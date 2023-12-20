Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,698.35
    -70.02 (-1.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,082.00
    -475.92 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,777.94
    -225.28 (-1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,982.84
    -38.12 (-1.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.77
    -0.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    2,041.60
    -10.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0946
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8770
    -0.0450 (-1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2638
    -0.0093 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5630
    -0.2820 (-0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,445.84
    +1,001.73 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    883.37
    +16.23 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,715.68
    +77.65 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,675.94
    +456.55 (+1.37%)
     
Survey:

What are your predictions for markets and the economy in 2024? Take our survey.

Fire at Detroit-area EV plant likely caused by forklift hitting batteries - GM

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

(Reuters) - General Motors said on Wednesday a fire at its Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck was likely caused by a forklift accidentally puncturing a container with battery materials, according to the automaker's initial investigation.

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday, halted production for the day at the plant, and General Motors said its investigation on the incident continues.

The automaker had previously said no employees were injured in the fire which occurred at the plant's shipping dock area.

The Detroit plant assembles ultium battery-based vehicles, including the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV.

(Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Advertisement