Fire Protection System Market Report 2021

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Protection System Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fire protection system market size is estimated to reach USD 84.6 billion by 2026 from USD 62.1 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The growth of this market is attributed to the growth in the construction industry, stringent regulations, and rising adoption of wireless technology in fire detection. However, factors such as high initial costs, concerns related to false alarms and detection failure, and high cost of upgrading traditional fire detectors to smart detectors are restraining the market growth.

Fire analysis segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period in the fire protection system market.

A fire protection system can work effectively if a proper analysis of events is done. Fire analysis is an essential part of fire protection, which facilitates informed decisions that lead to maximum efficiency. Fire analysis uses fire mapping and analysis software, and fire modeling and simulation software. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for sophisticated fire analysis, which helps in proper decision-making and fire prevention.

Maintenance services to grow at the highest CAGR in the fire protection system market during the forecast period.

Maintenance services include timely servicing and auditing of fire protection systems to ensure that fire protection systems meet all required fire safety standards and function appropriately during an emergency.

Maintenance services include inspection, testing, servicing, and repair of components, and monitoring of fire protection systems and their components. The services comprise equipment supply, system testing and commissioning, and regular preventative maintenance.

North America to be the largest market for fire protection system during the forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the global fire protection system industry from 2021 to 2026. The US and Canada dominate the North American fire protection system market. These countries have witnessed significant infrastructural developments owing to the high population growth rate, due to which the demand for fire protection systems is also increasing.

Increased awareness about fire safety systems and fire safety regulations laid by governments is among the significant factors that drive the market in North America.

Key players in the market include Johnson Controls (Ireland), Carrier Global Corporation (US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Halma Plc (UK), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), Hochiki (Japan), Gentex Corporation (US), Minimax Viking (Germany), and Securiton (Switzerland).

Premium Insights

  • Growth in Construction Industry to Boost Market

  • Fire Suppression Segment to Account for Largest Size of Market from 2021 to 2026

  • Maintenance Services to Hold Largest Size of Market from 2021 to 2026

  • Commercial and North America to Account for Largest Share in Market in 2021

  • US Estimated to Hold Largest Share of Fire Protection System Market in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growth in Construction Industry

  • Increasing Human and Property Loss Due to Fire Breakouts

  • Growing Stringency of Regulations Pertaining to Fire Protection

  • Increasing Adoption of Wireless Technology in Fire Detection

Restraints

  • High Costs of Installation and Maintenance of Fire Protection Systems

  • Concerns Related to False Alarms and Detection Failure

  • High Cost of Upgrading Traditional Fire Detectors to Smart Detectors

Opportunities

  • Increasing Adoption of Water Mist Systems

  • Integration of Smoke Detectors with IoT and Big Data

  • Periodic Revision of Regulatory Compliances

Challenges

  • Integration of User Interfaces with Fire Protection Solutions

Case Study Analysis

  • Saracen Provided Fire Detection System for Food Processing Plant in East of England

  • Ongc Integrated F&G Safety Systems to Upgrade Safety and Improve Operating Efficiencies

  • Norwich Cathedral Selected Honeywell to Provide Full Fire Safety Protection for New Visitor Center

  • Eaton College Installed Fire Protection Systems for Its Ancient Buildings

Technology Analysis

  • Internet of Things (IoT)

  • Cloud-Based Solutions

  • Video Image Smoke and Flame Detection Systems

Companies Mentioned

  • Argus Fire Protection Company Ltd

  • Carrier Global Corporation

  • Ciqurix

  • Encore Fire Protection

  • Fike Corporation

  • Fire & Gas Detection Technologies

  • Fire Protection Service Companies

  • Fire Suppression Limited

  • Fireline Corporation

  • Firetrol Protection Systems, Inc.

  • Gentex

  • Halma plc

  • Hochiki

  • Honeywell International

  • Johnson Controls

  • Minimax Viking

  • Msa Safety

  • Napco Security Technologies

  • Orr Protection

  • Other Players

  • Robert Bosch

  • S&S Fire Suppression Systems, Inc.

  • Schrack Seconet Ag

  • Securiton

  • Siemens Ag

  • VFP Fire Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdsku

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


