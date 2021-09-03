U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.75
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,429.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,611.00
    +10.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,304.60
    +3.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.66
    -0.33 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,803.89
    -841.60 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,278.15
    -12.36 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,689.39
    +145.88 (+0.51%)
     

Fire Extinguishers Market from Industrial Machinery Industry to Grow by $ 1.54 bn|17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fire extinguishers market in the Industrial Machinery industry is poised to grow by $ 1.54 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the fire extinguishers market will be progressing at a CAGR of about 4.94%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Latest market research report titled Fire Extinguishers Market by Product, End-user, Extinguishing Agent, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Fire Extinguishers Market by Product, End-user, Extinguishing Agent, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis for the current global market scenario & the overall market environment.

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Activar Construction Products Group Inc., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., DESAUTEL, Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH, and Co. KG, HOCHIKI Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., Minimax GmbH and Co. KG, Newell Brands Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing instances of fire accidents in residential establishments, and the rise in the development of commercial infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Fire Extinguishers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fire Extinguishers Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Market Landscape

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40883

Fire Extinguishers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the fire extinguishers market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Activar Construction Products Group Inc., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., DESAUTEL, Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH, and Co. KG, HOCHIKI Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., Minimax GmbH and Co. KG, Newell Brands Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Fire Extinguishers Market size

  • Fire Extinguishers Market trends

  • Fire Extinguishers Market industry analysis

The fire extinguishers market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The implementation of stringent fire safety regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing environmental concerns associated with foam-based extinguishers will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fire extinguishers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market Report - The hot water recirculation pumps market size is expected to grow by USD 1.69 billion and record a CAGR of 7.30% during 2021-2025.Download a free sample report now!

Horizontal Carousel Market Report -The horizontal carousel market size is expected to grow by USD 69.15 million and record a CAGR of 3.54% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Fire Extinguishers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fire extinguishers market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the fire extinguishers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the fire extinguishers market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fire extinguishers market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Portable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Knapsack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Wheeled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Extinguishing agents

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Extinguishing agents

  • Dry chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Carbon dioxide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Extinguishing agents

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Activar Construction Products Group Inc.

  • Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

  • DESAUTEL

  • Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH and Co. KG

  • HOCHIKI Corp.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • McWane Inc.

  • Minimax GmbH and Co. KG

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fire-extinguishers-market-from-industrial-machinery-industry-to-grow-by--1-54-bn17000-technavio-reports-301367690.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Popped 12%

    Lithium supplies could remain constrained through 2025.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Dropped 8.5%

    Shares of artificial intelligence-for-business stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are down 8.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Thursday after beating analyst projections for fiscal first-quarter 2022 revenue last night -- but missing badly on earnings. Investors right now seem more concerned by the fact that C3.ai went from break-even profits a year ago to losing $0.37 per share in Q1, but management is trying to keep them focused on sales growth. In new guidance for the coming quarter and year, C3.ai said it expects revenue to grow to $56 million to $58 million in the second quarter, which would be slightly ahead of analyst targets.

  • Jim Simons, RenTech Insiders to Pay Billions in Back Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim Simons, one of the world’s most successful investors, has just been handed a rare defeat.The founder of quantitative hedge-fund manager Renaissance Technologies and his colleagues will pay billions of dollars in back taxes, interest and penalties to resolve one of the biggest tax disputes in U.S. history, under the terms of a deal reached by the firm and the Internal Revenue Service. Renaissance Chief Executive Officer Peter Brown disclosed the agreement Thursday in a letter t

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Why Oscar Health Stock Was on Fire Thursday

    Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) was hardly a grouch of a stock on Thursday. The next-generation health insurance company's shares closed more than 16% higher on the day, thanks to a positive research note from a noted investment bank. Early Thursday morning, Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Yong assumed coverage on Oscar Health stock.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) adds CN¥37m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 88%

    This month, we saw the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:METX ) up an impressive 83%. But that isn't much...

  • Bitcoin Is Up, But The No. 3 Cryptocurrency Hits New High

    The world's third-largest cryptocurrency, Cardano, hit a new high amid a rebound in digital currencies.