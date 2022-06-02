Fire Protection Systems Market In India | Stringent Regulations to Install Fire Protection Systems to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Protection Systems Market In India by End-user (Commercial, Industrial, Government and Institutional, and others) and Type (Fire suppression, Fire response, Fire detection, and Fire analysis) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the fire protection systems market in India between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.43 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.38%.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver: The stringent regulations to install fire protection systems are expected to influence the fire protection systems market growth positively in India. The governments of various countries in APAC are also planning to adopt model building codes that would require the installation of fire sprinklers in new homes. The installation of fire protection systems is one of the most effective ways to reduce the loss of life and property. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the fire protection systems market in India.
Market Challenge: The high cost of purchase and maintenance will be a major challenge for the fire protection systems market vendors in India during the forecast period. Building retrofits are designed to provide maximum protection with minimal interruption to work schedules, tenants, or staff. This raises the cost incurred on retrofit and replacement of fire protection systems. The issues associated with retrofits in existing buildings affect the growth of the fire protection systems market in India.
Revenue Generating Segment Highlights
The fire protection systems market in India report is segmented by End-user (Commercial, Industrial, Government and Institutional, and others) and Type (Fire suppression, Fire response, Fire detection, and Fire analysis).
The commercial end-user segment held the largest fire protection systems market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share of the market throughout the forecast period. In terms of type, the fire suppression systems dominated the market in 2021 and will continue to dominate the market growth during the projected period.
Vendor Landscape
The fire protection systems market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
Some other companies covered in the report are:
Fire Protection Systems Market In India Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.43 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.12
Regional analysis
APAC
Performing market contribution
India at 100%
Key consumer countries
India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABC Fire India, Carrier Global Corp., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Fireaway Inc., NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Fire and Safety Ltd., SafeGuard Industries, Safepro Fire Services Pvt. Ltd, Safex Fire Services Ltd, and Usha Fire Safety Equipments Pvt. Ltd
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
