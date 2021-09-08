U.S. markets closed

Fire Hose Market-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | Witnesses Emergence of Angus Fire Ltd and Albert Ziegler GmbH as Key Market Contributors | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fire hose market is set to grow by USD 1.11 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.29% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fire Hose Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Continuous product innovation, rapid product evolution, and stringent regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the issues associated with corrosion in fire hose systems will hamper the market growth.

Fire Hose Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fire Hose Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

Fire Hose Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Angus Fire Ltd, Albert Ziegler GmbH, Guardian Fire Equipment Inc., KURIYAMA OF AMERICA INC, Mercedes Textiles Ltd., National Fire Equipment Ltd., NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd., NORTH AMERICAN FIRE HOSE CORP., and The Dixon Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fire hose market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Fire Hose Market size

  • Fire Hose Market trends

  • Fire Hose Market industry analysis

Related Reports:

Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Fuel Dispenser Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Fire Hose Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fire hose market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the fire hose market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the fire hose market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fire hose market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Type 3 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Type 2 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Type 1 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Municipal fire services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Industrial fire services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial fire services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Angus Fire Ltd

  • Albert Ziegler GmbH

  • Guardian Fire Equipment Inc.

  • KURIYAMA OF AMERICA INC

  • Mercedes Textiles Ltd.

  • National Fire Equipment Ltd.

  • NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd.

  • NORTH AMERICAN FIRE HOSE CORP.

  • The Dixon Group Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/fire-hose-market-industry-analysis

