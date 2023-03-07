U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,986.37
    -62.05 (-1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,856.46
    -574.98 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,530.33
    -145.41 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,878.72
    -21.03 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.19
    -0.39 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.00
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.13
    -0.07 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    -0.0080 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1826
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4730
    +0.3820 (+0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,266.04
    -152.30 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.38
    -8.64 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,258.75
    -50.41 (-0.18%)
     

Fire Fighting Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: Shift Toward Energy-Efficient Pumps Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Fighting Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global fire fighting pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% during 2022-2028

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Growth In Construction

Europe's travel and tourism construction industry has many projects in the pipeline. In 2020, 60 new resorts and hotels started their operations. In 2021, Europe witnessed a year-on-year growth of 4-6% in new resorts and hotel construction. These construction activities are expected to boost the fire fighting pumps market as they require installing fire safety equipment such as standpipes, sprinkler systems, and fire pumps.

Further, in APAC, countries such as India have invested USD 1.103 billion to develop sports infrastructure between 2022-2025. Approximately 300 sports infrastructural facilities across the country. All these facilities require installing fire safety equipment, propelling the fire fighting pumps market during the forecasted period.

Increase In Wild Fire Incidents

Regions of Europe and the U.S. have witnessed an increase in wildfire incidents. In California, there were more than 7,095 incidents in 2021. These incidents are increasing due to extreme climate conditions because of climate crises. Further, Australia is one of the countries that have been affected immensely due to wildfires.

The fire season of 2019 was of particular interest as it caused economic damage of more than USD 100 million. It was also responsible for killing or injuring more than 3 billion wildlife populations. Such an increasing number of incidents have gathered the requirements for firefighting pumps.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE

  • The centrifugal fire fighting pump market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and dominated the product type segment. These pumps are highly versatile, enabling them to be manufactured in various shapes and sizes, which can handle various requirements. Centrifugal pumps are ideal for high-flow applications, and they also have higher efficiency when compared to pneumatically run pumps. They can also handle large fluid flow volumes and operate at medium and low heads. These pumps are further divided into the horizontal split case, vertical split case, vertical turbine, vertical inline, and end suction pumps. These pumps are highly versatile and are used in firefighting across buildings, industries, and ships.

  • The positive displacement fire fighting pumps market is growing at a CAGR of 2.67% during the forecast period. Positive displacement pumps are known for their capability to handle high-viscosity fluids. The flow and efficiency of these pumps increase as the viscosity of the fluids increase. These pumps are also capable of handling shear-sensitive fluids. Slug is a major component of processing in certain industries, such as waste treatment plants and coal slurry; in situations like these, positive displacement pumps are more efficient and preferred to centrifugal pumps.

Segmentation by Product Type

  • Centrifugal Pumps

  • Horizontal Split case

  • Vertical Split case

  • Vertical Inline

  • Vertical Turbine

  • End Suction

  • Positive Displacement Pumps

INSIGHTS BY FUEL TYPE

The global fire fighting pump market in the electric-powered segment was valued at USD 1.31 billion in 2022 and dominated the fuel-type segment. Electric fire pumps are known for their compact structures, being small in size, and for their aesthetics. On the other hand, diesel-powered pumps are necessary for many situations, such as wildfires with no 100% electricity coverage. In such conditions, pumps can be run on diesel, as finding a source of electricity would be a hectic task. The facilities that utilize diesel-powered fire fighting systems are warehouses, aircraft hangers, and industrial settings. The diesel firefighting pumps are also installed with an automatic alarm system that enables the system to point out low oil pressure, high water temperatures, over speed and other faults.

Segmentation by Fuel Type

  • Electric-powered

  • Diesel-powered

  • Others

INSIGHTS BY END-USER

Industries such as oil & gas are at high risk for fire incidents, and any fire incident at this location can be devastating and cause heavy damage to life and property. The oil and gas industry has a high requirement for firefighting pumps. The global fire fighting pump market in the oil & gas industry was valued at USD 761.84 million in 2022. The necessity to reduce these fatalities and to increase safety measures drives the growth of fighting equipment such as hoses and nozzles, fire sprinklers, and fire fighting pumps. This indirectly drives the growth of the firefighting pumps for the forecasted period.

Segmentation by End-User

  • Industrial

  • Oil & Gas

  • Marine

  • Mining

  • Others

  • Commercial

  • Residential

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

In 2022, the offline distribution channel held the majority share in the global fire fighting pump market distribution channel segment. This segment is also forecasted to have an absolute growth rate of 23.10% during the forecasted period. One of the prominent offline distribution methods includes firefighting equipment fairs. Governments worldwide are taking initiatives to generate awareness regarding fire safety and organize events such as fairs and fire safety week. These fairs are also an opportunity for major firefighting equipment manufacturers and pump manufacturers to display their products and entice their customers to buy them. Hence such measures help drive the market's offline distribution channel growth.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Offline

  • Online

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America held the most significant global fire fighting pumps market share in 2022, accounting for 34.46%. The demand for fire fighting equipment, including fire fighting pumps, is mostly driven by the countries in the region, owing to the stringent rules and regulations that must be followed to ensure fire safety is maintained. The National Fire Protection Association is one of the major organizations that set standards and regulations concerning fire safety. Further, the region's growth in the construction industry also supports the demand for firefighting systems. The residential sector is witnessing significant growth as the number of household units is increasing, and the increasing fire safety awareness among individuals has increased the consumption of firefighting equipment.

Segmentation by Geography

  • North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • APAC

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

Key Vendors

  • Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL)

  • Rosenbauer

  • Xylem INC.

