Fire-resistant fabrics market to grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global fire-resistant fabrics market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.74997 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Europe will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Fire-resistant fabrics market - Five forces

The global fire-resistant fabrics market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Fire-resistant fabrics market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Fire-resistant fabrics market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (industrial protective and mining clothing, transport, defense and firefighting services, and others) and product (apparel and non-apparel).

The industrial protective and mining clothing segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Workers in industries such as oil and gas and chemicals are exposed to fire and electrical hazards. Industrial protective and mining clothing helps protect them from such hazards. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand from various industries such as oil and gas, construction and manufacturing, mining, and chemicals.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global fire-resistant fabrics market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fire-resistant fabrics market.

Europe is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The automotive industry is a major end-user in Europe. The use of fire-resistant fabrics is increasing in railways, buses, cars, and aircraft. Moreover, stringent industrial standardizations related to safety at the workplace will fuel the market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Fire-resistant fabrics market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growth of the chemical and oil and gas industries is driving the market growth.

The chemicals and oil and gas industries use fire-resistant fabrics for the safety of workers.

These industries are growing with the rise in energy consumption worldwide.

Moreover, the rise in the urban population indicates a growth in energy demand, which, in turn, is fueling the growth of the chemicals and oil and gas industries.

Therefore, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing demand from emerging economies is a key trend in the market.

Fire-resistant fabrics are used by workers and firefighters in emerging economies such as China and India, which is driving the growth of the market.

In developing countries of APAC, there are numerous opportunities from end-user application segments such as industrial protective and mining clothing, transport, defense and firefighting services, and home and institutional furnishings.

There is high consumption potential in India and China across major end-user application segments such as transport and firefighting services.

Moreover, many new fire-resistant fabric production projects are expected to start during the forecast period to fulfill the growing demand.

These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of fire-resistant fabrics is challenging the market growth.

Thermally stable fibers are blended with cotton, nylon, rayon, and polyester during production to make reliable protective clothing fabrics.

This process is carried out by using solid-state or gas-state technologies, which incur additional costs.

In addition, the market prices of fire-resistant fabrics mainly depend on the cost of processing technology.

Hence, such high costs will pose a threat to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this fire-resistant fabrics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fire-resistant fabrics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fire-resistant fabrics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fire-resistant fabrics market across Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fire-resistant fabrics market vendors

Fire-resistant Fabrics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,749.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.55 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled DALETEC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glen Raven Inc., Gunei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Henan Tianyu Garment, Huntsman Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Lenzing AG, Marina Textil SL, Milliken and Co., Newtex Industries Inc., PBI Performance Products Inc., Safechem Solution Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., TenCate Fabrics EU, U Long High Tech Textile Co. Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Xinxiang Harmony Textile Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fire-resistant fabrics market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Industrial protective and mining clothing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Defense and firefighting services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Non-apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 DALETEC

12.4 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

12.5 Glen Raven Inc.

12.6 Gunei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

12.7 Huntsman Corp.

12.8 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

12.9 Kaneka Corp.

12.10 Lenzing AG

12.11 Marina Textil SL

12.12 Milliken and Co.

12.13 Newtex Industries Inc.

12.14 Solvay SA

12.15 Teijin Ltd.

12.16 TenCate Fabrics EU

12.17 W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

