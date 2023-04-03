U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

Fire Resistant Lubricants Market worth $3.7 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PR Newswire
·5 min read

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Fire Resistant Lubricants Market by Type (HFA, HFB, HFC, HFDU, HFDR), End-Use Industry (Metal Processing, Mining, Power Generation, Aerospace, Marine, Construction, Others), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027", size is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2027 from USD 3.1 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.4 % in terms of value during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

In order to avoid the fire hazards caused by metal-on-metal contact between the surfaces of moving parts, fire resistant lubricants offer protection. Although the surface of equipment appear to be smooth and polished, at the microscopic level they have rough surfaces. Smooth motion is hampered by friction. Additionally, it worsens surface wear, produces heat, and may even result in equipment failure or fire-related problems. Between moving parts a layer of film is formed when fire resistant lubrication is done correctly to eliminate friction, which leads to more streamlined operation and longer equipment life without fire concerns.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fire Resistant Lubricants Market"

271 – Tables  
73 – Figures 
261 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=239428812

A protective layer is created by preventing component surfaces from coming in contact with water or other corrosive chemicals. Fire resistant lubrication helps protect component surfaces from rust, corrosion, and fire leakages. Fire resistant lubrication prolongs the consistency, life, and efficiency of equipment by reducing wear, friction, excessive heat, corrosion, rust, contamination, and other factors. Exposure to several factors that could lead to potentially expensive equipment failures and breakdowns is decreased by fire resistant lubrication.

"HFDU fire resistant lubricants was the second-largest type in the global fire resistant lubricants market, in terms of value, in 2021"

The HFDU fire resistant lubricants can operate under extreme conditions, have high viscosity, and can withstand hot temperatures without oxidizing, which are some of the crucial factors which are likely to help the growth of the HFDU fire resistant lubricants market. Another factor for the growth of HFDU fire resistant lubricants is their better performance. The HFDU-type fire resistant lubricants have gained popularity because of their excellent lubricity, fire resistance properties, and good viscosity stability across a different range of temperatures. The HFDU-type fire resistant lubricants are much more versatile and compatible than HFDR fire resistant lubricants.

"Metal processing segment projected to be the largest end-use industry, in terms of value, during the forecast period"

High varying temperatures and high friction involved in industrial processes necessitate the use of fire resistant lubricants in the metal processing industry. The metal processing end-use industry consumes fire resistant lubricants on a large scale. Metal processing leads the fire resistant lubricants market due to the huge demand for metals such as steel, aluminum, and others from industries such as automotive, general manufacturing, construction, packaging, and machinery. The steel production plant consumes fire resistant lubricants in assembly cranes, electric motors, bearings, and hot-temperature casting machines.

If You Want to Know More About Report, Enquire Before Buying at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=239428812

"Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for fire resistant lubricants, in terms of value, during the forecast period"

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest fire resistant lubricants market in the metal processing and power generation industry. This is due to the increasing metal processing production in China, Japan, and India. According to the World Steel Association (WSA), China and India are the top crude steel producers, producing 1,032,790 thousand tons and 118,201 thousand tons, respectively, in 2021. The increasing steel production in China and India drives the demand for fire resistant lubricants in the metal processing end-use industry.

Market Players

The key market players profiled in the report include TotalEnergies SE (France), Quaker Houghton (US), Shell plc (UK), and BP p.l.c. (UK), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Sinopec Group (China), Phillips 66 (US), LANXESS AG (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), and Fuchs Petrolub SE (Germany), among others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Hydraulic Fluids Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Lubricants Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Food Grade Lubricants Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Marine Lubricants Market- Global Forecast to 2026

Synthetic Lubricants Market- Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.  
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com  
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/fire-resistant-lubricants-market.asp   
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/  
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/fire-resistant-lubricants.asp

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fire-resistant-lubricants-market-worth-3-7-billion-by-2027-exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301788035.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

