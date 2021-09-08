Fire Hose Market-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | Witnesses Emergence of Angus Fire Ltd and Albert Ziegler GmbH as Key Market Contributors | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fire hose market is set to grow by USD 1.11 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.29% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Continuous product innovation, rapid product evolution, and stringent regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the issues associated with corrosion in fire hose systems will hamper the market growth.
Fire Hose Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Fire Hose Market is segmented as below:
Product
End-user
Geography
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the fire hose market:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70881
Fire Hose Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Angus Fire Ltd, Albert Ziegler GmbH, Guardian Fire Equipment Inc., KURIYAMA OF AMERICA INC, Mercedes Textiles Ltd., National Fire Equipment Ltd., NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd., NORTH AMERICAN FIRE HOSE CORP., and The Dixon Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fire hose market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
The report also covers the following areas:
Fire Hose Market size
Fire Hose Market trends
Fire Hose Market industry analysis
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Fuel Dispenser Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Fire Hose Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist fire hose market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the fire hose market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the fire hose market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fire hose market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Type 3 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Type 2 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Type 1 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Municipal fire services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial fire services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Commercial fire services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Angus Fire Ltd
Albert Ziegler GmbH
Guardian Fire Equipment Inc.
KURIYAMA OF AMERICA INC
Mercedes Textiles Ltd.
National Fire Equipment Ltd.
NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd.
NORTH AMERICAN FIRE HOSE CORP.
The Dixon Group Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/fire-hose-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fire-hose-market-covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis--witnesses-emergence-of-angus-fire-ltd-and-albert-ziegler-gmbh-as-key-market-contributors--technavio-301371483.html
SOURCE Technavio