U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,021.71
    -57.38 (-1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,361.66
    -465.03 (-1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,586.92
    -200.36 (-1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,909.14
    -37.21 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.97
    -0.37 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    +0.27 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0689
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9080
    +0.0800 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2141
    +0.0101 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8720
    +0.6120 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,598.22
    -360.24 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.82
    -7.45 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,991.54
    -22.77 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Fire Protection System Pipes Market worth $28.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·7 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Fire Protection System Pipes Market by Type (Seamless, Welded), Material (Steel, CPVC, Copper), Application (Fire Suppression System, Fire Sprinkler System), End-use Industry(Residential, Industrial, Commercial), and Region- Global Forecast to 2027", size is projected to reach USD 28.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7% from USD 20.6 billion in 2022. Growth of the market is fueled by the growth of the construction industry, increase in loss of human lives and property due to fire breakouts, stringent regulatory compliances, and rise in the adoption of wireless technology in fire detection systems. High initial costs, concerns about false alarms and detection failures, and the high cost of upgrading traditional fire detectors to smart detectors are restraining market growth.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse In-Depth TOC On "Fire Protection System Pipes Market" 
121 - Market Data Tables
46 – Figures
206 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=163933967

Welded pipes, type segment likely to dominate fire protection system pipes market during the forecasted period.

The fire protection system pipes market was dominated by the welded pipes segment in 2021. Welded fire protection system pipes witnessed higher demand from emerging countries in 2021. The higher demand for welded pipes is mainly attributed to their lower price when compared to seamless pipes.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for welded pipes in the fire protection system pipes market. The growth of this market is attributed to the rising demand from the domestic market and rapid growth in end-use industries, such as oil & gas, marine, and construction.

Countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia are identified as high-growth markets as there are increasing opportunities and demand for fire protection system pipes. Markets in countries, such as Vietnam and Indonesia, are growing at high rates in product finishes, marine, and other heavy industries.

Steel pipes, material segment likely to dominate the fire protection system pipes market during forecast period.

The steel pipes segment accounted a largest share in the fire protection system pipes market and thus dominated the market. Steel pipes have high demand from the chemical, oil & gas, petrochemical, automotive, and mechanical & engineering industries, owing to which these tubes account for a higher market share.

Steel is subdivided into carbon steel, stainless steel, and alloy steel. These materials are in high demand for pipe manufacturing in different end-use industries. They differ based on properties and characteristics as per the applications where these are required. They differ in prices based on their properties and availability.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for steel pipes. The growth is attributed to the high demand for steel in the region and relatively lower prices than in other regions. The rapidly increasing demand from maintenance applications, especially in China and South Korea, further increases the demand for steel pipes.

During the forecast period, the demand for steel pipes is expected to increase due to the rising demand from end-use industries such as heavy infrastructure, water treatment, oil & gas, shipbuilding, and product finishes. High demand is expected for steel pipes in emerging countries such as Brazil, Thailand, and India due to increased developments in the infrastructure and industrial sectors in these countries.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=163933967

Fire sprinkler system, application segment likely to account the largest share of the fire protection system pipes market during forecasted period.

A fire sprinkler system dominated the fire protection system market in 2021 and is projected to grow faster in forecasted period. Fire sprinkler systems are mostly used in commercial and industrial buildings, apart from homes and smart buildings. Thus, rise in commercial buildings, smart buildings and industries is boosting the demand of fire sprinkler systems.

Industrial, end-use industry segment likely to account the largest share of the fire protection system pipes market during forecasted period.

The fire protection system pipes market has been segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial segments. The industrial vertical has been further segmented into energy & power; government; manufacturing; oil, gas, and mining; transportation & logistics; and others (IT and telecom, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and pulp & paper). The commercial vertical has been further segmented into academia and institutional; office building; healthcare; hospitality; and others (retail, banking, financial services, and insurance).