  • Sulzer Ltd

  • EBARA CORPORATION

  • Wilo SE

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Ruhrpumpen

  • Pentair

  • Peerless Pumps

  • PF Pumpen und Feuerloschtechnik GmbH

  • Grundfos Holding A/S

  • KSB SE & Co. KGaA

  • C.E.T. Fire Pumps MFG

  • NAFFCO

  • Caterpillar Inc.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the fire fighting pump market size?
2. What is the growth rate of the fire fighting pump market?
3. Which region dominates the global fire pumps market?
4. What are the key driving factors in the fire fighting pump market?
5. Who are the key players in the global fire fighting pump market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Premium Insights

7 Market at a Glance

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Shift Toward Energy-Efficient Pumps
9.2 Growth in Construction Activities
9.3 Increased Number of Fire Stations

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Intense Fire Season
10.2 Governments' Focus on Fire Prevention & Safety Regulations
10.3 Increased Fire Incidents

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Effects of Diesel Combustion
11.2 Increased Raw Material & Supply Chain Costs

12 Market Landscape

13 Product Type

14 Fuel Type

15 End-User

16 Distribution Channel

17 Geography

18 North America

19 Europe

20 Apac

21 Latin America

22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape

24 Key Company Profiles

25 Other Prominent Vendors

26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary

28 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL)

  • Rosenbauer

  • Xylem INC.

  • Sulzer Ltd

  • EBARA CORPORATION

  • Wilo SE

  • Ruhrpumpen

  • Pentair

  • Peerless Pumps

  • PF Pumpen und Feuerloschtechnik GmbH

  • Grundfos Holding A/S

  • KSB SE & Co. KGaA

  • C.E.T. Fire Pumps MFG

  • NAFFCO

  • Caterpillar Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iwr3db

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fire-fighting-pump-market---global-outlook--forecast-2023-2028-shift-toward-energy-efficient-pumps-presents-opportunities-301764739.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Google boss Sundar Pichai says staff are bemoaning office ghost towns—‘It’s just not a nice experience’

    The search engine giant is facing what is likely its greatest competitive threat since it was founded in 1998, forcing Pichai to make tough choices on costs.

  • Layoffs, burnout, return-to-office wars: There’s never been a worse time to be a middle manager

    For the first time since O.C. Tanner began measuring engagement and cultural sentiment, managers are reporting lower morale than their reports.

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • Amazon worker loses bid for California class action over remote work expenses

    Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday defeated a proposed class action lawsuit on behalf of nearly 7,000 workers in California that claimed the company should have reimbursed employees who worked remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic for home office expenses. U.S. District Judge Vincent Chhabria in San Francisco said the named plaintiff, David Williams, failed to show that Amazon had a company-wide policy of not reimbursing employees for internet, cell phone and other costs, and the judge denied his motion to certify the workers as a class. Williams' motion for class certification was denied without prejudice, meaning he can file a renewed motion later on.

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant that Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • Scout Motors wants to build the next 'iconic' brand in the US — and the IRA is helping

    Volkswagen’s Scout Motors brand is capitalizing on its U.S. roots, with an EV twist. Scout Motors, named after the spunky off-roader built by now defunct International Harvester, will build its all-electric adventure vehicles from brand new $2 billion plant located in South Carolina. The plant will eventually employ 4,000 workers, and have an annual capacity of 200,000 EVs a year by the time it is up and running. Scout Motors says production will start in 2026, and teased images of two of of its upcoming vehicles.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • Top Copper Stocks for March 2023

    Lundin Mining, Southern Copper, and Ero Copper lead the pack for value, growth, and performance, respectively.

  • Google middle managers hoping for a big promotion better think again

    CEO Sundar Pichai is cutting back on large pay rises, as investors demand management take more forceful action to reduce its bloated cost base.

  • The Bullish China Reopening Narrative Looks to Be in Serious Doubt

    If one were to read any bullish note on any commodity this year, it all really boils down to a single bullet point: Chinese demand to return! This "hope" or rather wishful thinking is the only reason why most chased oil, copper, and a host of other base metals early this year as money rushed into Chinese markets that had lagged all of last year, once their economies reopened. As China pumped money into the system to stimulate the opening of their economy late in Q4 post ending their zero-Covid strategy, this caused a massive rush to buy anything China related.

  • Sirius XM Lays Off 475 Employees On Completing Strategic Review

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) shared plans to downsize its workforce by 475 roles, or 8%, after a strategic review. "We are entering into a new phase for our Company. The investments we are making in the business this year, coupled with today's uncertain economic environment, require us to think differently about how our organization is structured." "As I shared in November, our planning process for 2023 included an enterprise-wide review of our business to identify opportunities for gre

  • Former IBM CEO Ginni Rometty’s new book recounts her father leaving, her decision to not have kids, and pressure to lose weight

    “You have to reveal things for people to learn,” she says.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.

  • OPEC’s Al-Ghais Sees Divided Global Oil Market: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. In the morning, Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods slammed Europe’s windfall profit tax on oil and gas producers, while US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called for finding ways to meet energy demand without undermining the transition to cleaner fuels.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepar

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • GBTC discount narrows following arguments in Grayscale-SEC lawsuit

    Arguments in a closely-followed lawsuit between crypto firm Grayscale and the SEC suggested some investors are optimistic Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust could win approval to convert to an ETF.

  • Intel wants $5 billion more in German subsidies for chip plant - Bloomberg News

    The U.S. chipmaker last year postponed the plant construction in Magdeburg - for which it had reached a 6.8 billion euro deal in government subsidies, subject to approval from the European Commission - due to economic headwinds and is now looking for more aid, the report said on Tuesday. Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • Teladoc's (TDOC) BetterHelp Faces FTC Hurdle, to Pay $7.8M

    Teladoc's (TDOC) BetterHelp business is expected to continue implementing more comprehensive privacy standards.