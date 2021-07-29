U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,419.15
    +18.51 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,084.53
    +153.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,778.26
    +15.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.03
    +15.07 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.41
    +1.02 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    +28.10 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    +0.71 (+2.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2690
    +0.0080 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3958
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4590
    -0.4510 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,601.77
    -445.86 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.12
    +4.76 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.42
    +61.79 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.42
    +200.76 (+0.73%)
     

Amazon's Fire TV Cube works with Zoom, if you have a webcam

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Starting today, you can use a second-generation Fire TV Cube to take part in two-way Zoom calls. For the best experience, Amazon recommends a webcam with a 60- to 90-degree field of view that can capture video at 1080p. The company also suggests mounting the device on the top of your TV set, and that you sit about six to 10 feet away. At the very least, you’ll want a 720p camera that supports USB Video Class (UVC). You’ll also need a Micro USB-to-USB adapter since the second-generation Fire TV Cube doesn’t have a full-sized USB-A port. One thing to note is Amazon recommends against using a 4K-capable camera. Outside of those requirements, you’ll need to download the latest Fire TV Cube update and the Zoom app from the Fire TV Appstore.

Once you have everything ready to go, you can tell Alexa to join a video call for you, at which point the voice assistant will ask you to provide a meeting ID and passcode. It’s also possible to link your calendar to Alexa, which will allow you to more seamlessly join any Zoom meetings you have on your schedule.

Amazon isn’t the first company to allow you to use your TV for video calls. Since last August, you’ve been able to stream Google Meet calls to Chromecast and other Cast-enabled devices. Over that same time frame, Amazon has offered two-way video calling between Fire TV Cube and camera-enabled Alexa devices. It might seem like a late offering, but with the return-to-office plans of most companies constantly shifting due to new developments in the pandemic, it’s a feature that’s likely to get plenty of use.

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Under-the-Radar Tech Stock That Could Boom From an Infrastructure Bill

    This overlooked technology stock could be a big winner over the next few years if an infrastructure bill is passed.

  • Behance adds Patreon-like subscriptions to support creators

    Starting today with a small group of about two dozen artists, Adobe is allowing creators to offer access to premium projects, live streams and source files in exchange for a monthly fee.

  • Robinhood's stock drops 8% in its first day's trading

    Robinhood recovered some in later trading, but closed the day worth $34.82 per share, off 8.37%, per Yahoo Finance. Given the hungry furor we've seen around many big-brand, consumer-facing tech companies in the last year, you might be surprised that Robinhood didn't close the day up 80%, or something similar. Robinhood made a big chunk of its IPO available to its own users.

  • PlayStation 5 SSD upgrades are finally enabled for beta testers

    Sony is rolling out a PlayStation 5 beta software update that lets users increase local storage with an M.2 SSD.

  • Cat simulator 'Stray' heads to PlayStation and PC in early 2022

    Annapurna Interactive has shared a new trailer and release date for cat simulator "Stray."

  • Nvidia and ARM Could Turn the Internet of Things Into the Internet of Everything

    A world with tens of billions of connected devices is already here. Next stop, one with hundreds of billions, if not trillions.

  • 4 Takeaways From Apple's Earnings Call

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported blockbuster earnings results for its fiscal third quarter earlier this week, including a whopping 50% jump in iPhone revenue to $39.6 billion. CFO Luca Maestri warned that component shortages would get worse in the fiscal fourth quarter. CEO Tim Cook declined to predict how the shortage situation may unfold later in the year.

  • Tesla drivers have secret script to dodge questions about Elon Musk, the Boring Company and Autopilot crashes

    Drivers are told to ‘keep conversation to a minimum’ and say that Elon Musk is an ‘inspiring’ and ‘great leader’

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 29th, 2021

    After mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, all eyes will be on Ripple’s XRP. Another breakout would support the broader market.

  • No More ‘Dumb and Dumber’: T-Mobile Is Done Taunting Its Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc., the once boisterous and often obnoxious upstart of the wireless industry, is settling into a more subdued middle age. No longer trying to generate buzz by openly mocking its rivals, T-Mobile is instead showing up its peers in the stock market.Under former CEO John Legere, T-Mobile positioned itself as a scrappy independent that branded competitors AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. as “dumb and dumber.” Often clad in black and magenta garb, Legere took on

  • Does Walmart have a future as a tech company?

    The move is a way for Walmart to make money from tools it originally built for its own use in its bid to transform its business for the digital era and keep pace with Amazon.

  • The Chip-Crunch Recovery Will Be Rocky, as Apple Can Attest

    (Bloomberg) -- The great computer-chip shortage of 2021, a cloud hanging over companies ranging from Tesla Inc. to McDonald’s Corp., is showing signs of easing. But not for everyone.While chipmakers such as Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. struck an optimistic tone this week, certain products will remain scarce for some time to come. That’s left companies like Apple Inc. in a bind: Even with some supplies of semiconductors getting closer to normal, they still lack the components nee

  • Why Fastly Shares Are Rising Today

    Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) were rising 3.2% heading into midday Wednesday after the content delivery network (CDN) provider announced it was making available a beta version of its Signal Sciences agent on its edge cloud platform. Fastly wants developers to be able to protect their apps and application programming interfaces (APIs) regardless of where they're found -- whether in the cloud, onsite, in a hybrid environment, or at the network edge. Edge computing allows data center processing to be relocated to the device (or to the "edge," as it were), where real-time processing can occur, allowing for faster response times.

  • Facebook, on Luxottica Glasses, Commerce, the Metaverse, More

    Facebook executives bathed its earnings call in talk about grand plans for the future of computing, commerce, social and much more.

  • PayPal's new 'superapp,' to include messaging, is ready to launch

    PayPal's plan to morph itself into a "superapp" has been given a go for launch. According to PayPal CEO Dan Schulman, speaking to investors during this week's second-quarter earnings call, the initial version of PayPal's new consumer digital wallet app is now "code complete" and the company is preparing to slowly ramp up. Over the next several months, PayPal expects to be fully ramped up in the U.S., with new payment services, financial services, commerce and shopping tools arriving every quarter.

  • PS5: Sony unveils first beta update for PlayStation 5 – with range of new features

    It requires first updating the software and then physically opening up the console, and instructions are found on Sony’s website. In addition to that change, Sony is updating the Control Center so that it can be customised, with controls moved around or added.

  • Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales — starting as low as $5

    They don't call it 'Prime' for nothing — get up to 50 percent off with these special underground deals.

  • The Graph protocol integrates with Polygon network

    In a huge integration partnership, The Graph has chosen Polygon’s ecosystem as the basis for a new billing system. The Graph protocol (GRT) has positioned itself as the Google of Web 3.

  • Qualcomm Gives Upbeat Forecast, Lifted by 5G Smartphone Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, delivered a bullish quarterly forecast, helped by the growth of 5G networks and consumer demand for new devices.Earnings will be $2.15 to $2.35 a share in the period ending in September, the company said Wednesday, well ahead of the average projection of $2.07. Revenue will be $8.4 billion to $9.2 billion, compared with an estimate of $8.5 billion.Countries around the world are upgrading their mobile networks to the new 5G s

  • Nura finally goes fully wireless with the NuraTrue buds

    It’s also been a core part of Nura’s DNA since the beginning. Everything Nura does is built around its audio technology — something that’s held true since before I had the opportunity to try the original Nuraphones as a prototype with a big, unsightly circuit board attached. The $200 NuraTrue earbuds announced today mark the company’s third entry into the headphone market, following the over-ear Nuraphones and the tethered Nuraloop.