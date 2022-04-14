U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

Fire & Flower Announces Cannabis Distribution Agreement with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries

·3 min read
In this article:
/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

Open Fields Distribution expands into Manitoba market by providing cross docking services and leveraging significant logistics experience with Pineapple Express Delivery

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF)(OTCQX: FFLWF), a leading cannabis consumer technology and retail platform, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Open Fields Distribution ("Open Fields") has entered into a one-year cannabis distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries ("MBLL"). Under the Agreement, Open Fields will offer distribution of recreational cannabis products from licensed producers to retailers in the province of Manitoba at the direction of the MBLL.

Fire &amp; Flower (CNW Group/Fire &amp; Flower Holdings Corp.)
Fire & Flower (CNW Group/Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.)

Strategic Benefits of the Agreement

  • Extends the existing Open Fields business, which offers wholesale and distribution services in Saskatchewan, into a second province.

  • Leverages significant experience of the Company's recently acquired logistics and delivery subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery.

  • Enables retailers across Manitoba to receive product more efficiently and benefit from the established high level of service offered by Open Fields.

  • Further enhances strategic relationships with key licensed producers across all segments of the Fire & Flower business.

"Open Fields was selected as part of a competitive RFP process to provide cross docking services in the province of Manitoba and we are delighted that MBLL has trusted our business to provide these services. Open Fields and Pineapple Express Delivery have significant experience in servicing retail customers in the provinces of Saskatchewan and Ontario and extending these services into an additional province creates scale and efficiency for the wholesale business segment," shared Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower. "We will look to continue to pursue business opportunities and acquisitions that drive additional revenue by adding value to existing business segments."

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre, to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, cannabis and retail industries.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.

Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc. and Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., licensed cannabis retailers that own and operate cannabis retail stores in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and the Yukon territory.

To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit www.fireandflower.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Fire & Flower at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Fire & Flower. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Fire & Flower, which may cause Fire & Flower's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives and political and social uncertainties.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2021 and the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended October 30, 2021 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c3964.html

