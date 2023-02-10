U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,092.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,737.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,423.25
    -2.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,921.80
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.71
    -0.35 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.00
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.0300 (+0.82%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    +1.08 (+5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7050
    +0.2670 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,853.62
    -1,121.87 (-4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.35
    -19.43 (-3.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.15
    +25.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,762.28
    +177.93 (+0.65%)
     

Fire-resistant fabrics market to grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global fire-resistant fabrics market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.74997 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Europe will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fire-resistant Fabrics Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fire-resistant Fabrics Market 2023-2027

Fire-resistant fabrics market - Five forces
The global fire-resistant fabrics market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

Fire-resistant fabrics market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Fire-resistant fabrics market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (industrial protective and mining clothing, transport, defense and firefighting services, and others) and product (apparel and non-apparel).

  • The industrial protective and mining clothing segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Workers in industries such as oil and gas and chemicals are exposed to fire and electrical hazards. Industrial protective and mining clothing helps protect them from such hazards. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand from various industries such as oil and gas, construction and manufacturing, mining, and chemicals.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global fire-resistant fabrics market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fire-resistant fabrics market.

  • Europe is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The automotive industry is a major end-user in Europe. The use of fire-resistant fabrics is increasing in railways, buses, cars, and aircraft. Moreover, stringent industrial standardizations related to safety at the workplace will fuel the market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Fire-resistant fabrics marketMarket dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The growth of the chemical and oil and gas industries is driving the market growth.

  • The chemicals and oil and gas industries use fire-resistant fabrics for the safety of workers.

  • These industries are growing with the rise in energy consumption worldwide.

  • Moreover, the rise in the urban population indicates a growth in energy demand, which, in turn, is fueling the growth of the chemicals and oil and gas industries.

  • Therefore, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increasing demand from emerging economies is a key trend in the market.

  • Fire-resistant fabrics are used by workers and firefighters in emerging economies such as China and India, which is driving the growth of the market.

  • In developing countries of APAC, there are numerous opportunities from end-user application segments such as industrial protective and mining clothing, transport, defense and firefighting services, and home and institutional furnishings.

  • There is high consumption potential in India and China across major end-user application segments such as transport and firefighting services.

  • Moreover, many new fire-resistant fabric production projects are expected to start during the forecast period to fulfill the growing demand.

  • These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The high cost of fire-resistant fabrics is challenging the market growth.

  • Thermally stable fibers are blended with cotton, nylon, rayon, and polyester during production to make reliable protective clothing fabrics.

  • This process is carried out by using solid-state or gas-state technologies, which incur additional costs.

  • In addition, the market prices of fire-resistant fabrics mainly depend on the cost of processing technology.

  • Hence, such high costs will pose a threat to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this fire-resistant fabrics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fire-resistant fabrics market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the fire-resistant fabrics market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the fire-resistant fabrics market across Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fire-resistant fabrics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The smart fabrics for transportation market size is expected to increase by USD 1.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.35%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (automobiles, aerospace, railways, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The elastomer coated fabric market size is expected to increase by USD 2.50 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (transportation, protective clothing, industrial, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Fire-resistant Fabrics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

169

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,749.97 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.55

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

DALETEC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glen Raven Inc., Gunei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Henan Tianyu Garment, Huntsman Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Lenzing AG, Marina Textil SL, Milliken and Co., Newtex Industries Inc., PBI Performance Products Inc., Safechem Solution Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., TenCate Fabrics EU, U Long High Tech Textile Co. Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Xinxiang Harmony Textile Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global fire-resistant fabrics market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Industrial protective and mining clothing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Defense and firefighting services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Non-apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 DALETEC

  • 12.4 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 12.5 Glen Raven Inc.

  • 12.6 Gunei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 12.7 Huntsman Corp.

  • 12.8 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Kaneka Corp.

  • 12.10 Lenzing AG

  • 12.11 Marina Textil SL

  • 12.12 Milliken and Co.

  • 12.13 Newtex Industries Inc.

  • 12.14 Solvay SA

  • 12.15 Teijin Ltd.

  • 12.16 TenCate Fabrics EU

  • 12.17 W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Fire-resistant Fabrics Market 2023-2027
Global Fire-resistant Fabrics Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fire-resistant-fabrics-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-by-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301741869.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • Robert Iger Shakes Up Disney’s Entertainment Operations, Rethinks Hulu Ownership

    Under the new structure, content chiefs at the TV, film and ESPN units are taking on business responsibilities.

  • Parker-Hannifin Shares Make an Upside Breakout

    Parker-Hannifin Corp PH makes "motion and control technologies and systems" and they must be doing something right - their charts and indicators are very bullish. In this daily bar chart of PH, below, I see a bullish pattern playing out. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows strength from the middle of December telling me that buyers of PH are being more aggressive than sellers.

