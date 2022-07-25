U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,964.76
    +3.13 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,993.60
    +94.31 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,775.97
    -58.14 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.81
    +4.93 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.97
    +1.27 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.80
    -13.60 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    18.25
    -0.36 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0222
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8330
    +0.0500 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6610
    +0.6110 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,891.55
    -868.18 (-3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.00
    +1.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,293.49
    +17.12 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Fire Extinguisher Sourcing and Procurement Market Will Have an Incremental Spend of USD 1.44 Billion: SpendEdge

·3 min read

The "Fire Extinguisher Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fire Extinguisher market will grow at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period. Prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.

Fire Extinguisher
Fire Extinguisher

www.spendedge.com/sample-report/fire-extinguisher-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Some of the Top Fire Extinguisher suppliers listed in this report:

This report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the Fire Extinguisher procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions. Some of the leading Fire Extinguisher suppliers profiled extensively in this report include:

  • Raytheon Technologies

  • Newell Brands

  • Johnson Controls International

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments:

www.spendedge.com/sample-report/fire-extinguisher-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Top Selling Report:

  1. Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and Analysis: The asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  2. Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement Report: Vulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  3. Outplacement Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Outplacement Services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Fire Extinguisher that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Fire Extinguisher TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 1,200+ market research reports.
SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fire-extinguisher-sourcing-and-procurement-market-will-have-an-incremental-spend-of-usd-1-44-billion-spendedge-301592152.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • German landlord bids to turn down heating for 500,000 residents as Putin squeezes gas - live updates

    Eutelsat shares fall 17pc as merger talks with OneWeb confirmed National Grid forced to beg Belgium to keep the lights on The FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Porsches Postponed by Buggy Software Cost VW’s CEO His Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyIt says a lot about the state of the auto industry and where it's going that software problems have cost the CEO of a carmaker his job.Volkswagen ousted H

  • Railroads Can’t Fill $80,000 Jobs. That’s a Problem for the Stocks.

    The major freight railroads have cut their head counts to reduce their biggest cost. But the result, particularly for the U.S. rails, has been slipping service and performance, and worker unrest. Given competition for labor, the result won’t be easy or cheap.

  • GM, Ford confront Wall Street's recession fears

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red. Analysts have been cutting share price targets and profit estimates for the Detroit automakers over the past several weeks, in tandem with downbeat outlooks for the global economy. One big difference from past slowdowns is that GM and Ford's U.S. dealers are not sitting on big inventories of unsold vehicles that would have to be discounted to sell.

  • Exodus of Ukrainian workers hits Europe's emerging economies

    Construction sites, factory assembly lines and warehouses across central Europe are scrambling to fill vacancies after tens of thousands of Ukrainian men left their blue-collar jobs to return home after Russia invaded their country. Ukrainian workers had flocked to central Europe in the past decade - drawn by higher wages and aided by an easing of visa requirements - filling jobs that weren't highly paid enough for local workers in construction, the automotive sector, and heavy industry. Many of these workers have returned home to help the war effort since Russia invaded on February 24, abruptly worsening labour shortages in some of Europe's most industrialized economies.

  • Failed Lender Voyager: ‘No Customer Will Be Made Whole’ Under FTX Proposal

    FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his firm's offer would give Voyager customers back 100% of the remaining assets, while Voyager’s lawyers argue that it only benefits FTX.

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

    Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta publish their quarterly results, which should give an idea of the health of the economy.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Google Fires Software Engineer

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Analysis: Colgate, Tide maker P&G rejig price tactics to keep cash-strapped shoppers

    The makers of everyday staples such as Colgate toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper are readying new strategies to keep cash-strapped consumers buying pricier products as the threat of recession looms, executives have told investors. Manufacturers of household staples are also now spending more on discounts and promotions on goods including sodas and paper towels to keep shoppers in higher-end stores and buying brand name products, according to data prepared for Reuters from research firm IRI. The moves come as U.S. consumers - who so far have continued to buy higher-priced goods, from diapers to shampoo - show signs of buckling under new rounds of price increases.

  • Here's Why Philips Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket

    Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) reported a second-quarter FY22 comparable sales decline of 7% year-on-year to €4.2 billion. Continued supply shortages and prolonged lockdowns in China led to the decline. The order book remained strong. The comparable order intake increased by 1%. Comparable sales for Diagnosis & Treatment businesses comparable sales declined 4%, with mid-single-digit growth in Image-Guided Therapy more than offset by a decline in Ultrasound and Diagnostic Imaging due to the

  • AI, machine learning tech promises US$600 billion annually for China economy as it pervades industries, says McKinsey

    Wider use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in industrial processes, medical research, autonomous vehicles and many other applications will create economic value of US$600 billion a year for China, but additional investment is needed to unlock that windfall. According to McKinsey & Co, AI-enabled offerings including facial recognition and machine learning will boost economic output and reduce costs as financial, consumer, manufacturing and technology companies meld them into processes

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • The U.S. wants to spend $52 billion to become a chips powerhouse. Experts say that hundreds of billions—and decades—is needed to crack its reliance on Asia

    Congress may soon vote on the CHIPS Act to fund more semiconductor plants in the U.S. Critics say the bill might not be able to achieve its goals.

  • About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting contract offer

    Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

  • Retirees, here’s how returning to work may affect Social Security, Medicare, pensions and taxes

    Unretiring can help stabilize your cash flow, but it might trigger unintended consequences in other financial areas of your life.

  • Does ‘last hired, first fired’ still hold true? What to know if you’ve just landed a new job as recession talk gets louder

    'Recessions are often a way that employers try to strengthen themselves for the future,' says one expert.

  • Food delivery companies revamp for cost-of-living crunch

    When food delivery service Grubhub struck a deal with Amazon earlier this month, offering Prime customers a year's free delivery, shares in rivals slumped. The deal, a lifeline for Grubhub that will increase pressure on its competitors, was the latest example of a meal delivery company taking action to revamp its business to cope with an anticipated downturn. The loss-making food delivery sector was one of the big beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that effect has waned as consumers, faced with surging prices, have started to cut back.

  • Chinese consumer e-commerce platform operator Eachnet.com to cease operations after 23 years amid tough market competition

    Eachnet.com, formerly a leading Chinese consumer goods auction site that was acquired by eBay, will cease operations after 23 years in business, making it the latest casualty of aggressive competition in the world's biggest e-commerce market. The Shanghai-based company, which once had 70 per cent of China's consumer online sales market, will shut down transactions on all its online stores and close the platform's servers before August 12 because of a "change of operations", according to an annou

  • Russia's Gazprom says new turbine halt will further cut gas to Germany via Nord Stream 1

    Russia's Gazprom said on Monday it was halting another turbine in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany and the flow of gas, already at just 40% of capacity, would fall by another half from Wednesday. The new blow to supply comes at a moment of high tension as Russia and the West exchange economic blows in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine. The European Union has accused Russia of resorting to energy blackmail, while the Kremlin says the gas disruption has been caused by maintenance issues and the effect of Western sanctions.

  • Global gasoline cracks collapse, blow to refiners' profits

    A sudden crash in global gasoline prices in the past two weeks has dented refiners' profits, pushing up inventories in key trading hubs around the world while looming exports from China and India also add to pressure on growing stockpiles. Refiners will be forced to cut gasoline output to safeguard themselves against losses and switch to producing more profitable fuels, traders say, but summer demand is also being hurt by high pump prices in the United States and Europe, and by instability and easing seasonal demand in some parts of Asia. This has led to a rise in inventories from Singapore to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and the United States, according to traders, analysts and inventory data.