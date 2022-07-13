U.S. markets open in 6 hours 53 minutes

Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market, Stringent Regulations Supporting Improved Fire Safety Standards to Boost Growth-Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market is expected to grow by USD 5.04 billion at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AFEX Fire Suppression Systems, API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp., Halma Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The stringent regulations supporting improved fire safety standards, rise in the development of commercial infrastructure, and growing adoption of model building codes will offer immense growth opportunities. However, issues associated with corrosion in fire suppression systems, high cost of purchase and maintenance and compliance with codes and standards will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a Sample Report.

Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Segmentation

  • End-User

  • Type

  • Geography

The commercial buildings category will significantly increase its market share in fire detection and suppression systems. Within the entire market, commercial buildings would experience the second-fastest growth, increasing from $6.68 billion in 2020 to $8.58 billion in 2025. Commercial buildings would account for 37.70% of the incremental market increase.

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44668

Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fire detection and suppression systems market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the emergence of eco-friendly fire extinguishing products as one of the prime reasons driving the fire detection and suppression systems market growth during the next few years.

Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • AFEX Fire Suppression Systems

  • API Group Corp.

  • Carrier Global Corp.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp.

  • Halma Plc

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • McWane Inc.

  • Siemens AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.

Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fire detection and suppression systems market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the fire detection and suppression systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the fire detection and suppression systems market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fire detection and suppression systems market vendors

Related Reports:


Laser Cutting Machine Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Welding Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fire Detection And Suppression Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 5.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.95

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AFEX Fire Suppression Systems, API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp., Halma Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Government buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Educational buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Fire suppression systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Fire detection systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AFEX Fire Suppression Systems

  • 11.4 API Group Corp.

  • 11.5 Carrier Global Corp.

  • 11.6 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 11.7 Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp.

  • 11.8 Halma Plc

  • 11.9 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.10 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 11.11 McWane Inc.

  • 11.12 Siemens AG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fire-detection-and-suppression-systems-market-stringent-regulations-supporting-improved-fire-safety-standards-to-boost-growth-technavio-301584953.html

SOURCE Technavio

