Fire protection systems market in India to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% from 2022 to 2027: Stringent regulations to install fire protection systems to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the fire protection systems market in India is estimated to increase by USD 1,580.15 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 5.62%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Fire Protection Systems Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers & suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-MODERATE to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between MEDIUM and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

ABC Fire India

Brijbasi Fire Safety Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

DeccaLeap Technologies LLP

Etex NV

Fire Fighting Systems AS

Fireaway Inc.

HD Fire Protect Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Kanadia Fyr Fyter Pvt. Ltd.

Magnum Safety India

NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Rajyog Fire Services Pvt. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Safeguard Industries

Safex Fire Services Ltd.

Sayyed Fire System

Smith and Sharks Projects India Pvt. Ltd.

Vimal Fire Controls Pvt. Ltd.

Usha Fire Safety Equipments P Ltd.

Chart & data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of fire protection systems market in India

The market is segmented by type (fire suppression, fire response, fire detection, and fire analysis) and end-user (commercial, industrial, government and institutional, and residential)

The fire suppression segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Firefighting systems help extinguish accidental fires and prevent their spread. Due to the rise in the number of fire incidents in the commercial and industrial sectors in India, various safety agencies have introduced stringent regulations and practices to minimize fire damage. These include occupancy limits, electrical codes, and the placement and maintenance of fire extinguishers and sprinkler systems. Such measures have increased the demand for fire suppression systems in India, which, in turn, will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Driver - Stringent regulations to install fire protection systems are notably driving market growth. According to government regulations, buildings should be equipped with appropriate emergency response systems, especially fire protection systems. For instance, the National Building Code of India requires all buildings to be protected by automatic sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers, high- or medium-speed watering, foaming, and wet risers, based on occupancy. Therefore, government agencies, manufacturers of fire protection systems, and building developers are promoting the use of fire protection systems. These factors are fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Trend - Significant technological advancements in fire protection systems are a key trend in the market. The spending on R&D activities is increasing among vendors. Many innovative applications and solutions are available in the market. Suppliers are offering offer innovative and highly efficient fire protection systems due to rapidly changing technologies and consumer preferences. The development of advanced smoke detectors, big data, and IoT technologies has led to the concept of intelligent smoke detectors. The demand for automatic fire detection and suppression systems is increasing to detect blazes quickly. Vendors are also investing in research and development to create innovative, cutting-edge, and effective systems that can adapt to changing consumer demands. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge - The high cost of purchase and maintenance of fire protection systems is challenging market growth. Fire protection systems are expensive. Therefore, they are not preferred by many small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Such enterprises prefer hand-held fire extinguishing systems such as fire extinguishers and manual systems, which cost less than automated systems. The after-sales service for proper use of these systems includes an inventory of equipment and spare parts. However, such procedures prevent consumers from installing these systems on their premises. In addition, costs associated with retrofitting and upgrading fire protection systems are also high. This increases the cost of retrofitting and replacing fire protection systems. Hence, issues related to retrofitting existing buildings are hindering the growth of the India Fire Protection Systems market.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fire protection systems market in India between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fire protection systems market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fire protection systems market in India across India

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fire protection systems market vendors in India

