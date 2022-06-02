U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

Fire Protection Systems Market In India | Stringent Regulations to Install Fire Protection Systems to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Protection Systems Market In India by End-user (Commercial, Industrial, Government and Institutional, and others) and Type (Fire suppression, Fire response, Fire detection, and Fire analysis) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fire Protection Systems Market in India by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the fire protection systems market in India between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.43 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.38%.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The stringent regulations to install fire protection systems are expected to influence the fire protection systems market growth positively in India. The governments of various countries in APAC are also planning to adopt model building codes that would require the installation of fire sprinklers in new homes. The installation of fire protection systems is one of the most effective ways to reduce the loss of life and property. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the fire protection systems market in India.

  • Market Challenge: The high cost of purchase and maintenance will be a major challenge for the fire protection systems market vendors in India during the forecast period. Building retrofits are designed to provide maximum protection with minimal interruption to work schedules, tenants, or staff. This raises the cost incurred on retrofit and replacement of fire protection systems. The issues associated with retrofits in existing buildings affect the growth of the fire protection systems market in India.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead our Sample Report Now!

Revenue Generating Segment Highlights

The fire protection systems market in India report is segmented by End-user (Commercial, Industrial, Government and Institutional, and others) and Type (Fire suppression, Fire response, Fire detection, and Fire analysis).

The commercial end-user segment held the largest fire protection systems market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share of the market throughout the forecast period. In terms of type, the fire suppression systems dominated the market in 2021 and will continue to dominate the market growth during the projected period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Vendor Landscape

The fire protection systems market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some other companies covered in the report are:

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Floating Production Systems (FPS) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Wireline Logging Services Market in Ecuador by Type and Deployment - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fire Protection Systems Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.12

Regional analysis

APAC

Performing market contribution

India at 100%

Key consumer countries

India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABC Fire India, Carrier Global Corp., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Fireaway Inc., NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Fire and Safety Ltd., SafeGuard Industries, Safepro Fire Services Pvt. Ltd, Safex Fire Services Ltd, and Usha Fire Safety Equipments Pvt. Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Government and Institutional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Fire suppression - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Fire response - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Fire detection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Fire analysis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABC Fire India

  • Carrier Global Corp.

  • Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

  • Fireaway Inc.

  • NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd.

  • Reliance Fire and Safety Ltd.

  • SafeGuard Industries

  • Safepro Fire Services Pvt. Ltd

  • Safex Fire Services Ltd

  • Usha Fire Safety Equipments Pvt. Ltd

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fire-protection-systems-market-in-india--stringent-regulations-to-install-fire-protection-systems-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301557929.html

SOURCE Technavio

