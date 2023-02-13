U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

Fire-resistant Glass Market Size to grow by USD 2.94 Bn, Building and Construction to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fire-resistant glass market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2,944.32 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.98%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the fire-resistant glass market was valued at USD 3,247.46 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in the development of commercial infrastructure, stringent regulations supporting improved fire safety standards, and global growth in the commercial sector. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fire-resistant Glass Market 2023-2027
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AGC Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Saint Gobain, Crane Co., FG Glass Industries Pvt. Ltd., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Metek Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., OKeeffes Inc., Pacific Fire Controls Pvt. Ltd., Press Glass Holding SA, Pyroguard UK Ltd., Ravensby Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Shenzhen Sun Global Glass Co. Ltd., Siddhi Engineering Co., and Technical Glass Products Inc.

To get detailed insights about vendors and their offerings, buy the report

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the fire-resistant glass market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by application (building and construction, marine, and others) and product (ceramic fire-resistant glass, laminated fire-resistant glass, wired fire-resistant glass, and tempered fire-resistant glass)

Segmentation by application (inclusion/exclusion)

  • Inclusion

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this fire-resistant glass market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fire-resistant glass market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the fire-resistant glass market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the fire-resistant glass industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fire-resistant glass market vendors

Fire-resistant Glass Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.98%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2,944.32 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.25

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AGC Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Saint Gobain, Crane Co., FG Glass Industries Pvt. Ltd., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Metek Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., OKeeffes Inc., Pacific Fire Controls Pvt. Ltd., Press Glass Holding SA, Pyroguard UK Ltd., Ravensby Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Shenzhen Sun Global Glass Co. Ltd., Siddhi Engineering Co., and Technical Glass Products Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global fire-resistant glass market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Marine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Ceramic fire-resistant glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Laminated fire-resistant glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Wired fire-resistant glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Tempered fire-resistant glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AGC Inc.

  • 12.4 Asahi India Glass Ltd.

  • 12.5 Crane Co.

  • 12.6 FG Glass Industries Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.7 Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Metek Co. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 OKeeffes Inc.

  • 12.11 Pacific Fire Controls Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Press Glass Holding SA

  • 12.13 Pyroguard UK Ltd.

  • 12.14 Ravensby Glass Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Saint Gobain

  • 12.16 SCHOTT AG

  • 12.17 Technical Glass Products Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Fire-resistant Glass Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fire-resistant-glass-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-94-bn-building-and-construction-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-application-segment---technavio-301744230.html

SOURCE Technavio