The industrial segment dominated the fire protection system pipes market in 2021. The industrial segment dominated the fire protection system pipes market in 2021 and is expected to grow faster during the forecasted period. The high growth of the industrial segment is attributed to the increasing demand from the oil, gas & mining industry. Fire breakouts in offshore oil platforms, oil pumping stations, refineries, gasoline storage tanks, compressor stations, gas processing plants, and liquefied natural gas receiving facilities could become unmanageable due to harsh environments and remote locations. Thus, the industrial segment has a high demand for the installation of these systems in the oil & gas sector to prevent such fire breakouts.

The industrial segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the fire protection system pipes market in 2021. The dominance of the industrial segment is projected to continue during the forecast period due to the rising demand from various end-use industries such as energy & power, government, manufacturing, oil, gas & mining, and transportation & logistics.

North America likely to account largest share of the fire protection system pipes market during forecasted period.

North America has been leading the fire protection systems pipes market due to a rise in strategic collaboration and innovation among market participants and demand from various end-use industries such as residential, commercial, and industrial. Increased awareness about fire safety systems and government regulations are among the significant factors driving the North America's market.

North America is a diversified market and has many fire protection system pipes manufacturing companies. These companies primarily focus on new product developments to cater to the increasing demand from end users. The North American fire protection system pipes market is driven by technological advancements in manufacturing and high-quality end products.

Major Market Players covered in the report Johnson Controls (Ireland), Tata Steel (India), Simona AG(Germany), Astral Pipes (India), China Lesso (China), Octal Steel (China), Jindal Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), Aquatherm (Germany), Zekelman Industries (US), TPMC Steel (China)

Browse Adjacent Market: Building and Construction Market Research & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com 
Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/fire-protection-systems-pipes-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ 
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/fire-protection-systems-pipes.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fire-protection-system-pipes-market-worth-28-5-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301751497.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.17% and 0.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • In South Florida, an Anti-Cathie Wood Investor Is Quietly Building a Stock Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Rajiv Jain is everything that Cathie Wood isn’t. Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripThe co-founder of GQG Partners doesn’t have a Twitter account and rarely ap

  • 4 Stocks That Flaunt Superb Earnings Acceleration

    Invest in stocks like Las Vegas Sands (LVS), nCino (NCNO), Informatica (INFA) & Palantir Technologies (PLTR), at the moment, for solid earnings acceleration.

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-a

  • Morgan Stanley Says S&P 500 Could Drop 26% in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive US equities are flashing a warning sign that could see the S&P 500 sliding as much as 26% in the first half of this year, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineThe Biden White House Operated Under C

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is 'In Jeopardy' but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • Nvidia Stock Soars In 2023 Amid The All-Out AI War — Is It A Buy?

    Nvidia is a giant in data centers and gaming, with artificial intelligence (AI) a growth opportunity. Is Nvidia stock a buy right now, with earnings on deck? Recently, World Semiconductor Trade Statistics predicted that chip sales will decline 4.1% in 2023.

  • Investors Race To Buy 9 Dividend Stocks That Are Still Paying Off

    S&P 500 investors still like dividend stocks. But, they're being much pickier about them this year.

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Tech Giants Tumble Amid Growing Fears of Price Wars

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s internet firms are revving up efforts to outdo each other since Beijing began to wind back its bruising crackdown on the tech sector, spurring an abrupt surge in competition that’s threatening margins and spooking investors.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows

  • Investors Stung by Treasuries Rout Brace for Next Fed Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- A swift reassessment of how high the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year rocked the bond market once again Tuesday. The problem for those burned by the now weeks-long slump is that an even bigger threat looms: the growing belief that rates will stay elevated even after the Fed’s inflation fight is over.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Large

  • ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25% and 1.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Billionaire Adani's Empire Loses More Than $135 Billion

    Indian tycoon Gautam Adani's conglomerate is facing allegations of stock-price manipulation and fraud that have chilled investors.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Worth Betting on Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Enterprise Products (EPD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Elon Musk Suggests WeWork Founder's New Company Is Nonsense

    Tesla's CEO doesn't hide what he thinks of Flow, Adam Neumann's new company. It could be summed up in one word: bull.

  • Walmart keeps gaining high-income shoppers amid 'stubborn inflation' in the grocery aisle

    Walmart reported its fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates, but updated its outlook as inflation remains.