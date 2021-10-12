U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,350.65
    -10.54 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,378.34
    -117.72 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,465.92
    -20.28 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.27
    +13.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.45
    -0.19 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.00
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1537
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5830
    +0.2610 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,241.38
    -1,011.42 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.62
    -16.15 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Fire & Flower to Participate at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF), a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer, today announced that Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower will participate in an exclusive interview at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place in person at the Marriott Marquis in New York City from October 14-15, 2021.

Fire &amp; Flower Logo (CNW Group/Fire &amp; Flower Holdings Corp.)
Fire & Flower Logo (CNW Group/Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.)

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Fireside Chat

Date:

Thursday, October 14

Time:

3:45 p.m. ET

Link:

Register here

If you are interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Fire and Flower's management team, please contact FAF@kcsa.com.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 90 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre Inc., to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre digital and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, cannabis and retail industries.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.

Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower™, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox™ brands. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc. and Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., licensed cannabis retailers that own and operate cannabis retail stores in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, and the Yukon territory.

To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit www.fireandflower.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Fire & Flower at the date the statements are made based on information then available to Fire & Flower. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Fire & Flower, which may cause Fire & Flower's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives and political and social uncertainties.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the headings "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 29, 2021 and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the thirteen weeks ended July 31, 2021 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/12/c6113.html

Recommended Stories

  • Save on mattresses, sheets, pillows and more at this sitewide Tuft & Needle sale

    Complete your bedroom setup with deals on Tuft & Needle bedding bundles and mattresses, sheets and pillows.

  • Lithium Americas stock Joins Rank Of Stocks With RS Ratings Over 90

    Lithium Americas saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, with an increase from 90 to 93. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. Lithium Americas stock is now considered extended and out of a traditional buy range after clearing a 17.07 buy point in a first-stage cup without handle.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) spiked by as much as 22% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is moving northward this morning on the news that the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, was granted emergency use approval for children ages 2 to 18 by India's Subject Expert Committee. This vaccine is among the first to receive such a broad emergency use authorization label in the entire world.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • Tesla stock jumps, Micron shares fall, Coinbase planning NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Should I Buy NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • Why Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium Stocks Jumped Today

    Smaller lithium stocks are attracting greater investor interest as underlying companies make progress.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire James Dinan

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire James Dinan. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund, and go directly to read the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire James Dinan. James Dinan is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager. […]

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Is on Fire Today

    The hydrogen fuel cell stock was trading up 4.7% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT after jumping 5.9% earlier in the day. With today's gains, Plug Power shares hit their highest point in a month's time. All eyes are on Plug Power this week as it hosts its analyst day, called the Plug Symposium, on Oct. 14.

  • Why Progenity Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    The biotech stock, which has had a volatile year, is a favorite of retail investors because of its potential for a short squeeze.

  • Investors should ‘fasten their seat belts’ this earnings season: Wall Street Alliance Group Partner

    Aadil Zaman, Wall Street Alliance Group Partner, Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for Q3 earnings season, big banks, and the economic recovery.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 60% since peaking in February.

  • Why Amkor Technology Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR), a semiconductor packaging and test services company, were falling today after the company's stock received a downgrade from Credit Suisse analyst Randy Abrams. Abrams downgraded Amkor's stock to a neutral rating, down from outperform, and put a price target on the stock of $27, which was down from $28.50. Of course, investors don't like to see a stock get downgraded or for its target price to be lowered, so it's no surprise that Amkor's stock took a hit today.

  • Plug Power stock jumps toward a 6th straight gain ahead of much-awaited annual symposium

    Shares of Plug Power charged higher Tuesday, putting them on track for a sixth straight gain, ahead of the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company's much-anticipated annual symposium later this week.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Apple iPhone Woes; Market Rally Fizzles Again Despite Tesla, Upstart

    Futures fell on an Apple iPhone production report. The market rally closed poorly, despite Upstart and more making strong moves.

  • GE stock deserves to plunge 47%: analyst

    Here's why one influential analyst is very bearish on shares of General Electric.