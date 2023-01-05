U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,872.75
    -1.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,383.00
    -33.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,000.00
    +0.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.50
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.33
    +1.49 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.10
    -6.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.31 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0604
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.16
    -0.74 (-3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2006
    -0.0051 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0250
    +0.5850 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,829.37
    -3.86 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.49
    +0.23 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.29
    +40.10 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

Fire Pits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Type By End-use, By Sales Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Fire Pits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Wood Burning, Propane, Charcoal, Gas), By Type (Classic Fire Pit, Fire Table) By End-use, By Sales Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fire Pits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Type By End-use, By Sales Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377970/?utm_source=GNW

Fire Pits Market Growth & Trends

The global fire pits market size is expected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. The market is being fueled by an increase in home sales, the adoption of an urban lifestyle, and a growing necessity for fire pits. The market is mostly driven by northern countries with cold and severe climates. Fire pits are built to help consumers cope with the cold, which drives the increase in sales and also the expansion of the market.

Innovations brought by companies are expected to meet customers’ current demands and expectations.Hotel industries are providing royal touch to the atmosphere for visitors by focusing on the construction of architecturally built gas fire tables, which provide an attractive look both the inside and outside.

This is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.For instance, in January 2022, VIP Hospitality Group, LLC was undergone a multi-million-dollar renovation and repositioning of the Nordic Oceanfront Inn in Lincoln City, Oregon.

The main gathering point will be the hotel’s revamped courtyard, featuring fire pits, a bocce ball court, a beverage bar, a pet lawn, and BBQs.

The wood-burning segment of the bathroom vanities market is dominated in terms of product type, and it is anticipated that it would hold the largest market share during the projection period.Depending on the type of wood and the prevailing airflow in the area, wood logs can burn for four to eight hours.

Additionally, logs that have just half burned can be preserved for subsequent use.

North America held the largest market share in 2021, owing to the continuous expansion of the residential sector on account of the increasing number of households. Also, homeowners looking to upgrade and expand their outside living space are accelerating the demand for fire pits in the U.S. Additionally, the market growth of outdoor living space changed with the pandemic.

To achieve product differentiation, market players are investing heavily in research and development activities.This enables companies to obtain an advantage and thrives in competitive markets.

For instance, in September 2021, HPC, a Warming Trends brand, launched an interactive app for fire pit installation and in-field troubleshooting that visually guides the installer or field technician through every stage of the installation and servicing of any HPC gas fire pit.

Fire Pits Market Report Highlights
• The market for fire pits was valued at USD 6.86 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Consumers are embracing the outdoors and are looking to make the most of their outdoor spaces, which subsequently is driving the demand for outdoor fireplaces and fire pits. Consumers are increasingly creating outdoor rooms with different materials and color schemes and aesthetics
• The wood-burning segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. With more people dining out and the resulting increase in hotel & restaurant construction projects, there is an increased demand for aesthetic and comfortable outdoor furniture
• The tabletop fire pits segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2030. Fire tables offer warmth, beauty, and a place to eat, drink, and chat in one contemporary display. Several international brands are launching their products worldwide after adapting them to the requirements of regional consumers
• The outdoor segment was valued at USD 4.57 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. The increased adoption of western culture and socializing trends such as outdoor dining, barbecuing, and grilling are among the factors expected to create different opportunities for the outdoor fire pits market
• The B2B segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that rapid investments in hotel, spa, and café construction, along with the growth of smart city initiatives, would create new opportunities for market participants
• North America region was valued a USD 2.73 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.29 million by 2030. Rapid growth in the installations of cabinets in new and existing homes, as well as in nonresidential buildings of Asia Pacific, will support the robust demand growth
• HPC, a Warming Trends brand one of the key players, announced the launch of an interactive app for fire pit installation and in-field troubleshooting, the app visually guides the installer or field technician through every stage of the installation and servicing of any HPC gas fire pit
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377970/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • Silvergate Stock Plunges As FTX Collapse Triggers $8.1 Billion In Customer Withdrawals

    "The digital asset industry has undergone a transformational shift, with significant over-leverage in the industry leading to several high-profile bankruptcies," Silvergate said.

