Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market, Stringent Regulations Supporting Improved Fire Safety Standards to Boost Growth-Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market is expected to grow by USD 5.04 billion at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AFEX Fire Suppression Systems, API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp., Halma Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The stringent regulations supporting improved fire safety standards, rise in the development of commercial infrastructure, and growing adoption of model building codes will offer immense growth opportunities. However, issues associated with corrosion in fire suppression systems, high cost of purchase and maintenance and compliance with codes and standards will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Segmentation

End-User

Type

Geography

The commercial buildings category will significantly increase its market share in fire detection and suppression systems. Within the entire market, commercial buildings would experience the second-fastest growth, increasing from $6.68 billion in 2020 to $8.58 billion in 2025. Commercial buildings would account for 37.70% of the incremental market increase.

Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fire detection and suppression systems market report covers the following areas:

Story continues

This study identifies the emergence of eco-friendly fire extinguishing products as one of the prime reasons driving the fire detection and suppression systems market growth during the next few years.

Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist fire detection and suppression systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fire detection and suppression systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fire detection and suppression systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fire detection and suppression systems market vendors

Fire Detection And Suppression Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AFEX Fire Suppression Systems, API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp., Halma Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Government buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Educational buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Fire suppression systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Fire detection systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AFEX Fire Suppression Systems

11.4 API Group Corp.

11.5 Carrier Global Corp.

11.6 Emerson Electric Co.

11.7 Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp.

11.8 Halma Plc

11.9 Honeywell International Inc.

11.10 Johnson Controls International Plc

11.11 McWane Inc.

11.12 Siemens AG

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

