to attain the much-coveted unicorn status.

  • OpenSea Looks To Expand Team Of 37 As Weekly NFT Sales Exceed $1B On The Platform

    What Happened: Popular decentralized NFT marketplace OpenSea hit a record $1 billion in weekly sales. According to data from DappRadar, the total value to smart contracts on OpenSea’s marketplace stood at 450,000 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or $1.44 billion over the past week, up 177% from the one that passed. In fact, for the entire month of August, the platform generated $2.93 billion in trading volume driven by over 2 million transactions from close to 190,000 users. Meanwhile, only 37 people empl

  • LinkedIn is shutting down its Stories feature after a year

    It turns out professionals aren't keen on disappearing videos after all.

  • Facebook now offers fantasy sports and pop culture games

    Facebook has launched fantasy games that let you predict the outcomes of TV shows and sports matches, including baseball and soccer.

  • Do you have workplace anxiety over email overload? This woman has 630,000 emails in her inbox

    Reva Minkoff admits she has a hoarding problem — an email hoarding problem, that is. The head of a Chicago-based digital marketing agency, Minkoff says her personal inbox is “constantly proliferating” to the point that she now has 630,000 emails sitting in it. Minkoff is hardly alone.

  • Solana Hits $110 As Traders Gear Up For Extended SOL Summer

    What Happened: As other altcoins dipped lower, Solana’s (CRYPTO: SOL) native token SOL crossed the $100 mark after surging more than 20% over the past 24-hours. The most recent rally was driven in part by Solana’s “Ignition” teaser video, which links to a landing page that reads, “The sky’s the limit. What will you launch?” T-minus 3... 2... 1...https://t.co/QKtI2gJulh, coming August 31. pic.twitter.com/UTiWbf2T7n — Solana (@solana) August 27, 2021 The upcoming Ignition event will reportedly run

  • Instagram's age verification 'won't make a blind bit of difference', warns former Government adviser

    Instagram's plans to ask users to verify their ages "won't make a blind bit of difference", a former Government adviser has warned.

  • Last day! Get fit while you sit with the genius Cubii Jr. workout machine — it's nearly $70 off

    Keep your blood pumping and your body moving while you're watching TV or answering emails.

  • Broadcasters Victorious As Judge Rules Against Locast; Streaming TV App Not Exempt From Copyright Liability

    The four major U.S. broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox — have emerged victorious in a lawsuit against Locast, a nonprofit that enables — or they say, basically steals — local TV streams. Plaintiffs — the stations — asked a judge to throw out Locast’s claim that its online service is legally exempt from copyright infringement liability because […]

  • 12-year-old makes $400,000 creating NFTs based on meme

    A young boy from London is generating six-figure earnings by selling ownership tokens of digital artworks via blockchain technology, otherwise known as NFTs. Pricey pixels: By the end of August, Benyamin "Ben" Ahmed, 12, is set to earn nearly $400,000 from his second line of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called "Weird Whales," according to CNBC. NFTs, according to Forbes, are unique digital assets that represent real-world objects such as art, music, in-game items and videos.

  • Twitter is testing a new anti-abuse feature called 'Safety Mode'

    Twitter's newest test could provide some long-awaited relief for anyone facing harassment on the platform. The new product test introduces a feature called "Safety Mode" that puts up a temporary line of defense between an account and the waves of toxic invective that Twitter is notorious for. "Our goal is to better protect the individual on the receiving end of Tweets by reducing the prevalence and visibility of harmful remarks," Twitter Product Lead Jarrod Doherty said.

  • Instagram deletes then reinstates account of mother blasting Biden over death of Marine son

    Instagram deleted an account belonging to the grieving mother of a Marine killed during the suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport last week, only to reactivate it Monday night due to an “error” after being questioned by the Washington Examiner.

  • Why Social Networking is a Must in Connecting People Around the Globe

    Ever since social media hit the internet scene more than 20 years ago, it has slowly become part of the world’s culture. It’s the best way to bridge societies in today’s world. In fact, it’s hard to find anyone in modern society that doesn’t have a Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) or TikTok account to connect with other people on a deeper level. Each social media site offers its own twist to get people to interact with each other, from words to pictures and videos. And while most peop

  • Startup Venture Creators’ Legal Targets Content Producers With Online Contract Services

    Longtime attorney Eric Farber has launched Creators’ Legal, an online platform that offers contract templates and other dealmaking tools designed for content creators. The website offers a range of industry standard contracts, as well as the ability to sign and store agreements in a “digital briefcase.” The contracts are drafted by content and media lawyers […]

  • This Latest Instagram Shopping Scam Is Egregious

    “This company is scamming left and right and we’re gonna expose them.”