  • Why Micron Is Rallying Today

    The memory giant rose on reports that China may be throwing in the towel on subsidizing competitors.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two rock-solid buys and one well-known industry leader to avoid.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Rallies, So Let's Adjust Our Bullish Strategy

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows some slight improvement from late September. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bullish. The weekly OBV line has stayed steady but the MACD oscillator is now above the zero line and bullish.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Surefire Buys in 2023

    Although last year was challenging for most of Wall Street, it was an especially difficult year for growth stocks. When the curtain closed on 2022, both the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- lost 33% of their value. The thumping that Nasdaq 100 stocks took last year can be a blessing in disguise for opportunistic growth seekers looking to pounce.

  • Amazon sheds 18,000 jobs in biggest cut back in its history

    Amazon is to shed 18,000 jobs in the biggest round of cuts in its history as big tech companies brace for the global economic slowdown.

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • Silvergate Stock Sinks as Crypto Bank Says Deposits Have Plunged

    As FTX collapsed in November, crypto bank Silvergate experienced a bank run. Deposits plunged by $8.1 billion in the fourth quarter.

  • Bank of America Sees at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    As 2023 starts gearing up for the long haul, Wall Street is still taking a bearish view of the markets. We’re still dealing with the same headwinds, a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, gloomy economic indicators, the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over China’s lockdown policies, a supply chain that is only slowly unsnarling itself… the list can go on. But despite the grim outlook right now, there are still some signals that give reasons for longer-t

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the 2022 Bear Market

    The declines put both indexes firmly in bear market territory. One person who knows a thing or two about investing in bear markets is Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking control of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has helped the holding company generate returns of roughly 2,419,900% for investors -- crushing the S&P 500's returns in the process.

  • Why Verizon Rose Today

    Shares of telecom giant Verizon (NYSE: VZ) were rising today, up as much as 3.3% before settling into a 2.5% gain on the day. While the markets were broadly positive, Verizon's outsized gains were likely due to its CEO's appearance at a Citigroup telecom and technology conference today, during which CEO Hans Vestberg had positive things to say about the recently concluded fourth quarter. Without giving too many details, Vestberg stated that the company saw positive net additions in the fourth quarter, and that store traffic had increased compared with prior periods.

  • Exxon Says Natural Gas Decline Weighed on Fourth-Quarter Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., the largest US oil company, said lower oil and natural gas prices had a negative impact on fourth-quarter earnings of about $3.7 billion compared with the preceding three months.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Do the Job

    The big market headline last year has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 tumbled 19% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for this year’s stock market. In times like these, it’s natural to turn to the high-yield dividend payers. These stocks offer the twin advantages of a steady income stream through regular, reliable dividend payments – and dividend y

  • Why investors should stop fixating on Apple and Tesla stock in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

  • 2 Stocks Down 52% and 81% to Buy Right Now

    Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite has slumped by 34%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down approximately 9%. With that in mind, two fool.com contributors have identified these stocks as smart buys in the wake of their eye-catching valuation pullbacks. Keith Noonan: As opposed to investing in individual electric vehicle (EV) stocks, ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) stands out as a pick-and-shovel play that could help investors benefit from the expansion of the network of EV charging stations needed to power those vehicles.

  • Microsoft stock downgraded by UBS amid concerns on Azure cloud unit growth

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down analyst concerns in Microsoft's Azure cloud unit, also commenting on the tech company's partnership with ChatGPT.

  • Amazon Stock Leaps As CEO Andy Jassy Confirms Plans To Cut 18,000 Jobs

    "Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so," said CEO Andy Jassy.

  • 1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    The last decade has been a challenging one for AT&T (NYSE: T) shareholders. While the stock managed to deliver total returns of roughly 49% over the last 10 years after accounting for dividend payments, its share price is down approximately 29% across the stretch, and its total return has lagged far behind that of the benchmark S&P 500 index. Read on to see why AT&T stands out as a great buy-and-hold stock for dividend-seeking investors in 2023.