  • GM inks deal with GlobalFoundries to secure U.S.-made chips

    OAKLAND, Calif/DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc on Thursday announced a long-term deal for the automaker to secure U.S.-made processors that will enable it to avoid the factory-halting chip shortages that kept millions of cars from being manufactured during the pandemic. GlobalFoundries said the agreement for at least three years was the first of its kind and establishes a dedicated capacity exclusively for GM’s key chip suppliers at their upstate New York fabrication facility. The announcement comes two days after President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address praised the passing of the $52 billion Chips and Science Act that aims to bring back chip manufacturing to the United States and points to a new approach by automakers to securing semiconductors.

  • GE suspended Russian operations after the Ukraine invasion a year ago. Here’s why it hasn’t fully departed Russia.

    Like many western companies, General Electric Co. announced the suspension of its operations in Russia last year.

  • Russia’s War Could Lead to Shift in Sources for Energy Supplies

    Nearly a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war has called attention to how vulnerable the U.S. petroleum market is to an event thousands of miles away, and may lead to a shift in the global market to better secure energy supplies. Russia’s actions on Feb. 24 ignited “widespread, credible concerns of extraordinary disruptions in oil and [natural] gas flow to Europe,” says Brian Milne, product manager, editor, and analyst at DTN. The U.S., meanwhile, was “far from immune to the energy price impacts” of the invasion, says Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust, with a less than two-week rise of about 38% in U.S. oil prices hitting U.S. consumers at the pump, contributing to “overall inflation directly via gasoline prices, but also through ripple effects for transportation costs and other materials.”

  • Coinbase CEO Tweets Rumors Of Retail Staking Ban, Kraken Faces SEC Probe

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted his concerns about a rumored SEC ban on retail staking. Meanwhile, crypto-exchange Kraken is also under the regulator's scanner.

  • Pilgrim’s Pride Surges as Consumers Swap Beef for Cheap Chicken

    (Bloomberg) -- Sharply falling chicken prices are boosting poultry demand from inflation-weary consumers at a challenging moment for the rival beef industry, according to Pilgrim’s Pride Corp.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloon Was

  • China Tech Giant Meituan Hires 10,000 to Counter ByteDance

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan dived its most in two months after unveiling plans to hire as many as 10,000 people this quarter, as the Chinese food delivery company tries to fend off a challenge from ByteDance Ltd. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChin

  • Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

    Silicon Motion's (SIMO) fourth-quarter results fell short of estimates as a result of ongoing supply chain challenges, weak demand, difficult macroeconomic climate, and an unstable geopolitical condition.

  • GM, GlobalFoundries Sign Chip Supply Deal

    The auto maker said the agreement supports its strategy to reduce the number of unique chips needed to power its vehicles.

  • Pepsi price hikes drive profits

    PepsiCo reported big earnings on Thursday to beat analysts’ predictions after inflation forced price hikes in 2022 and helped increase fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

  • China’s Coal Squeeze Puts $2 Billion Chemicals Project on Ice

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s great coal squeeze has notched up another victim, even as prices of the mineral show signs of moderating.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpDisney Jumps on Iger’s $5.5 Billion Savings Plan, Job CutsInner Mongolia Yitai Coa

  • Americans are fed up with tipping—but they’re doing it more often, even amid soaring inflation

    However, experts warn that increases in digital tip requests could backfire.

  • GM Is Getting a Grip on Chips With U.S. Production Deal

    General Motors and Global Foundries, on Thursday, announced a partnership for the supply of chips needed to make cars.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Old Dominion Freight Line, J.B. Hunt Transport Services and ArcBest

    Old Dominion Freight Line, J.B. Hunt Transport Services and ArcBest have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Upgrading The Cloud

    Blockchain data storage could be a game-changer in defining the future of cloud storage. Should you also be using blockchain to store your data?

  • PepsiCo says no more price hikes after better-than-expected quarterly results

    (Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday it will not raise prices of its sodas and snacks further after multiple rounds of price hikes last year helped the beverage giant post fourth-quarter profit and revenue ahead of analysts' estimates. A near duopoly in the carbonated drinks market with Coca-Cola Co helped PepsiCo raise prices with little pushback from consumers as it battles higher freight and commodity costs, as well as the impact of a stronger dollar on international revenue. "We have most of our price increases for the year already in place," PepsiCo Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston told Reuters.

  • Aerospace suppliers face cash squeeze amid long waits for payment

    Suppliers say they’re stuck between strict payment deadlines for raw materials and Boeing's historically long payment schedules.