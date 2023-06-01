Fire extinguisher balls sold on Amazon have risk of serious injury, death, CPSC says

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday announced plans to recall fire extinguisher balls sold on Amazon due to extreme safety hazards.

The risk of burns and smoke inhalation associated with using LVYXON, TATTCHINE, ARMYJY, PETSTIBLE, HelloPharma, Vixuiyz, and JHEUAYK brand fire extinguisher balls sold on Amazon.com can fail to put out a fire, which could lead to serious injury or death, the federal agency released in a statement to USA TODAY.

"In addition, the products do not have a pressure gauge or pressure indicator, a locking device to reduce the risk of unintentional discharge, a self-closing valve for intermittent discharge, or a nozzle to direct the discharge," the agency wrote.

What is a fire extinguisher ball?

The safety balls are a round-shaped fire extinguisher that self-activates after three to five seconds of fire exposure., according to Firetech Global, a company that produces fire-safety products.

"It disperses non-toxic extinguishing chemicals, and it can extinguish fires within a three-cubic meter radius," the Australian-based company wrote on its website.

What do the recalled balls look like?

The recalled balls are made of red plastic, with a diameter ranging from 4 to 7 inches and weighing between 1 and 3 pounds.

The products also include a stand that can be mounted to the wall, CPSC reported.

The products typically have a label wrapped around them with orange and red lettering stating "Fire Extinguisher Ball and XRT Auto Fire Off or AFO Auto Fire Off."

Which fire extinguishing balls are affected?

The fire extinguisher balls were sold on Amazon.com for between $25 and $120.

LVYXON was sold under ASINs B0BCPL2QY8 and B0BCPH6M9L.

TATTCHINE was sold under ASINs B0BCYXZ5H9 and B0BCYWR1VH.

ARMYJY was sold under ASIN B0BB6Y1JQQ.

PETSTIBLE was sold under ASINs B0BD3RL3K9 and B0BD3T4BNX.

HelloPharma was sold under ASIN B09YNKKKM2.

Vixuiyz was sold under ASIN B09YRRL241.

JHEUAYK was sold under ASINs B0BCQ121VL and B0BCWR36DQ.

Should I throw them out?

The agency is instructing people not to buy or sell the affected fire extinguisher balls. Consumers should stop using them and thrown them out at a local fire department or a hazardous waste disposal facility.

Visit CPSC.gov for more information or call 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

