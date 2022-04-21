U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

Fire & Flower Announces Expansion of Industry First Member Pricing Program - Spark Select

·3 min read
In this article:
  • FFLWF

Leveraging Spark Perks™ member program and Hifyre™ consumer technology platform in response to fast growing value-oriented cannabis consumer segment

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF), a leading cannabis consumer retail and technology platform announced today that it will expand the Spark Select industry-first member pricing program. The expansion of the program comes in response to the fast-growing, value-oriented cannabis consumer segment.

Fire &amp; Flower Holdings Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fire &amp; Flower Holdings Corp.)
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.)

The industry-first Spark Select program provides value pricing for members on select products. Within the expansion of the program, there will be a larger number of products offered with top products discounted to address the needs of this highly competitive market. Fire & Flower will leverage the deep insights garnered from our proprietary Hifyre IQ analytics program to establish an effective pricing and product strategy that provides our customers with products that meet their buying habits and interests.

Anticipated benefits of the expanded Spark Select program include: driving higher overall retail sales, increased engagement from Spark Perks members, new Spark Perks membership benefits, all while addressing the fastest growing consumer segment of value oriented customers.

"The Canadian cannabis retail market has become increasingly competitive, especially within the value segment as we see customers migrate from the legacy market," shared Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower. "Our mission from the very start was to deliver a cannabis retail experience that was unmatched by any of our competitors. We were the first in the industry to offer member pricing and our enhanced version of this program, set to launch in the coming weeks, is anticipated to address consumer needs for value priced products while creating long term sustainability within our business."

More details on the Spark Select expanded program will be available on the Fire & Flower website at https://www.fireandflower.com at the Company's earliest opportunity.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre, to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, logistics, cannabis and retail industries.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.

To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit www.fireandflower.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Fire & Flower at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Fire & Flower. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Fire & Flower, which may cause Fire & Flower's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives and political and social uncertainties.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2021 and the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended October 30, 2021 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/21/c6844.html

